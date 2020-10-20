How This Man Paid Off His Car Loan Early and Saved Hundreds

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Knowing how to pay off your auto loan early can get you out of auto debt faster and save you money on interest. But unlike student loans, some auto lenders charge a penalty for prepaying your loan. Others will charge you a certain amount of “precomputed interest,” regardless of whether you pay your loan off early or not.

Fortunately for Tyler Lenz, neither prepayment penalties nor precomputed interest were a problem. He was able to pay off his auto loan early and save hundreds in interest. To see how Lenz accelerated his debt repayment — and to consider whether paying off a car loan early is right for you, too — let’s touch on the following topics:

How to pay off an auto loan early

Relying on a car loan to buy a vehicle can be an expensive gamble. The average amount customers borrow for a new car is $32,480, according to LendingTree, and the average monthly car payment is $550 over 69 months with 8.06% APR. If you have other forms of debt, such as student loans or credit cards, that’s a large chunk of your income to spend on another loan.

If you borrowed the average amount of $32,480 and had a 69-month repayment term at 8.06% interest, you’d pay $8,213 in interest. That’s an extra $8,213 you could have used to pay for other goals, such as paying down debt, building an emergency fund or even planning a vacation.

The thought of wasting extra money on interest was a wake-up call for Lenz. Even though he had a low interest rate of 2.19%, Lenz is a Dave Ramsey fan. And according to Ramsey, debt — any debt at all — is an emergency that requires immediate action.

With that mindset, Lenz felt like the loan was a drag on family resources.

“For two years, we didn’t do anything to accelerate payments,” he said. “We just paid our regular payments every month. Something just clicked about six months ago. When I looked at the numbers, I saw that if we used our extra money — like what we put towards savings — we could hammer out the loan in a short time.”

Avoiding interest charges and having one less financial obligation was a major motivator for Lenz and his family.

“We had experienced the euphoria of not having loan payments, and we wanted to get back there,” said Lenz. “That was the driver for paying [the car loan] off.”

How to accelerate debt repayment

After thinking about how to pay off their auto loan early, Lenz and his family set up an aggressive repayment strategy. Because the car loan was a priority to them, they juggled some of their other financial contributions. They did the math and decided it was worth it to cut back on contributing to their retirement and kids’ education funds.

By pausing their retirement and college savings contributions, they were able to put hundreds extra toward their car loan.

They also looked around their home for things they could sell for extra money to use for payments. They sold toys, clothes and household items on sites like Craigslist to make more money.

Lenz advised “look[ing] around and figur[ing] out what you have that you don’t use.”

“People have hundreds or thousands [of dollars worth of stuff] they don’t use, and that can give you a good start,” he said. “It can give you enough momentum to build the habit of thinking about paying off debt.”

How to determine your potential savings

Lenz and his family focused on paying off the car loan as soon as possible and paid it off in three years. That was well ahead of their scheduled repayment date, helping them save more money.

Even at such a low interest rate, Lenz’s family saved money by paying off their car loan early. For example, if you had the average car loan of $32,480 for the average 69-month term at 2.19%, you’d pay back $34,598 in total — that’s about $2,118 in interest.

If, like Lenz, you decided to accelerate your repayment and pay off your debt in 36 months instead of 69, however, you’d pay back just $33,588. By making extra payments, you could potentially save over $1,000 in interest. You can use this calculator to run the numbers on your own loan:

Lump Sum Extra Payment Calculator Loan info Loan balance Interest rate Current monthly payment Lump sum payment







Payoff date Total paid Original After payment Savings Payoff date — — — Total paid — — — By making a one-time, lump sum extra payment of $500, you’ll save about —. You’ll pay off your loan — months early in — instead of —. Student loan refinancing rates as low as % APR. Check your rate in 2 minutes. Total Total Original 0mo Original Extra payment 0mo Extra payment

However, that’s assuming that your lender doesn’t charge a penalty for prepaying your loan. Plus, as mentioned, some lenders also demand a set amount of precomputed interest, regardless of how fast you pay off your loan.

So before you make extra payments, contact your lender or refer to your loan contract to find out if you’ll have to pay these extra charges. If you do, you might not get the amount of interest savings you’re hoping for.

How to decide if you should pay off your car loan early

Many people wouldn’t worry about accelerating payments on a low-interest loan. Lenz acknowledges that, at 2.19% interest, his family might have made more money by investing rather than paying off debt.

However, finances aren’t always about what makes sense on a calculator, but what works best for a family’s peace of mind. For Lenz, being debt-free was a huge weight off his shoulders.

“Not having monthly obligations is huge,” Lenz said. “It allows me to focus on what’s important … like family vacations and trips.”

But whether or not you decide paying a car loan off early is worth it, looking at new purchases and loans critically can help you limit debt and afford your future goals.

Are you motivated by Lenz’s story? Before diving in, learn the pros and cons of paying off your car loan early to see if it’s right for you.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!