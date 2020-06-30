How to Pay for Florida International University: Financial Aid and Student Loans

Avatar

Christy Rakoczy

Updated on June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020June 30, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Student Loans1728Christy RakoczySEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Overhead image of Florida International University campus
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
1.25% to 9.44% APR1

Visit Lender

1.24% to 11.98% APR2

Visit Lender

1.24% to 10.99% APR3

Visit Lender

1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
     
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  5. Get a variable interest rate from 2.99% APR to 6.24% APR (3-Month LIBOR + 1.99% to 3-Month LIBOR + 5.24%) for either a 10-year or 20-year repayment term. Or lock in a fixed interest rate from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 10-year repayment term or from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 20-year repayment term. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Before starting your studies at Miami’s Florida International University (FIU), you’ll need a plan to pay for tuition. According to FIU’s financial aid office, the average annual FIU cost is $23,866 for in-state residents and $36,264 for out-of-state students.

Of course, this cost will vary depending on whether you’re an in-state or out-of-state student, live at home or in a dorm, or other factors. That’s why it’s important to figure out your individual FIU cost of attendance and plan accordingly.

This comprehensive guide will help you understand the costs of FIU, as well as your options for paying for your education. Specifically, let’s look at getting financial aid from the following sources:

Here are the annual costs for going to Florida International University, depending on whether you’re an in-state or out-of-state student:

Undergraduate cost of attending FUI per year
For Florida residents For out-of-state students
Annual cost $23,866 $36,264

Here’s how the FIU costs break down per semester:

Undergraduate cost of attending FUI per semester
Expenses Cost per semester for Florida residents Cost per semester for out-of-state students
Tuition $3,084 $9,283
Fees $199 $199
Books and supplies $675 $675
Transportation $1,101 $1,101
Room $3,768 $3,768
Board $1,800 $1,800
Personal $1,306 $1,306
Total for the semester $11,933 $18,132
All info current as of June 15, 2020
Source: Florida International University

How to plan for FIU costs: Start by submitting the FAFSA

Many students may rely on outside financial help to pay for Florida International University.

Whether this comes from the federal government or state programs, there are many sources of aid available only to students who provide information about their personal and family finances. This information is collected when students complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA unlocks many common types of financial assistance. For example, you won’t be eligible for federal student loans or work-study programs unless you submit the application. Some state funding programs also require FAFSA completion to be eligible.

You’ll need to complete the FAFSA every year that you want aid. You can submit the application online, but you’ll need personal financial information from your family if you’re a dependent undergraduate student.

After submitting the FAFSA, you could become eligible for grants, scholarships, work-study funding and state and federal loans. Your financial aid award letter from Florida International University will detail the aid available to you.

Grants for Florida International University students

For many students, grants are a great way to pay for Florida International University. Grants could be given by the government, your school or other organizations. The money doesn’t have to be paid back.

Florida International University provides details on grants for which FIU students may be eligible. Students from across the country could potentially qualify for Pell Grants or Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grants provided by the federal government.

These types of grants can be used to attend any qualifying educational institution, and you don’t have to be a Florida resident to get them. But eligibility for Pell Grants is based on financial need, while TEACH Grants are available only to students who are completing the necessary coursework to become teachers, meet some academic achievement requirements, and who will teach in a high-need field for at least four years in areas serving low-income students.

FIU students should also look into grants that are offered by the school or state of Florida. These include:

  • Florida Student Assistance Grants, which are need-based grants in the amount of $1,100 to $2,200
  • FIU grants, which are provided by FIU to students with financial need. These include:
    • Leverage Grant
    • FIU Opportunity Grant
    • University Grant
    • Differential Grant
    • Upper Division Grant
    • Graduate Need Grant (for graduate students)

Students can find more free sources of funding using our guide to state grants.

Scholarships for Florida International University students

FIU students can also find free funding through scholarships offered by the federal or state government, FIU, private donors or other organizations. Scholarships don’t have to be repaid and can be either merit-based or need-based, or both.

Need-based scholarships are typically available to students with demonstrated financial need. Merit-based scholarships may be open to everyone. Eligibility is based on having certain academic credentials, having a particular talent or meeting other specific requirements.

Some scholarships FIU students may be eligible for include:

  • Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program
  • First Generation Scholarships
  • FIU Merit Scholarships
  • Benacquisto Scholarship Program

Students can learn more about different scholarships available to FIU students by visiting the school’s scholarship information page.

To find other scholarship opportunities, you can use various scholarship search tools. Sites such as Fastweb and the College Board make it easy to get your hands on as much free money as possible.

Federal work-study program

Scholarships and grants are rarely enough to cover the full cost of attending Florida International University, but students can also get funds to pay for their education through participating in the federal work-study program.

Under this work-study program, the federal government subsidizes wages of qualifying students, paying a portion of what the student earns.

Students must complete the FAFSA to become eligible. Their financial aid award letter will detail how much work-study funding they’re allowed to receive. Work-study positions end when funding is depleted.

Florida International University students are not permitted to work more than 20 hours per week in a work-study job while classes are in session. Jobs may be on or off campus, but off-campus work is eligible only if the job is in the public interest and if the employer is an approved community work-study site.

Students can find out about work-study jobs through FIU’s careers page or by visiting the college’s Handshake portal to search for opportunities and apply for jobs.

Federal student loans

Ideally, students would be able to put together enough money from savings, grants, scholarships and work-study opportunities to avoid borrowing money for school. But for most students, this isn’t possible.

If you’ll be borrowing money to fund your education at FIU, it usually makes sense to exhaust your federal loans first. Federal student loans are often preferable to alternative sources of funding, such as private loans, because federal loans come with important borrower protections.

For example, federal loans allow income-based repayment plans, in which payments are capped based on your earnings. Also, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program makes qualifying students eligible for loan forgiveness if they work in a public service job and make 120 on-time payments.

Federal loans also have fixed interest rates and fees set by the federal government. Except for PLUS loans, most of these loans don’t need you to have good credit to qualify. The federal government even subsidizes interest for direct subsidized loans while you’re in school, as well as when loans are deferred after graduation.

Not all federal loans are the same, although all offer important borrower protections. The table below shows the different types of federal education financing that students may be eligible to receive.

Loan type Eligible borrowers Interest rates for loans disbursed July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 Fees for loans disbursed on or after Oct. 1, 2020 Is the interest subsidized?
Direct subsidized loans Undergrads with demonstrated financial need, regardless of credit history 2.75% 1.062% Yes
Direct unsubsidized loans Undergrads and grad students regardless of need or credit history 2.75% for undergrads; 4.3% for grad students 1.062% No
PLUS loans Graduate students and parents of undergrad students who don’t have adverse credit 5.3% 4.236% No

Florida International University student loans

Florida International University’s website provides details on different loans that students could be eligible for to help fund their education. The list of loans includes federal direct loans, PLUS loans and private loans.

FIU doesn’t provide any long-term loans of its own, but the school does provide short-term tuition loans that must be repaid within 45 days. These loans are intended to help students meet deadlines for paying tuition.

Emergency loans of up to $500 a semester are also available to enrolled students with unforeseen financial emergencies if you can provide documented proof of expenses. There is a $10 service fee and the loan must be repaid within 30 days.

Private student loans

After exhausting free sources of funds and federal loans, you may need more money to pay for Florida International University. If that’s the case, private student loans may be the answer.

Private loans don’t have all the borrower protections of federal loans. You’ll have to repay these loans regardless of whether you work in public service since there’s no loan forgiveness. Options for pausing payment through forbearance are likely to be more limited, and there’s no income-based repayment option.

But if you have good credit, private student loans may provide educational funding at a reasonable interest rate. Because there are no standardized rates or repayment terms (as there are with federal loans), it’s wise to shop around among different lenders and compare offers.

Our list of private student loan lenders can help you get started in your search for the best private loan. You should compare loan options carefully to determine if the interest rate is fixed or variable, review the repayment timeline and calculate the total interest cost of the loan.

You’ll also need good credit and proof of income to qualify with reputable lenders. If you can’t qualify on your own, you may be eligible if you have a cosigner who is willing to sign for the loans and promise to repay them if you don’t.

Bottom line: Covering your FIU cost of attendance

Attending Florida International University can be costly, but there are ways to cover your FIU cost of attendance using both free sources of money and loans you have to pay back.

Always try to pay for as much of your school costs as possible by using grants, scholarships, savings and money from a work-study job so that you can graduate with a smaller debt. That way, you can cover your education without borrowing too much in student loans.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
1.25% – 9.44%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

1.24% – 11.98%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

1.24% – 10.99%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

1.24% – 11.44%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

2.73% – 13.01%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

3.52% – 9.50%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
     
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  5. Get a variable interest rate from 2.99% APR to 6.24% APR (3-Month LIBOR + 1.99% to 3-Month LIBOR + 5.24%) for either a 10-year or 20-year repayment term. Or lock in a fixed interest rate from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 10-year repayment term or from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 20-year repayment term. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.667%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 06/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)

    Undergraduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 2.73%- 13.01%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 3.84% – 14.50% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% discount on the highest offered rate (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)

    Graduate Loans: Loans have an APR range between 4.11%and 10.78%based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25%. (See Graduate Loan repayment examples.)
     

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
     
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
     
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
     
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
     
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
     
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
     
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
     
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
  • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
  • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
  • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
  • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
        Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.