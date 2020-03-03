Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

There are any number of reasons why you may have decided to take out a personal loan. Maybe you needed some fast cash to pay for a car repair or wanted to consolidate your debt.

But if you’re thinking about paying off your personal loan early to save money on interest charges, make sure you research your loan’s prepayment penalties. This common fee increases your cost to pay off your personal loan early.

Is paying off a personal loan early worth it? How to decide

1. Consider the drawbacks of early loan payoff

Depending on your loan contract, you may get hit with a prepayment penalty if you pay off your loan early. The penalty may be based on a percentage of your outstanding balance or be equal to months’ worth of interest. It all depends on your lender and loan terms.

In all cases, it’s best to contact your lender or review your loan terms to determine the types of penalties you’ll face, if any. Many personal loan lenders are free of prepayment penalties, such as SoFi, PNC and FreedomPlus.

You should also be prepared for a potential temporary dip in your credit score. However, this won’t be the case for all borrowers, as it’s dependent on your unique credit situation. You may see a dip in credit if one of the following applies to you:

The personal loan was your only installment account. With no open installment account, your credit mix will suffer. Credit mix accounts for 10% of your FICO score.

With no open installment account, your credit mix will suffer. Credit mix accounts for 10% of your FICO score. It was your only low-balance account. The outstanding balances on open accounts is considered when determining your credit score. If your personal loan had a lower balance and your remaining accounts all have high balances, your credit could suffer.

With all that said, this dip in credit could be short-lived. And it will be helpful to compare both of these drawbacks to your long-term interest savings to determine whether the early payoff is worth it.

2. Calculate your cost savings

If you’re unsure of how much money you’d save by paying off a personal loan early, check out our personal loan payment calculator. Plug in your current loan amount, interest rate and remaining loan term to determine the amount of interest you’ll pay by the time your loan reaches maturity. Then, try decreasing your remaining loan term or increasing your monthly payments to see how much sooner you’ll pay off your debt and the amount you’d save on interest.

See the math in action: Let’s say you take out a $10,000 personal loan with a seven-year repayment term and an 8% interest rate. The table below shows you how much you’d save if you decided to pay it off in six years. Note: This scenario assumes there’s no prepayment penalty.

Savings from paying off your personal loan early Monthly Payment Interest Paid Total Repayment 7-year repayment costs $155.86 $3,092.42 $13,092.42 6-year repayment costs $175.33 $2,623.93 $12,623.93 Savings by paying off your loan one year early: $468.49

Once you know how much you’d save in early loan repayment, you can compare those savings to your prepayment penalty, if you have one.

3. Compare your prepayment penalty (if any) to savings

If you haven’t determined whether you have a prepayment penalty — and if you do, how much it’d be — now’s the time to do it. As we mentioned before, we recommend you review your loan terms or contact your lender to get this information.

To help you understand how large a prepayment penalty can be, check out the example below of a loan penalty for early repayment.

Loan penalty for early repayment Balance owed Prepayment penalty percentage Prepayment penalty amount $10,000 2% $200 $15,000 4% $600

Don’t want to pay a prepayment penalty? Try this

If you find that your lender imposes a prepayment penalty, try to negotiate the loan terms with them. They may agree to remove it. In the event they don’t, do the math. Will the prepayment penalty be less than what you’d owe on interest? If so, you may want to pay it.

If the prepayment penalty is the same or more than what you’d owe in interest, refraining from making any changes may be your best option. In that case, you’d continue to pay off your loan like usual, as an early payoff would not save you money.

In the event you’re in need of extra cash flow, though, you may find that the prepayment penalty is worth it, even if you don’t save money. That’s because the added cash flow can help you get ahead of other (potentially costlier) debts or help you qualify for needed credit.

How to pay off a loan fast

If you’re ready to pay off your personal loan sooner, you can take one of these approaches:

Refinance your personal loan . When you refinance a loan, you take out a new loan to pay off an outstanding loan. You can refinance your personal loan with your current lender. Or you can refinance with another lender that offers a more favorable interest rate and terms.

When you refinance a loan, you take out a new loan to pay off an outstanding loan. You can refinance your personal loan with your current lender. Or you can refinance with another lender that offers a more favorable interest rate and terms. Make biweekly payments. Your personal loan requires you to make fixed monthly payments. To get out of debt sooner, make biweekly payments instead. This is a great strategy if you get paid every two weeks. You’ll find that less interest accumulates because you’ll be making payments more often.

Your personal loan requires you to make fixed monthly payments. To get out of debt sooner, make biweekly payments instead. This is a great strategy if you get paid every two weeks. You’ll find that less interest accumulates because you’ll be making payments more often. Apply one extra payment each year. If you don’t have the cash flow to make bi-weekly payments, apply one additional payment to your loan principal each year. This money can come from your annual work bonus, a birthday gift, or tax refund. It can save you on interest as well.

Paying off your personal loan early can be a great idea, as long as there is no prepayment penalty or the penalty would be less than what you’d owe in interest.

