8 Jobs for College Students That Pay Above Minimum Wage

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

With tuition rates higher than ever, many students work to offset the costs of college. The best part-time jobs for college students pay more than minimum wage, allowing you to cover some of your living costs or even reduce the amount you borrow in student loans. Read on for eight high-paying part-time jobs for students that will help you earn money for school.

8 high-paying part-time jobs for college students

1. Academic tutor

2. Freelance web designer or programmer

3. Editor or blogger

4. Fitness instructor

5. Massage therapist

6. Babysitter

7. Bank teller

8. Mystery shopper

Plus: Where to find the best part-time jobs for students

1. Academic tutor

Are you a strong writer or a biology expert? Did you get a great score on the SAT or ace high school algebra? Whatever your academic strength, you can find students who need your help.

Companies like Care.com connect tutors to students. You can also tutor online through internet-based education companies like Varsity Tutors.

According to Payscale, tutors make an average of about $17 to $18 per hour, making academic tutor one of the best part-time jobs for college students. And if you have specialty knowledge of graduate school exams, like the GRE or GMAT, you could anywhere from around $30 to $100 an hour, according to Glassdoor.

Not only will you earn good money, but you’ll also help put students on the path to academic success. Plus, you could dust off some old academic skills in the process.

2. Freelance web designer or programmer

Do you know how to code? Individuals and companies will pay top dollar to computer-savvy web designers. Thanks to freelance marketplaces like Upwork and Freelancer, it’s never been easier to build a clientele.

While web design and programming are advanced skills, you don’t have to wait until you have a college degree to make money with them. If you know how to code, set up a profile on one of these sites and offer freelance services.

While freelancer salary information isn’t readily available, freelancer networking organization NJ Creatives Network says web designers charge an average of $59 per hour. You may be able to charge even more over time as you build a portfolio and good reputation on the site. Plus, your work could help you get a job after graduation.

If you’re new to coding, consider a coding bootcamp course. Not only will you gain a lucrative skill, but you’ll also expand your mind by learning what is essentially a new language.

3. Editor or blogger

Editing and blogging online is another lucrative skill that doesn’t necessarily require a college degree. Sites like Upwork and Freelancer offer a variety of editing and writing projects.

Some are one-off projects, while others offer continuous employment. Since the work is online, you’ll set your own schedule and work from wherever is convenient for you.

At the time of writing, writers on Upwork charge anywhere from $15 to $85 per hour. Just as with web design, you could start with a low rate and raise it over time as you gain experience.

4. Fitness instructor

Exercising is one of the best ways to manage stress and stay healthy. If you’re a regular at your gym, why not jump into a lead role as a group fitness instructor?

To become certified, you may need to take an accredited fitness instructor course. On average, fitness instructors make over $20 an hour, according to Payscale.

5. Massage therapist

You don’t need a college degree to become a massage therapist, but you might need to take a massage training program and get state licensure. If you can invest time during the summer and part of the school year, then you could potentially work as a massage therapist for the remainder of your college years.

According to Payscale, massage therapists earn an average of $20 an hour. This choice is especially good if you’re a student of medicine, health or physical therapy, as this experience could transfer to your future career.

6. Babysitter

If you enjoy working with kids, babysitting could be a great choice — and is one of the best high-paying part-time jobs for students. Most colleges have a job board that connects local families with current students. Alternatively, check out Care.com for babysitting opportunities in your area.

The nationwide average is just $10 per hour, according to Payscale, but families might pay college students a significantly higher rate. This role is an especially good choice for students of elementary education or child development.

7. Bank teller

A bank teller is another solid choice for high-paying part-time jobs for students. You need to be comfortable counting and handling large amounts of money and inputting data into a computer system. Plus, you’ll work directly with customers to fulfill their requests.

Average salaries for part-time bank tellers will depend on the bank. Bank of America, to give an example, is raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour by 2021.

8. Mystery shopper

Did you know that companies will pay you to shop at a store and provide feedback about your experience? In fact, over 300 companies are part of MSPA Americas, a trade association committed to improving customer experience.

MSPA Americas is one of the best websites to find mystery shopping opportunities. Be wary of Craigslist, though, where there are plenty of scams. Note that you should never pay anything up front to work as a mystery shopper.

Legitimate companies will pay you for your efforts and reimburse anything you purchase. As a mystery shopper, you could make an average of nearly $15 per hour, according to Indeed. Plus, you’ll gain knowledge about consumer experiences — important intel for any future marketers or entrepreneurs.

Where to find the best part-time jobs for college students

Thanks to the internet, you can browse thousands of opportunities on job boards and your college’s employment site. Some high paying part-time jobs for students are conducted entirely online. Remote work can be ideal for college students, as it offers lots of flexibility in terms of schedule and location.

Another good resource is your college’s career services office. Make an appointment and ask for suggestions about on-campus and off-campus employment. The right role could add to your resume and give you valuable skills for your future job hunt, not to mention reduce the amount you need to borrow in student loans.

Do you have a special talent that you could turn into income? Check out this article for 30 ways to make money off of your unique skills.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!