5 Well-Paying Careers for People Who Love the Outdoors

Would you love a job that lets you spend most of your time outside instead of sitting behind a desk? Fortunately, there are opportunities to earn a good salary while enjoying the sunshine. Here are five great careers for hippies, free spirits and outdoor enthusiasts that let you work in the great outdoors:
1. Park ranger
2. Chemical or geological oceanographer
3. Wildlife biologist
4. Archeologist
5. Landscape architect
1. Park ranger
With 417 national park sites in the United States, there needs to be people willing to watch and take care of the 84 million acres. That’s where park rangers come in.
These individuals are required to take on several roles at national parks and historic sites, including acting as law enforcement, responding to any injuries and providing information to guests. They also help to ensure the parks and sites are well-maintained, report any abnormal behavior from both guests and animals and indicate if there’s an increase for natural disasters, such as a fire.
Best of all, all of this requires you to spend a ton of time outdoors. So much so, the parks warn prospective rangers that they will have to endure all sorts of weather and temperatures. You better like the cold and the heat!
- Average salary: $40,168 per year
- Education requirements: A bachelor’s degree in forestry, wildlife management or environmental science is typically required. Any additional training in something like emergency medical services could help with both securing a job and increasing level of pay. Additional on-site training, similar to other patrol careers such as policemen, could also be required.
- Potential career growth: The exact details of park ranger employment prospects are not clear, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates careers in forestry and conversation to grow 5% by 2029. An important reason for the continued need of park rangers is to help prevent wildfires.
2. Chemical or geological oceanographer
If your ideal day involves taking a dip in the ocean or putting your toes in the sand, you may want to consider an outdoor career as an oceanographer. Not only are you outside for several days to several months at a time, but often in the open seas.
Oceanographers can have a variety of duties, such as studying the changing chemical makeup of the ocean and seafloor or the movement of tectonic plates. You could specialize in the currents and tides or volcanic activity. The options are endless, so long as you love the ocean. Plus you could get a government job that might qualify for student loan forgiveness.
- Average salary: $70,426 per year
- Education requirements: You’ll need a bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as marine biology, marine geology, biological oceanography, hydrology, geosciences, etc. Also, an internship with field work is usually required and a background in research and computer skills for completing math calculations and inputting data.
- Potential career growth: Oceanographers encompass so many specialized careers, so it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint an exact career growth prospect. But, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that employment of geoscientists is expected to grow 5% by 2029. There is an ever-growing need for energy and environmental protection. Various institutions, both public and private, continue to look for ways to promote the responsible management of natural resources.
3. Wildlife biologist
While we’ve already got you covered for a list of careers for animal lovers, there’s a job for animal lovers who also love the outdoors. A wildlife biologist gets to combine these two passions by studying animals and their habitats.
Day-to-day duties can include studying the physical traits of animals, their behaviors, how they’re impacting humans, and what they’re doing to the environment. Most of this work can’t be done sitting behind a desk. It requires a lot of time outdoors in the animals’ natural environments, observing and collecting data.
- Average salary: $50,757 per year
- Education requirements: You will need a bachelor’s degree for entry-level positions in this field, but having a master’s degree is typical for higher-level scientific work. If you’re interested in actually leading a study for a university, a Ph.D. is necessary.
- Potential career growth: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of wildlife biologists is expected to grow 4% by 2029. Wildlife populations are evolving and changing, creating a demand for people to study them. Unfortunately, budget constraints on governmental agencies can limit funding for such research.
4. Archeologist
Calling all real-life Indiana Joneses! Ok, so Harrison Ford may not play you in a movie, but you can still spend plenty of time outdoors studying ancient cultures.
As an archaeologist, you will research the physical traces left behind by our ancestors to better understand historic languages, behaviors and past ways of life. This happens all over the world, and can involve fieldwork to examine these objects and locations. You could find a job with a research organization, governmental body or private research firm.
- Average salary: $56,498 per year
- Education requirements: You need a master’s degree or Ph.D. in anthropology or archeology. Experience doing fieldwork in either discipline is also important.
- Potential career growth: Unfortunately, employment of anthropologists and archeologists is growing slower compared with other occupations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the field to grow 5% by 2029. But it warns that the field can be competitive due to a large number of applicants compared with jobs.
5. Landscape architect
You know all of those neighborhood homes and parks with perfectly curated plants? Well, someone needs to come up with the design.
Before landscapers can come in and plant any trees, there needs to be a landscape architect to make the whole vision come together. This can be anything from designing campus grounds and parks, to the landscape around businesses and private homes.
Like any architect, there is some time required for an office to draw up plans. But, there is still a decent amount of time spent outdoors at the actual job site chatting with clients and watching the project come to life. It’s a great career if you love design, drawing and art, but would prefer to be in nature than a studio.
- Average salary: $73,970 per year*
- Education requirements: To be a landscape architect, you need a license. That licensing process varies by state, but typically requires you to have a bachelor’s in landscape architecture, hands-on internship experience and a passing mark on the Landscape Architect Registration Examination.
Potential career growth: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in this field is expected to decline a little bit (by 2%) by 2029 due to technological developments. But even if the field shrinks slightly, developers of new commercial properties and refurbished older properties will continue to need landscape architects.
So whether you like the ocean, animals or trees, there are careers for hippies or any other type of outdoor lover. The main commonality: No suits or watercooler chats required. If that sounds appealing, search on job sites like Indeed or LinkedIn with these titles and see where some outdoor career opportunities lie.
*Average salaries are based on available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and PayScale.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
