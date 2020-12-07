7 Jobs for Extroverts and Social People That Will Pay the Bills

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

If you’re an extrovert, you likely thrive on the energy of the people surrounding you.. You enjoy working in teams and prefer busy environments to quiet ones. While there are plenty of jobs for extroverts, the ones on the list below stand out for a few reasons.

These jobs for social people are all currently in high demand and offer reasonable salaries. The fields are also expected to grow over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

So whether you’re starting your career or transitioning, consider your fit for these seven jobs for extroverts:

1. Human resources (HR) manager

2. Public relations (PR) specialist

3. Executive

4. Dental hygienist

5. Sales representative or manager

6. Registered nurse

7. Teacher or school administrator

● Plus: Find more jobs for social people that fit your interests

1. Human resources (HR) manager

Median salary (2019): $116,720

Job growth (2019-2029): 6%

Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree

As the job title implies, your focus is people when you’re a human resources (HR) specialist. You’ll help a company develop its culture and benefits (perhaps student loan repayment assistance), and you’ll likely be involved in the hiring and onboarding process for new employees.

You’ll also be the point person for any issues or disputes in the workplace. You might also mediate conflicts. As an HR person, you’ll help employees feel happy and healthy.

Before moving into a manager position, you’ll need about five years of HR experience. Most positions require a bachelor’s degree, but some may also want to see a master’s.

2. Public relations (PR) specialist

Median salary: $61,150

Job growth: 7%

Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree

If you enjoy working with the public, the role of public relations (PR) specialist could be perfect for you. In this role, you help companies craft their public image. You’d get to develop a brand identity and spread the word to consumers.

In a public relations role, you might reach out to media outlets or organize big events. PR specialists often act as spokespeople for a company, so you’ll need excellent people skills to cultivate and maintain a large network.

Public relations specialists often have a bachelor’s degree in communications, business, English or public relations.

3. Executive

Median salary: $104,690

Job growth: 4%

Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree

If you have an eye for business and enjoy leading groups of people, you could be well-suited to an executive position. Whether you’re a team manager or chief operations officer, your extroverted qualities could place you at the top of the corporate ladder.

And if you’re interested in applying to business school, you’ll love all the networking that takes place among aspiring entrepreneurs. Many Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs are as much about networking as they are about classroom learning.

There are various paths that lead to an executive position. Many future executives study business or economics during college before starting in an entry-level position and working their way up.

Executives think strategically about how an organization can achieve its goals. Some work for small startups while others land in established companies with thousands of employees. After about five years in the business world, you could be making over $100,000 as a top executive.

4. Dental hygienist

Median salary: $76,220

Job growth: 6%

Standard education requirements: associate degree

If you’d prefer a less competitive environment, you may enjoy working as a dental hygienist. Even though you probably won’t be deep in conversation with your patients, you’ll be meeting new people day after day.

And you’ll be responsible for communicating important information and listening to patients’ dental care needs. This career path is expected to grow by an impressive 6% over the next decade.

Most dental hygienists need an associate degree in dental hygiene, along with state licensure and a year or two of on-the-job training.

5. Sales representative or manager

Median salary (sales manager): $126,640

Job growth: 4%

Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree

The sales field is another popular choice when it comes to careers for extroverts. Sales representatives and managers must have top-notch communication and interpersonal skills.

Salespeople identify client needs and work to sell a product or service. They often travel throughout the day to meet with new clients in person. They need to be ready and eager to carry a conversation with just about anyone, even when they’re tired.

You might start out as a sales representative but can move into a managerial position after a few years of experience. Sales departments often offer commission- or bonus-based pay structures. Sales representatives make less to start, but managers take home more than six figures.

6. Registered nurse (RN)

Median salary: $73,300

Job growth: 7%

Standard education requirements: bachelor’s degree

If you’re interested in jobs for extroverts that help others, nursing could be right up your alley. Nurses fulfill a variety of roles in a hospital or other medical setting. They work with patients and health care professionals to devise treatment plans.

Some of the best nurses are able to soothe nervous patients and put their minds at ease. Plus, they can explain complicated or difficult topics in a clear, straightforward way. Registered nurses (RN) give advice and emotional support to both patients and their family members.

To become an RN, you need a bachelor’s degree in nursing as well as state licensure.

7. Teacher or school administrator

Median salary (high school teacher): $61,600

Job growth: 4%

Standard education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Among other jobs for social people, you can also consider going into education. Teachers and school administrators interact with students and faculty all day long. They also often connect with parents.

When you work in a school, you become a major part of a community. You must coordinate large groups of people and show up with energy and enthusiasm. And because you’re in education, you can expect to be continuously learning throughout your career.

If you work in a public school, you’ll be expected to get your master’s degree in some states (and could pursue student loan forgiveness for teachers). Most teachers see their salary increase each year.

Administrators typically have a master’s or Ph.D. School principals make a median salary of $96,400 per year, and school superintendents could expect even larger paychecks.

Find more jobs for social people that fit your interests

These are just a few of the top jobs for extroverts. Whatever your interest, look for positions that match up with your personality type.

Extroverts tend to be outgoing and comfortable in groups. They enjoy working in teams and brainstorming in big groups. That’s why jobs for social people typically involve a lot of interaction with others.

If you work full time, you’ll spend 40 hours or more a week engaged in work. Be sure to find something you enjoy. By taking your outgoing personality traits into account, you can find the best job for extroverts…for you.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

