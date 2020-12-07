7 Jobs for Extroverts and Social People That Will Pay the Bills

If you’re an extrovert, you likely thrive on the energy of the people surrounding you.. You enjoy working in teams and prefer busy environments to quiet ones. While there are plenty of jobs for extroverts, the ones on the list below stand out for a few reasons.
These jobs for social people are all currently in high demand and offer reasonable salaries. The fields are also expected to grow over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
So whether you’re starting your career or transitioning, consider your fit for these seven jobs for extroverts:
1. Human resources (HR) manager
2. Public relations (PR) specialist
3. Executive
4. Dental hygienist
5. Sales representative or manager
6. Registered nurse
7. Teacher or school administrator
● Plus: Find more jobs for social people that fit your interests
1. Human resources (HR) manager
Median salary (2019): $116,720
Job growth (2019-2029): 6%
Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree
As the job title implies, your focus is people when you’re a human resources (HR) specialist. You’ll help a company develop its culture and benefits (perhaps student loan repayment assistance), and you’ll likely be involved in the hiring and onboarding process for new employees.
You’ll also be the point person for any issues or disputes in the workplace. You might also mediate conflicts. As an HR person, you’ll help employees feel happy and healthy.
Before moving into a manager position, you’ll need about five years of HR experience. Most positions require a bachelor’s degree, but some may also want to see a master’s.
2. Public relations (PR) specialist
Median salary: $61,150
Job growth: 7%
Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree
If you enjoy working with the public, the role of public relations (PR) specialist could be perfect for you. In this role, you help companies craft their public image. You’d get to develop a brand identity and spread the word to consumers.
In a public relations role, you might reach out to media outlets or organize big events. PR specialists often act as spokespeople for a company, so you’ll need excellent people skills to cultivate and maintain a large network.
Public relations specialists often have a bachelor’s degree in communications, business, English or public relations.
3. Executive
Median salary: $104,690
Job growth: 4%
Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree
If you have an eye for business and enjoy leading groups of people, you could be well-suited to an executive position. Whether you’re a team manager or chief operations officer, your extroverted qualities could place you at the top of the corporate ladder.
And if you’re interested in applying to business school, you’ll love all the networking that takes place among aspiring entrepreneurs. Many Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs are as much about networking as they are about classroom learning.
There are various paths that lead to an executive position. Many future executives study business or economics during college before starting in an entry-level position and working their way up.
Executives think strategically about how an organization can achieve its goals. Some work for small startups while others land in established companies with thousands of employees. After about five years in the business world, you could be making over $100,000 as a top executive.
4. Dental hygienist
Median salary: $76,220
Job growth: 6%
Standard education requirements: associate degree
If you’d prefer a less competitive environment, you may enjoy working as a dental hygienist. Even though you probably won’t be deep in conversation with your patients, you’ll be meeting new people day after day.
And you’ll be responsible for communicating important information and listening to patients’ dental care needs. This career path is expected to grow by an impressive 6% over the next decade.
Most dental hygienists need an associate degree in dental hygiene, along with state licensure and a year or two of on-the-job training.
|Still in school?
Check out our scholarship resources for these related majors…
|Art
|Business
|Communications
|Music
|Computer science
|Photography
|Criminal justice
|Medical school
|Journalism
|Nursing school
5. Sales representative or manager
Median salary (sales manager): $126,640
Job growth: 4%
Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree
The sales field is another popular choice when it comes to careers for extroverts. Sales representatives and managers must have top-notch communication and interpersonal skills.
Salespeople identify client needs and work to sell a product or service. They often travel throughout the day to meet with new clients in person. They need to be ready and eager to carry a conversation with just about anyone, even when they’re tired.
You might start out as a sales representative but can move into a managerial position after a few years of experience. Sales departments often offer commission- or bonus-based pay structures. Sales representatives make less to start, but managers take home more than six figures.
6. Registered nurse (RN)
Median salary: $73,300
Job growth: 7%
Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree
If you’re interested in jobs for extroverts that help others, nursing could be right up your alley. Nurses fulfill a variety of roles in a hospital or other medical setting. They work with patients and health care professionals to devise treatment plans.
Some of the best nurses are able to soothe nervous patients and put their minds at ease. Plus, they can explain complicated or difficult topics in a clear, straightforward way. Registered nurses (RN) give advice and emotional support to both patients and their family members.
To become an RN, you need a bachelor’s degree in nursing as well as state licensure.
7. Teacher or school administrator
Median salary (high school teacher): $61,600
Job growth: 4%
Standard education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Among other jobs for social people, you can also consider going into education. Teachers and school administrators interact with students and faculty all day long. They also often connect with parents.
When you work in a school, you become a major part of a community. You must coordinate large groups of people and show up with energy and enthusiasm. And because you’re in education, you can expect to be continuously learning throughout your career.
If you work in a public school, you’ll be expected to get your master’s degree in some states (and could pursue student loan forgiveness for teachers). Most teachers see their salary increase each year.
Administrators typically have a master’s or Ph.D. School principals make a median salary of $96,400 per year, and school superintendents could expect even larger paychecks.
Find more jobs for social people that fit your interests
These are just a few of the top jobs for extroverts. Whatever your interest, look for positions that match up with your personality type.
Extroverts tend to be outgoing and comfortable in groups. They enjoy working in teams and brainstorming in big groups. That’s why jobs for social people typically involve a lot of interaction with others.
If you work full time, you’ll spend 40 hours or more a week engaged in work. Be sure to find something you enjoy. By taking your outgoing personality traits into account, you can find the best job for extroverts…for you.
Looking for a side hustle instead? See what part-time gigs we recommend for extroverts.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.74%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.97% – 8.54%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of December 1, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 11/13/2020 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.97% to 8.54% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% to 8.77% Fixed APR with AutoPay.