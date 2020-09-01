9 Part-Time Online Jobs That Pay $17 an Hour or More

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

You might equate jobs that pay $17 an hour to grueling shifts working at a retail outlet, in a restaurant or anywhere but the comfort of your own home.

Turns out, there are plenty of $17-an-hour jobs that are both part time and remote.

These positions can be a major advantage if you need extra income and a flexible schedule. If you’re interested in working from wherever you have Wi-Fi, check out these nine jobs paying $17 and up.

Note that the average hourly wages listed below are based on data from Indeed.com, an employment-based search engine, and were current as of Aug. 24, 2020.

1. Freelance writer

Whether you’re a former English major or not, consider searching for part-time online jobs for writers. As it turns out, there are many websites looking for bloggers to provide content on a flexible basis.

Most employers will request a few sample articles to get a sense of your writing skills. Plus, they might give you a sample assignment to make sure you can write in their blog’s style.

This rewarding role will let you work from home in a creative way — and earn until your writing grant money comes in.

Average hourly rate: $20

2. Marketing consultant

If you have experience with marketing or communications, you could find part-time work as a marketing consultant. You might help a company grow through online advertising, email campaigns, social media or newsletters.

Most companies look for marketing consultants with existing related experience, so build your resume if you’re looking for jobs paying $17 and up.

Average hourly rate: $20

3. Virtual assistant

Masters of organization might be interested in virtual assistant jobs that pay $17 an hour. Companies like Virtual Office Temps and Boldly hire remote virtual assistants to manage calendars and streamline internal communications for professionals who are short on time.

Among other work-from-home side jobs, this role is best for anyone with experience in administration or customer service. You’ll need to have excellent communication skills, along with the ability to multitask.

Average hourly rate: $18

4. Proofreader

Do you have an eagle eye for grammar? With the huge amount of text that exists across the web, companies are always looking for online proofreaders. You could weed out errors on a website or turn internal documents into polished final drafts.

Employers often look for proofreaders with a background in English and previous work as a proofreader or copy editor. If you don’t have experience, you might build up your portfolio with freelance projects through a site like Upwork or Freelancer.

Exact qualifications might vary depending on the type of content you edit. You could also develop a speciality to earn more than $17 per hour.

Average hourly rate: $22

5. Technical support analyst

If your parents told you video games were a waste of time, here’s your chance to prove them wrong. Anyone with experience in gaming and a knack for technical support could find part-time work-from-home jobs as a gaming technical support rep.

Whether you work in technical support for a gaming company or another outfit, you’ll need in-depth technical knowledge and excellent communication skills. You’ll be expected to troubleshoot problems and support customers over email, chat or ticket systems.

Average hourly rate: $22

6. English as a second-language teacher

With the rise of online education groups like Udemy, education has been moving out of the classroom and onto the internet. As it does, there are more opportunities than ever to teach English to international students.

You can teach from the comfort of your own home or anywhere with Wi-Fi. You might have to be flexible about your schedule, as your students could be scattered across different time zones.

Most education groups are looking for English teachers with a bachelor’s degree in English or a related field. A Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certificate could also open up opportunities for teaching jobs that pay $17 an hour.

Average hourly rate: $19

7. Academic or test prep tutor

Teaching English isn’t your only option in the field of online education. Companies hire tutors for a range of academic subjects, such as math, biology or writing.

You’ll need a background in whatever subject you’re teaching. You might be a current college student or graduate with a major in your target subject. Previous tutoring experience would also impress a hiring manager.

Alternatively, you could help students get ready for college admissions tests like the SAT or ACT. Hourly salaries vary, but national education company Kaplan has paid its SAT tutors upward of $20, according to Glassdoor.

Test prep companies often hire tutors who scored highly on admissions tests when they were in high school. If you got top scores on the SAT, you could leverage that achievement into a part-time online job as a test tutor.

Average hourly rate: $24

8. Admissions advisor

Remember the challenge of applying to colleges? You could share the lessons you learned with high school students as an online college counselor. You’ll help students build a college list and write a killer college essay.

College consulting companies often look for graduates of top colleges. You can share how you mastered the admissions process to get into a top-tier school while helping others do the same.

Average hourly rate: $18

9. Tax preparer

If you have a background in accounting or bookkeeping, take your skills online with a part-time work-from-home job as a tax preparer. You could work on a freelance basis or find a contract position with a big company, such as Intuit or H&R Block.

Before getting hired, you might need to complete a course in tax preparation. That upfront cost could be worth it if you can land a $17 an hour job that you enjoy.

Average hourly rate: $17

Reap the rewards of jobs that pay $17 an hour or more

Part-time online jobs paying $17 and up offer a flexible way to earn extra income. Whether you’re a college student seeking more than minimum wage or a stay-at-home parent looking to make ends meet, you can grow your income and develop skills without having to go into an office.

These part-time work-from-home jobs also let you test the waters of remote work. You can see if you enjoy a location-independent job while building industry experience.

If remote work is for you, you might even move on to a full-time role that lets you work from anywhere in the world. If that’s of interest, check out our list of recommended work-from-home websites.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.