Refinancing with Laurel Road
Refinancing rates from 1.99% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score.
Note that the U.S. government has paused repayment for most federal student loans due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
When your income doesn’t keep pace with your bills, it can quickly become stressful to pay your student loans. The good news? There are income-driven repayment plans from the federal government, and you just need to prove you have “partial financial hardship” to be eligible.
Though what qualifies as hardship will depend on a few factors, partial financial hardship could potentially reduce your monthly debt load. Here are some key topics we’ll cover:
- Defining partial financial hardship
- Partial financial hardship and your student loan payments
- Using a student loan partial financial hardship calculator
- Partial financial hardship vs. refinancing
Defining partial financial hardship
If you ever look at your student loan payments compared to your income and feel that the balance is insurmountable, you’re not alone. In fact, this is when the phrase “partial financial hardship” comes into play.
Partial financial hardship is an eligibility requirement for two income-driven repayment plans offered by the federal government: Income-Based Repayment (IBR) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE).
Demonstrating partial financial hardship is an eligibility requirement for these programs, which means you need to be prepared to prove that your paycheck or income isn’t enough to cover your bills. If your loans are in default, however, you will not qualify, right off the bat.
Qualifications
- To qualify for IBR, the annual amount due on your loans must exceed 15% of the difference between your adjusted gross income and 150% of the poverty line for your family size in the state that you live in.
- For the PAYE plan, the amount on your loans must exceed 10% of your AGI and 150% of the poverty line for your family size in the state where you reside.
Only federal loan holders are eligible. If you have private student loans, check out the section on refinancing to lower your monthly payments.
Partial financial hardship and your student loan payments
One distinction between the plans is the percentage difference between your AGI and your amount due based on the plan that you select.
Fifteen percent is the typical requirement for IBR, unless you are a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014 — then it’s 10%, similar to the 10% requirement for PAYE. Being able to prove partial financial hardship and enroll in either of these programs could help you lower your loans into more manageable payments.
This could bring some relief, because taking on an income-driven repayment plan means your payments will no longer be calculated based on standard 10-year repayment plans, but rather based on a percentage of your income and family size.
However, be prepared for your payments to change over the life of the loan. All income-driven repayment plans may show a decrease (you lose your job, for example) or increase (you get a raise) if your family size or income changes.
|PAYE
|IBR
|● Your monthly payments are capped at 10% of your discretionary income.
● Your loans can be eligible for forgiveness after 20 years.
● You are only eligible for PAYE if you first borrowed your loans on or after Oct. 1, 2007. Additionally, you must have received a disbursement on or after Oct. 1, 2011.
|● Your monthly payments could be up to 10% to 15% of your discretionary income, depending when you took out your loans.
● Forgiveness could take up to between 20 to 25 years.
● Your monthly payment and forgiveness time depends on if you took out the loans before or after July 1, 2014.
Using a student loan partial financial hardship calculator
If you believe you are a candidate for claiming partial financial hardship and enrolling in PAYE or IBR, first, use a partial financial hardship calculator to see if you qualify.
Look at what you owe in total on your loans now or the amount you owed when you initially entered repayment, whichever is greater. Then, plug that number into these partial financial hardship calculators:
If your income is too high to be eligible for either of these plans, these calculators will tell you so.
Before you begin to apply for either plan, it’s a smart idea to contact your student loan provider or servicer to ask them about both plans. They may be able to tell you what you qualify for and which might be best for your financial situation. They can also help you apply, or you can do so on your own here.
If your federal student loans are not all Direct, don’t panic — you still may be able to qualify. FFEL loans can also be included in these plans, as long as they’re not in default and/or are not a Federal PLUS loan made to a parent borrower. FFEL loans are eligible for a PAYE plan if they are a part of a Direct Consolidation Loan.
Partial financial hardship vs. refinancing
There are a few ways to go about lowering your student loan payments. Claiming partial financial hardship means lower loan payments and perhaps eligibility for forgiveness. Refinancing your student loans could also reduce your payments, through a lower interest rate or longer term. Both routes can help you manage your monthly payments.
When it comes to either declaring partial financial hardship or refinancing your student loans, you may want to consider your financial goals. Income-driven repayment plans can ease the burden of high monthly student loan payments, but there are two instances when these programs are not the best option:
- When you have only private student loans.
- If your main goal is to pay your student loans off faster.
As previously mentioned, private student loans aren’t eligible for any federal student loan benefits. However, you should still reach out to your private lenders directly to see if they offer repayment plans based on income or other situational factors.
Income-driven repayment plans can keep you in debt longer if you don’t apply for forgiveness when eligible. That’s because the lowered payments could have you only paying on interest for years, and you might have to pay federal taxes on any amount that is forgiven, according to the Federal Student Aid Office. If you want to pay loans off fast, this may not be the best route.
Refinancing your student loans is another option for cutting your payments down. Refinancing is the act of taking out a new, private loan to pay off your current private student loans and/or federal loans. The goal? To get a lower interest rate.
A lower interest rate enables more money to go to your balance rather than interest. But if you want to refinance to pay your loans off faster, you will need to either choose a shorter repayment term or a long repayment term with a commitment to pay more than you owe each month.
The downside? Your federal loans will lose federal protections, such as income-driven repayment plans. But don’t let that be a non-starter — it’s just something else to be aware of before you close on a refinanced loan.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.44%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 6.43%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.43% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.43% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of June 15, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 6/15/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.