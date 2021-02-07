Refinancing with Laurel Road
Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score.
While there are many things to love about Oregon, the average balance for federal and private student loan borrowers — $34,076 — isn’t one of them. But while that number may seem high — Oregon ranks 16th for average student loan debt balance by state — the average U.S. balance is even higher at $36,689. This means that Oregon borrowers have 7% less student loan debt compared to the national average.
There are 600,000 borrowers in Oregon, and many of them may need financial relief. The Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) Office of Student Access and Completion (OSAC) offers a wide variety of state financial aid opportunities for Oregon students. Among these is the Oregon Opportunity Grant, which is the state’s largest need-based grant program.
This is what you should know about student loans in Oregon.
Student loans in Oregon: Borrowers owe average of $34,076 in federal, private debt — and more facts
The OSAC breaks down the details of Oregon’s many financial aid programs, including key deadlines and eligibility requirements. The following programs are worth looking into if you want to avoid accumulating large amounts of student loan debt while attending college in Oregon.
- Oregon Opportunity Grant: The largest state-funded, need-based grant program can provide assistance for students attending public community colleges and universities and participating private institutions.
- OSAC scholarships: Students can apply for more than 500 private scholarships that go toward college or career training.
- Oregon Promise: This grant offers aid to recent high school graduates and GED recipients to attend community college in the state.
- Oregon National Guard State Tuition Assistance Grant: Eligible service members of the state’s Army National Guard or Air National Guard can receive tuition assistance at public universities and community colleges, as well as some private institutions.
- Chafee Grant: This grant assists current or former foster care youth with postsecondary education and training expenses.
- Child Care Grant: This is a grant for parents enrolled in postsecondary education to obtain assistance with child care that will allow them to complete their academic programs.
- Barber and Hairdresser Grant: This program provides support to students with high financial need who are attending licensed barbering, hair design, cosmetology or manicure schools.
- Deceased or Disabled Public Safety Officer Grant: This is a grant for eligible dependents of Oregon public safety officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Student loan debt in Oregon’s largest counties, from Clackamas to Washington
Student loan debt by ZIP code in Oregon’s largest city: Portland
Loan repayment programs for Oregon residents
If you’ve already accumulated student loan debt and would like some help tackling it, you can look into student loan repayment programs designed to help Oregon residents pay down their debt.
National Health Service Corps (NHSC) Loan Repayment Program
Qualified health care providers who work full time for two years in a health professional shortage area can receive up to $50,000 for educational loan repayments through the NHSC Loan Repayment Program. Licensed primary care medical, dental or mental and behavioral health providers who are currently employed at or have agreed to work at an NHSC-approved site may be eligible.
Oregon Health Care Provider Loan Repayment
Health care providers who commit to a three-year, full-time service obligation at a qualified practice site can qualify for a tax-free award that equates to 50% of their qualifying graduate-level educational loan debt balance (undergraduate-level debt is allowed for expanded practice dental hygienists) through the Oregon Health Care Provider Loan Repayment program. However, this amount is capped at $35,000 per obligation year.
Applicants can also agree to a three-year, part-time service commitment and receive a tax-free award of 25% of their qualifying balance at up to $25,000 per obligation year.
Oregon Partnership State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP)
The Oregon Partnership SLRP is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and is then matched by the recipient’s practice site. To be an eligible recipient, you’ll need to be a primary care provider and you must work in a health professional shortage area full time for at least two years, or part time for at least four years. Awards are maxed at $100,000 lifetime.
Oregon State Bar (OSB) Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP)
Oregon attorneys practicing as public defenders or deputy district attorneys, or working with civil legal aid organizations or other private nonprofits providing legal representation for low-income individuals, may qualify for the OSB LRAP.
To qualify, applicants must make $65,000 or less annually and have more than $35,000 in student loan debt. The program offers forgivable loans of up to $7,500 a year for a maximum of three consecutive years.
Oregon federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance student loans in Oregon
A little more than 7% of borrowers in Oregon owe $100,000 or more in student loans. When managing that much student debt, refinancing may be a helpful tool worth considering.
When a borrower refinances a student loan — whether private or federal — they take out a new private loan to replace the old ones. Ideally, the new loan has a lower interest rate.
If a borrower is refinancing multiple loans into a single loan, they can gain the ease and convenience of managing just one loan and monthly payment.
But while there are benefits to refinancing student loans, there are also downsides that borrowers may want to consider. When you refinance to a private loan, you lose access to federal protections, since private student loan lenders don’t generally offer income-driven repayment options, loan forgiveness, and deferment and forbearance protections. Some private lenders may offer various forbearance or deferment options, but those benefits may be different from what is available federally.
Sources
- S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020
- Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020
- mappingstudentdebt.org
Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2021!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 5.99%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.92% – 5.25%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.88%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of Feburary 1, 2021.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 01/26/2021 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.92% APR – 5.25% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% – APR – 8.28% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
4 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of January 4, 2021. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.