Ask a Hero: Can I Pause My Loan Payments While On Maternity Leave?

Dear Student Loan Hero,
My husband and I just found out we are going to have a baby, and now we’re trying to plan ahead. I am working my way through student loan repayment and wanted to find out if I can pause my loan payments, or at least lower them, while I’m on maternity leave.
Dear Student Loan Borrower,
First off, congratulations on the addition to your family! It can sometimes feel like a long crawl from pregnancy to parenthood, but planning is a great first move.
To answer your question: Yes, it’s possible to reduce or pause your student loan payments while on maternity leave — but your success could depend on your leave status and what type of loans you have.
Handling federal student loans while on maternity leave
If you borrowed via the Federal Family Education Loan Program before July 1, 1993, some of your federal loans could be eligible for a Parental Leave or Working Mother Deferment. That would allow you to pause your payments for six to 12 months.
As for newer deferment or forbearance programs, becoming a parent doesn’t in and of itself make you eligible, but it’s possible you could otherwise qualify.
General forbearances, which are awarded in 12-month increments over as many as three years, are meant for borrowers experiencing financial problems, increased medical costs, a change in employment or any other issue deemed worthy by loan servicers. Having a baby probably checks off several (or maybe all) of those boxes.
Even if you’re able to postpone federal loan payments, you might be better off temporarily switching repayment plans. By making reduced payments on a new plan, you could lessen the toll of accruing and capitalizing interest.
If you’re wondering how to afford unpaid maternity leave, for example, you could enroll in income-driven repayment, which would reduce your monthly dues to a percentage of your disposable income. (And if you’re not earning a paycheck, you could qualify for a monthly “payment” of $0.)
If you plan to work while raising your newborn, however, you might be a better fit for a graduated or extended repayment plan, which lowers your monthly payments regardless of your income level.
Keep in mind that any pause or reduction in federal loan payments will lengthen your repayment, allowing interest to accrue and capitalize onto your debt. The same goes for private student loans — if your lender offers a break at all.
Repaying private student loans while caring for an infant
Although it’s generally difficult to lower a monthly payment owed to private lenders, you might be able to postpone payments. Laurel Road, for example, offers up to 12 months of forbearance for borrowers on unpaid maternity leave.
Like federal loan servicers awarding general forbearance requests, private lenders operate on a case-by-case basis, each with unique guidelines.
Check with your lender about its policies. Keep in mind that it might not offer forbearance strictly for maternity leave, but it could offer support if you’re taking unpaid leave from work to care for your child.
If your private lender offers little or no support, you could look to refinance your student loans with a competing bank, credit union or online company. Through refinancing, you could switch to a longer loan term, reducing your monthly payment in exchange for accruing interest.
You might also prioritize a lender that offers greater protections for borrowing moms and dads. Be aware, however, that lumping federal loans into your refinancing application would permanently remove their government-exclusive safeguards, such as income-driven repayment.
How to afford a baby and student loans
Like the span of pregnancy, nine months is also a good amount of time to create a financial plan for parenthood. You have old expenses to cut and new costs to budget, all within an income that could be affected by maternity leave.
Whether your leave includes a potential loss of income could help you decide if you want to postpone or reduce your monthly payments — or keep your repayment status quo.
As you prepare for the months ahead, these how-to’s might also help you come to a decision:
- How to fund your unpaid maternity leave
- How to make money while on maternity leave
- How to afford having a baby while repaying student loans
Once you determine the best course for your loan repayment, you could even start a college savings account. Then your little one might never have to borrow student loans at all.
Good luck in life and repayment,
Andrew P.
Student Loan Hero
