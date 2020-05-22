Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Today, 3.6 million borrowers hold a total of $96.1 billion in parent PLUS loans. If your parent is one of those borrowers, you might be wondering who pays the parent PLUS loan. Do parents pay back this loan on their own, or are students responsible for parent PLUS loans?

Well, the burden of repayment falls squarely on the parent borrower, since the loan was borrowed in their name. But even if the student is not responsible for paying the parent PLUS loan, they might want to pitch in with repayment or even refinance the parent loan in their own name.

Let’s take a closer look at this question of who pays parent PLUS loans and how you can help out if your parents are struggling with debt.

Who pays the parent PLUS loan?

Legally, the parent who took out the loan in their name is responsible for parent PLUS loan repayment. After all, they decided to take out the loan for their child and agreed to repay it.

The only way to remove the parent from the loan is to apply to have the loan refinanced into the child’s name. This can be done with several private lenders, including SoFi, Laurel Road and CommonBond.

However, this is probably only a good idea if the child is willing to take on the debt and can comfortably make student loan payments on time every month. The student will also need to be able to meet loan refinancing criteria on their own, meaning they’ll need a strong credit score and income.

What’s more, refinancing a parent PLUS loan with a private lender turns it private, thus making it ineligible for federal programs. If the parent wants to retain federal protections, refinancing probably wouldn’t be the right move.

Should you take over repaying your parent’s PLUS loan?

So, what if you can’t refinance the parent PLUS loan into your name? Should you offer payments to your parents to help pay back the parent PLUS loan?

Here, too, the answer depends on the situation. For example, sending in payments for your parent’s PLUS loan makes sense if …

you have a good relationship with your parents.

you have a solid, high-paying job.

you can afford the payments.

If your parents are able to cover loan payments on their own, they might not wish for you to contribute. They might have been happy to help cover the costs of your education with a parent loan.

But if your parents are struggling financially, you could offer to help with part or all of the payments. Perhaps you could schedule a certain amount of money to automatically go toward the loan or transfer to your parent’s bank or Venmo account every month.

By having an open and honest conversation with your parents about expectations and what you can both afford, you can come to an agreement that works for both of you.

How to make parent PLUS loan repayment easier

If you cannot afford to take over payments for your parents but still want to help, you can recommend ways your parents can make the parent PLUS loans more manageable. Here are three strategies that could help:

Refinance the parent loan for better rates

Your parents might be able to refinance that debt into a private loan, possibly extending the term in order to make the monthly payments smaller or even getting a lower interest rate if they qualify.

Adjust payments on the Income-Contingent Repayment plan

Your parents can also look into Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), which would require they pay no more than 20% of their discretionary income on student loan payments each month. After 25 years of payments, the loans are forgiven.

To make their parent PLUS loan eligible for the ICR plan, parents will need to consolidate it first with a Direct consolidation loan.

Explore options for loan forgiveness or repayment assistance

Finally, if the parent borrower works in a nonprofit organization, they could qualify for a student loan forgiveness program, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). Some states also offer loan repayment assistance to qualifying borrowers.

Help your parents explore their options for adjusting payments or earning forgiveness so they can find an arrangement that works for their budget.

Discuss expectations around who’s responsible for paying the parent PLUS loan

Ultimately, no one wants to leave their parents saddled with student loan debt for their education. Big debt burdens can cause family disagreements over who is eventually responsible for the parent PLUS loan.

When considering who pays back the parent PLUS loan, the best thing to do is talk to your parents and find a way to tackle the debt together. Whether this means you educate your parents on their repayment and forgiveness options, pitch in on monthly payments or take over the loan completely is up to you and your family.

Rebecca Safier and Sage Evans contributed to this report.

