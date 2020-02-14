Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Every financial decision you make is a trade-off. When you set money aside for retirement, you have less for paying your student loans — and vice versa. So should you pay off student loans or save for retirement first?

While there’s no hard-and-fast formula that fits every person, you don’t have to choose between paying off student loans or saving for retirement. Here are steps to take to balance both.

Should you pay off student loans or save for retirement?

If you’re wondering whether you should pay off student loans or save for retirement, first know that it isn’t a black or white choice. You can accomplish both at the same time, while also prioritizing one over the other depending on your situation and goals.

Before choosing your top priorities, though, we recommend building your emergency fund.

1. First, start a rainy day fund

Before we take a deep dive into the 401(k) vs. loans conversation, let’s highlight an important point: You need to have a “rainy day fund,” also known as an emergency fund, before you make any other financial moves.

This is the cash cushion that will save your butt when life takes an unexpected turn. If you lose your job in the same week that your car breaks down, you’ll be glad to this fund.

Aim to build a rainy day fund that would cover at least three to six months’ worth of your expenses. Consider opening a high-yield savings account to maximize your savings.

2. Maximize your employer match

If your employer matches any portion of your 401(k) contributions, start by contributing enough money to your 401(k) to collect your full employer match.

Let’s say your boss will match your contributions, dollar-for-dollar, up to 5% of your salary. Assuming you earn $40,000 annually, 5% would be $2,000. So if you manage to contribute this amount to your 401(k), your employer will put in another $2,000, which would be free money.

Grabbing your full employer match is the only guaranteed, risk-free investment you’ll ever make. If you have the opportunity to capitalize on an employer match, make this your top priority.

3. Learn the difference between high-interest and low-interest debt

Not all debt is created equal. Credit card debt often carries an extremely high interest rate — sometimes as much as 14% to 22%. Student loans, on the other hand, typically carry single-digit, fixed interest rates. This interest usually is also tax-deductible.

While all debt is a drain on your finances, student loans typically are the lesser of debt evils. The interest rates are comparatively low, they offer a repayment period that varies from 10 to 25 years, and you may have the opportunity to further reduce your monthly payments by refinancing your student loans.

While you don’t want to fall behind on your payments, you don’t have to be as aggressive about paying off your student loans as you should be with a high-interest loan such as a credit card. Prioritize paying off high-interest debt (anything with double-digit interest rates) before you start aggressively tackling your student loans.

4. Set a retirement savings goal

Once you’ve prioritized your debt repayment, it’s time to think about your retirement savings goal. When saving for retirement, aim to replace 70% to 85% of your pre-retirement expenses.

Let’s say that you and your spouse currently have a lifestyle in which you spend $80,000 a year. You’ll want to have 70% to 85% of that amount, or $56,000 to $68,000, for each year in retirement.

Let’s grab the number in the middle: $62,000. Multiply this by 25 years, and you arrive at a value of $1,550,000. This is the estimated amount you’ll need in your retirement portfolio (excluding any other sources of income) in order to achieve an income of $62,000 per year.

Multiplying by 25 allows you to withdraw 4% of your retirement income annually, a rate that financial experts generally consider to be the “safe withdrawal rate.”

Once you have your retirement number, use one of the many free online retirement calculators to determine how much you’ll need to put aside each year in order to reach that goal by your planned retirement age.

Can you contribute this amount while still making the minimum payment on your student loans? If so, you’re in good shape. If not, you may need to reduce your monthly expenses or take on a side hustle.

5. Know your limits

At this point, we’ve established a few things about your financial situation:

You’re collecting your full employer 401(k) match.

You’re first paying off credit card debt or other high-interest (double-digit) debt (or don’t have any).

You have savings for a rainy day.

You’ve calculated how much you need to save for retirement, and you’re meeting your retirement savings goals.

You’re making your minimum student loan payments.

At this point, let’s assume that you still have money remaining each month. You’re trying to decide whether to use this money to make extra payments on your student loans or make bigger strides towards your retirement savings. Where do you go from here?

Figuring out the answer starts with knowing your limits.

Limit #1: Your retirement savings maximum

Take note of how far away you are from reaching the IRS maximum on annual contributions. There’s a cap on how much you’re allowed to contribute to your 401(k) each year. In 2020, that limit is $19,500, with an additional $6,500 catch-up limit for those over the age of 50.

If you’re close to maxing out your retirement account, you might decide to reach that maximum threshold. Cross it off your list. At that point, you can turn your full energy towards aggressively repaying your student loans.

Limit #2: The remaining term on your student loans

Take note of how close you are to obliterating your entire student loan balance. How soon would you be able to erase all of your debts?

If you’re close to repaying all of your student loans in full, you might choose to wipe out the remainder of your debt balance. Once you do, you can devote your energy toward building your 401(k).

Not close to either limit? Make a judgment call

Do you want to split your extra money 50/50 between saving more aggressively in your 401(k) and repaying your student loans? Or do you want to emphasize one goal over the other?

At this point, your decision becomes personal. Which of these two issues keeps you awake at night? Which result would give you more satisfaction?

Also, can you expect the long-term returns on your retirement account to be greater than the total amount you’ll spend on student loan interest?

Weigh out the pros and cons of each to decide which approach makes more sense for your finances as well as your personal goals.

Strike the right balance between paying off student loans and retirement savings

How you handle your money is based on a number of personal factors, from your current debt load to how much you’ve already put aside for retirement.

The best strategy is to balance both short- and long-term goals. Choose a goal that gets you excited, and you’ll set yourself up for a happy and secure future.

Paula Pant contributed to this article.

