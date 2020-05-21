6 Crucial Questions to Ask Before You Open a Savings Account

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

You know you need a savings account, but choosing it can be overwhelming. After all, you want to select the right account and not get stuck with one that doesn’t serve your needs. In order to open a savings account that works for you, make sure to ask these six savings account questions before you choose a financial institution.

6 important savings account questions

So what are some things to know before opening a savings account? Well, a few include the account’s annual percentage yield (APY), fee structure and minimum balance requirements. Here are the six most important questions to ask when opening a savings account to ensure you find one that meets your needs.

1. How much will you earn?

2. What’s the initial deposit requirement?

3. Are there minimum balance requirements?

4. What fees could you be charged?

5. Are money market options available?

6. Is the account compatible with financial apps?

1. How much will you earn?

One of the most important savings account questions you should ask has to do with how much you’ll earn based on the account’s APY. APY refers to the interest you’ll earn for keeping your money at that bank.

However, there might not be a lot of difference between yields. Most major banks today offer rates between 0.01% and 0.05%, though you may be able to find the rare 1.50% APY (or higher in some instances — higher APYs are more common with online savings accounts).

Additionally, some banks offer a tiered yield structure. You could receive a higher APY as your account balance surpasses $25,000 or $50,000. If you have a goal to grow your account dramatically, that structure might be appealing.

Although APY is an important consideration, it shouldn’t be the only thing you consider as you shop around.

“When comparing savings account yields, make sure to factor in any minimum balance or maintenance fees,” said certified financial planner Ian Nohner.

You could find an account that offers a higher yield, but the requirements of the account might otherwise make it undesirable. Instead, consider other characteristics that make it a better fit for your lifestyle and financial priorities.

2. What’s the initial deposit requirement?

Another one of the important questions to ask when opening a savings account is, “What initial deposit does the bank require?”

“The bank may require that you make a minimum deposit into the account,” said Nohner. He pointed out that most banks have a small deposit requirement of $25 or less. However, if the account has a higher yield, you might be required to provide a larger initial deposit.

If you plan to open a savings account with money you already have on hand, the initial deposit might not matter. However, if you want to open an account in order to start your savings, it might make more sense to focus on an account with no minimum initial deposit.

3. Are there minimum balance requirements?

Your next savings account question is about minimum balance requirements. It’s possible to find a savings account with no minimum balance requirement, but you might be able to find a higher yield if you’re willing to keep more money in the account, said Nohner.

Pay attention to how often the account is evaluated and assessed for fees. In some cases, Nohner explained, there is a daily balance requirement, and you can be charged a fee if your balance drops below the prescribed amount at any point in the month.

Other banks, though, figure your fee based on an average balance. As long as your average balance for the month is above the minimum, you can avoid the fee.

“If you’re planning on using the savings account for short-term goals, it may be beneficial to find an account without minimum requirements,” suggested Nohner.

4. What fees could you be charged?

Another thing to know before opening a savings account is the bank’s fee structure. Fees can vary widely from one bank to another, and they might be charged for different reasons.

Make sure to read the fine print before you open a savings account. Check to see if you could be charged for paper statements, debit card replacements or other costs that might trip you up.

Ask a customer service representative if there are ways around monthly charges. For example, in some cases, you can avoid maintenance fees if you arrange for automatic deposits into the account.

You could also look into accounts designed specifically for your stage in life. The best banks for college students, for instance, tend to charge low or no maintenance fees on their savings accounts.

If a bank is charging extra fees, see if it offers any benefits to offset the costs. If you plan to keep growing your account, perks received at high balance milestones might make small fees worth the cost.

5. Are money market options available?

Instead of focusing on traditional savings accounts, Nohner suggested considering a money market account. A money market account combines traits from both savings accounts and checking accounts, but it sometimes pays higher interest rates than a savings account.

The downside to money market accounts, Nohner warned, is that they usually come with higher minimum balance requirements. You need to be reasonably sure you won’t drop below that minimum if you forgo a savings account in favor of a money market account.

6. Is the account compatible with financial apps?

Do you use a financial app like Mint to track your spending and saving? If so, make sure your financial institution is compatible, said Steven Fox, founder of Next Gen Financial Planning.

“Outside account aggregation services allow you to use a much wider variety of personal finance tools than what the bank itself may offer,” said Fox. “Aggregation also removes the need to log into multiple places to review your account transactions or investments.”

It seems like a small thing, but if you like to keep everything in one place for a big-picture approach, make sure you choose an account that’s compatible with your favorite personal finance app.

Ask the bank whether it allows external tools to access your account. You can also check your app to see what financial institutions are supported.

“Most large financial institutions, and a growing number of small ones, allow their customers’ data to be exported,” Fox continued. “But you should check just to be sure.”

Open a savings account and get started

Once you’ve found answers to all your savings account questions, it’s time to take that next step. For the greatest convenience, choose a bank that will let you open a savings account online. That way, you can start saving from the comfort of your home.

After you’ve set up your account, head here to learn how to jumpstart your savings habit, whatever your income level.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!