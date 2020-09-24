Tackle Student Loan Repayment Before These Other 5 Money Goals

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you are saddled with student debt, it could impact personal money goals, like saving for down payment on a home or buying a car.

Graduates who find themselves in a double bind of credit card and student loan debt may be uncertain if they should pay off high-interest credit cards or their student loans. In fact, the best answer for this depends on your personal situation.

What about homeownership? For example, if you inherit money should you pay off student loans or buy a house? Likewise, do you pay off your car or student loan first? Here, you may be better off waiting.

Trying to do too much with too little can leave you feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and even confused about how to manage your money. In order to separate the urgent from the not-so-urgent, let’s take a look at…

5 financial goals that can wait

When you’re serious about paying down student loans, it can help to identify expenses you should probably put on hold until your balances are paid down. Below is a list of five financial goals that can usually wait until your student debt is more manageable or paid off.

1. Upscale housing

Renting an apartment with nicer amenities or saving up to buy your own home are worthy financial goals. But if you’re putting more of your cash into your housing, you’ll have less available for paying off student loans. High-balance student loan debt can also make it more difficult to qualify for a mortgage or even an apartment.

According to a 2018 Student Loan Hero survey, 43% of college-educated Americans say they have postponed homeownership of student debt. So if you’re putting off purchasing a home, you are not alone.

If your current rental or starter home is good enough for right now, you can probably make it work for a few more months, or even another year. Especially if you’re spending no more than 30% of your income on housing expenses. This means you’ll have more discretionary funds that can be put toward a student loan balance.

2. Increasing your savings

Most money experts agree building an emergency fund is a vital part of a sound money plan. But they have differing thoughts on just how much is “enough,” with opinions ranging from $1,000 up to eight months’ worth of expenses.

The $1,000 mark is a good starting point, and having up to three months’ worth of essential expenses provides additional security. But an emergency fund covering six months’ worth of expenses (or higher) may be more than what most people can afford, especially those who carry debt like student loans.

Have you already saved enough of a cash cushion in your savings account to cover most of life’s unexpected costs, like job loss, an unexpected medical bill or a bum car? If the answer is yes, consider diverting some of the money you’ve been putting into savings towards student loan repayment instead.

Once you’ve tackled your student loan debt, consider passive income streams to boost your savings. This can involve stashing funds in high-yield savings accounts or money market accounts.

3. Non-retirement investments

It’s important to save a bit of your paycheck into a 401(k), IRA or other retirement accounts. If you’re doing this, you can probably hold off on other investments until you’ve lowered your student debt.

While investing is an important way to grow your money and build wealth, there’s not always a guaranteed return. But paying off debt and avoiding interest is a surefire way to lower costs and keep more of your money.

4. Charitable giving

The impulse to do good with your money is a noble one. However, when you’re struggling with debt, it may not be the best time to give your cash away.

If you have an altruistic impulse, consider giving in other ways. Volunteering or donating gently-used items can be great alternatives to cash gifts (and often come with tax write-offs, too).

The sooner your student loans are gone, the sooner you’ll be free of monthly payments. Once you’re done writing checks to your lender every month, you can give to the charity of your choice without compromising your finances.

5. Bucket-list items

A big motivation to get better with your money is so you can afford to achieve your dreams. Whether you want to travel internationally, start a small business, or even own a luxury car or a boat – you’ll need money to do it.

But pulling the trigger on these too soon can take money away from paying off student loans. Even worse, chasing your dreams too soon could land you in even more debt, if you finance them with credit cards.

3 financial steps you need to prioritize

While some financial goals can wait, others might be worth tackling now, even as you continue to service your student debt. Specifically…

1. Starting an emergency savings fund

According to Jeff Nordin, certified financial planner and founder of financial education firm Core Financial Concepts, a strong financial foundation has two key steps and elements: creating an emergency savings fund and having retirement savings that are on track. These are important financial priorities you should put before student loan repayment.

An emergency savings fund of three-to-six months’ worth of expenses should be enough to cover your basic needs: shelter, food, health insurance, and the minimum payment (at the very least) for your loans and credit cards.

The fund is the cash cushion that will save you when life takes an unexpected turn. If you lose your job in the same week that your car breaks down, you’ll be glad for a “rainy day” fund.

2. Taking advantage of employer matches to your retirement

Just because you have student loans, doesn’t mean you should skip out on saving part of your salary towards retirement.

If your employer provides matches to your 401(k) or 403 (b), you should take advantage of it by contributing enough money to receive the match.

Using your employer’s match money is essentially a risk-free investment towards a better retirement.

3. Paying down your credit cards and any high-interest debt

An important next step is tackling your credit card and personal debt. Making a decision to pay off student loans versus credit cards can be difficult. Paying attention to the interest rate on each item is important.

Figure out the loan that is costing you the most in interest and pay it down. Federal student loans typically have lower interest rates than credit cards. So, if you come into a windfall, it may make sense to get rid of your high-interest debt.

By focusing first on items like high-interest credit cards that cost you more over time due to high interest, you can free up future funds to pay down your student debt.

Finding the right balance

Once you have the above three steps in order, deciding how to rank other financial priorities will come down to your personal values and plans.

The key here is finding balance or ways to create enjoyment and fulfillment with your current budget so you can stay on track for big-picture, long-term goals like paying off student debt.

It takes some creative thinking, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy your lifestyle on a minimal budget. If you love to travel, try and take local trips to satisfy your wanderlust. For those dreaming of entrepreneurship, a low-investment side hustle can be an affordable way to pursue your passion.

“If you’re not being proactive, managing your numbers – nobody else is going to be doing that for you,” Nordin says. “It’s important for people to think of themselves as their own chief financial officer.”

Whatever your financial goals are now and in the long term, being proactive and intentional with your money will help you make the most of it.

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.

