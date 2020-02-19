Pros and Cons of 529 Plans: Should You Open One for College?

Avatar

Andrew Pentis

Updated on February 19, 2020
February 19, 2020February 19, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Save for College, Student Loans1388Andrew PentisAmanda GarciaSEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

pros and cons of 529 plan
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.52% to 9.50% APR2

Visit Lender

2.75% to 10.65% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

The faster you can start planning for the cost of college, the better. In fact, parents with as little as $500 in a 529 college savings plan are four times more likely to see their child graduate from college, according to The Education Plan.

With that said, a 529 plan isn’t the only option for parents paying for college. Check out the following pros and cons of 529 plans.

5 pros of 529 plans for college
5 cons of 529 plans for college
Weigh the pros and cons before paying for college with 529 plans

5 pros of 529 plans for college

You can save up for your child’s future education expenses over time using 529 plans. These tax-advantaged plans often put you in the driver’s seat as a manager. Here are the specifics.

1. You have options when selecting a plan

There are two basic types of 529 plans:

  • Prepaid tuition plans: You lock in current tuition rates at in-state public institutions. If your child decides to go to a private or out-of-state institution, you might receive only a small return on your original investment.
  • Savings plan: You contribute regularly and rely on the account’s earnings to grow. You take on more investment risk while giving your child the opportunity to use the funds at public and private schools nationwide.

2. You can shop around from state to state for a savings plan

Once you figure out which 529 plan is right for you, you can shop around. You may not have to be a resident of a state to participate in its saving plan.

When choosing a savings plan, you might prioritize a state that caters to your investment style. You might also be tempted to stick with your home state’s plan if it offers a tax credit or other benefit.

In Colorado, for example, the CollegeInvest Matching Grant Program gives eligible residents up to $2,500 over five years when they open and contribute to a 529 plan.

3. You might not have to pay taxes on the plan’s earnings

If you select a 529 savings plan, you’re tying your contributions to the stock market. Over an extended period, your contributions should grow with the market.

A big pro of the savings plan is that you don’t pay federal or — in most cases — state taxes on that growth as long as your child uses the funds for qualifying education costs. Eligible costs include tuition, books, and room and board. If the expense doesn’t qualify, a withdrawal from the plan would be taxed and subject to a 10% penalty.

One exception is if your child earns a scholarship or fellowship or employer-based tuition assistance. You could withdraw an equal amount from the account without facing the 10% penalty.

With your savings at stake, it’s important to understand how 529 plans are taxed.

4. It’s becoming easier to use the funds for pre-college education

You could use 529 plans to pay for tuition, fees, books and room and board. As of 2009, you could also use the plans to pay for your student’s computer equipment and internet access.

But until more recently, those expenses had to be related to paying for college. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in December 2017 allows you to use up to $10,000 of plan savings annually for private education between kindergarten and high school.

5. You could switch beneficiaries without penalty

You might be concerned that your child will skip college down the road. That could leave you with a full savings plan but no one to use it. What do you do with leftover money in a 529 plan?

Luckily, you can change the beneficiary of your 529 savings plan without suffering tax consequences. Maybe a younger child in the family could use the funds, or you’re considering going back to school. You could also roll over one 529 plan balance into another plan if one of your children doesn’t need the money.

5 cons of 529 plans for college

Here are five potential disadvantages of 529 plans that might affect your savings choice.

1. There are significant upfront costs

You’re paying for college credits out of pocket and in advance with a 529 prepaid tuition plan.

In Virginia, for example, you would pay $9,720 per semester for your newborn to eventually attend a four-year public school. If you wanted to cover four years of college, you’d make a one-time payment of $77,760 or monthly payments of $580.

Although 529 savings plans are more affordable options, some have minimum contribution requirements. In Arkansas, for example, you’d need to make an initial contribution of at least $500 to open an iShares 529 Plan. Other states require an initial deposit of at least $1,000, according to Saving for College.

In most states, you might also be required to make minimum subsequent contributions between $10 and $50 each month.

2. Your child’s need-based aid could be reduced

If you start a 529 plan for your child, you should know that it could affect their access to federal student aid.

That’s because your family’s full financial picture is considered when you and your student complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Your 529 savings could increase your student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC), which is calculated using the FAFSA.

The EFC is the Department of Education’s way of estimating how much you can afford when paying for college. The higher your EFC, the fewer federal grants, work-study opportunities, and subsidized loans your child could receive.

Keep in mind that if the savings plan is under your name (not your student’s), you could lessen this disadvantage of 529 plans. After all, removing an asset previously assigned to your son or daughter could give them greater access to need-based assistance, depending on their school’s financial aid formula.

3. There are penalties for noneducational withdrawals

Of all the negatives of 529 plans, this one is the easiest to avoid: If you don’t use a 529 plan for ineligible expenses, such as transportation to school and student loan payments, you can skip the penalties.

Remember that if you make a withdrawal to cover an ineligible expense, it’ll be considered income. The IRS will tax you on it. Plus, you’ll be subject to a 10% fee.

4. There are also penalties for ill-timed withdrawals

You might know you have a tuition bill coming down the pike and withdraw the amount from your savings plan without a second thought.

But think twice. A qualified education expense should occur during the same year of the withdrawal. To be safe, talk with your 529 plan provider before making a withdrawal for a seemingly approved expense.

Also, be aware that if you withdraw more than $14,000 in a year to pay for tuition, that could subject you to the IRS gift tax.

5. You have less say over your investments

When you sign up for a savings plan, you’re really signing up with the plan manager selected by your state. Financial services company TIAA, for example, manages 529 plans in seven states.

If you’re a savvy investor, you might be disappointed by the lack of control you or your family financial advisor could have in managing the plan. You can only change how you’re allocating your plan’s balance up to two times per year, for example.

You also must choose from preset investment options. In Oregon, for example, one portfolio makes investments based on your student’s age. The closer your student is to college, the more conservative the portfolio becomes.

But unless you’re a beginner investor, you might miss having up-to-the-minute flexibility in where you’re investing your money. That’s certainly among the potential negatives of 529 plans.

Weigh the pros and cons of 529 plans

Sure, there are both advantages and disadvantages of 529 plans. At their core, however, 529 prepaid tuition and savings plans give families a leg up in paying for college.

With a prepaid tuition plan, you can lock in today’s tuition rates even if your student is a decade or longer from enrolling. And with a more traditional savings plan, you can access stock market growth with small monthly contributions.

Weigh the pros and cons and review your family situation to make the most of a 529 plan.

Even if a 529 plan sounds like the perfect solution, examine alternative ways to save for college. Whichever savings vehicle puts you and your future college student in their best position is the one you should choose.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.52% – 9.50%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.75% – 10.65%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.80% – 11.37%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.16% – 11.90%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

2.76% – 11.02%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Ascent rates are effective as of 01/27/2019 and include a 0.25%-2.00% discount applied when a borrower in repayment elects automatic debit payments via their personal checking account. Competitive rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval.Ascent Tuition Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 1.90% and 13.50% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Cosigned Credit-Based Loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentTuition.com/APR.

    Ascent Independent Non-Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 3.16% and 11.90% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Independent non-cosigned loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentIndependent.com/APR.

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 2.76% – 11.02% (2.76% – 10.87% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Parent Loan Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.31%-7.45% (4.31%-7.45% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms. Fixed interest rates range from 5.48%-8.52% (5.48%-8.52% APR) based on applicable terms. Lowest rates shown are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.