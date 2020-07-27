Is ‘Pay for Delete’ a Useful Tactic or a Waste of Your Time?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

In theory, “pay for delete” can remove negative marks, such as delinquent debts, from your credit report in exchange for payment. In reality, though, this approach isn’t guaranteed to work. And even if it does work, erasing collections accounts from your report might not provide much of an improvement to your credit score.

Before you pursue this tactic, let’s talk about what pay for delete really is — and whether it’s worth the effort. Specifically, we’ll look at:

What pay for delete is

Pay for delete is the act of negotiating with the original creditor or a collection agency to have past-due debt — a major drag on your credit score — removed from your credit report in exchange for paying it off.

Say a debt collector is calling you about a delinquent debt — you would offer to pay the debt if they agree to remove the account from your credit report.

Why would some people want to do this? Collections accounts don’t drop off your credit report after they’re paid, even though the status will change to show that they have been paid. In fact, collection accounts generally remain on your credit report for seven years (starting from the day your account became delinquent).

Therefore, anyone worried about their credit score might be tempted to send a pay for delete letter. However, this doesn’t mean collectors will comply. In fact, your pay for delete request could be denied.

This method might not be a magic wand

It’s true that collectors reporting to the credit reporting agencies (CRAs) are able to amend their reports. However, a collection agency that amends its reports too often can appear unreliable.

To the CRAs, a collection agency’s unreliability violates the Fair Credit Reporting Act’s (FCRA) requirement of “accuracy and fairness in credit reporting,” which could result in a CRA terminating its relationship with the collection agency.

This is why many collectors aren’t likely to agree to uphold a pay for delete request — it simply wouldn’t be truthful credit reporting, and it would put their relationship with the CRAs at risk.

Letter template for pay for delete request

Keep in mind that pay for delete isn’t a strategy that’s likely to work, but there’s probably no harm in trying. After all, the worst that can happen is you get a “no.” If you want to give it a shot, you can follow a pay for delete letter template.

The main elements of a pay for delete letter template should include:

An outline of your willingness to pay the debt in full or for a settled amount.

A caveat that you are not recognizing or taking responsibility for the debt.

A request that the debt is removed from your credit report within a certain time frame after payment.

A request for a letter from the collector agreeing to the terms before you send the payment.

A caveat that if you do not hear from the collector within a certain time frame after sending this letter, you will withdraw the offer.

In order to make sure your letter has been received, you can send your pay for delete letter via certified mail with a request for a return receipt.

It’s important to note that sending a pay for delete letter isn’t the same as disputing a debt. When you dispute a debt, you ask the collections agency to provide proof that the debt is yours. If the agency fails to prove that it is, the debt could be updated or removed from your credit history.

Unlike pay for delete, you don’t have to pay anything when you dispute a debt. If you’re being contacted by a collection agency about a debt that you don’t actually owe, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has a debt dispute letter template you can use.

The good news about improving your credit

While collections reports used to harm your credit score even if they were paid off, new credit reporting models might pave the way for more forgiving reporting.

With some new scoring models, a paid off collections account won’t be taken into account when calculating your credit score. While it may still appear on your report, it likely won’t drag down your score.

Because of this new model, the pay for delete model is even less useful than it once was. If your biggest focus is on rebuilding your credit score now, you’d do better to focus on paying all of your bills on time and decreasing revolving debt (such as credit cards).

It might not be as nice as the thought of erasing all your debt with a magic wand. But the more organic credit building methods are just as empowering, because they put you in the driver’s seat.

Take these steps to boost your credit, and you could see positive improvements in your score.

