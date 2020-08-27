Can You Get an Early Payment Discount on Student Loans?

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
Paying off your student loans before they’re due is rewarding in and of itself. You stop interest from accruing onto your balance as your debt disappears.
You might be wondering about the bonus of an early payment discount, too.
While lenders have generally done away with prepayment penalties, early payment discounts are even rarer than similar rebates for on-time payments. For a closer look, let’s try to answer the following questions:
- Are there early payment discounts on student loans?
- What about an on-time payment discount?
- Are there alternatives to early payment discounts?
- How can you reduce your rate and rack up savings?
Are there early payment discounts on student loans?
Unfortunately, early payment discounts are few and far between in the student loan industry. In fact, lenders used to penalize borrowers for ending their debt ahead of schedule, imposing a fee to be paid upon the account’s closure.
On the plus side, prepayment penalties are now a thing of the past among reputable student loan companies.
Although you probably won’t be able to snare an early payment discount, remember that zeroing your balance should be enough of a reward.
Say you have $10,000 left on your student loan balance, due to be repaid over 10 years at 6.00% interest. Closing the debt in three years would save you $2,398 in interest charges, according to our student loan prepayment calculator.
Paying off student loan debt isn’t right for every borrower, however. Maybe you have an especially low interest rate or are leveraging student loan tax deductions. Consider these factors before deciding to pay off your student loans early.
What about an on-time payment discount?
Making your student loan payments on time comes with many benefits. You might work toward qualifying for forgiveness (for your federal loans) or achieving cosigner release (for your private loans). Along the way, you should see your credit score rise, too.
But you could also receive an actual discount on your debt, simply for paying your bill before it’s due.
Although on-time payment discounts are difficult to find, they’re worth a search.
As opposed to a loan feature that you receive automatically upon borrowing, an on-time payment discount is earned. To obtain it, you must make a specified number of consecutive payments on time.
Typically, the discount would arrive in the form of a decreased student loan interest rate.
|How much would an on-time payment discount be worth?
|Say your lender or loan servicer, with whom you have a $30,000 debt to be repaid over 10 years, decreases your rate from 8.00% to 7.50%. That rate reduction would save you $945 in interest — no small chunk of change.
Rate reductions are especially valuable because they’re permanent, allowing you to save even more during your repayment. Plus, if you turned around and applied the $945 to make a lump-sum payment toward your debt, you could shorten your loan term by five months, saving an additional $1,024 of interest from accruing, according to our extra payment calculator.
Where can you find on-time payment discounts?
After the College Cost Reduction and Access Act diverted subsidies away from student loan companies, federal loan servicers and private lenders gradually phased out discounts for prompt payments.
These programs were once quite robust:
- Federal Stafford Loans (replaced by the federal direct loan program in recent years) used to come with a 2.00% rate decrease following four years of prompt payments.
- The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority, as another example, offered borrowers three rate reductions of 0.50% each after timely payments for 24, 36 and 48 months, respectively.
Lenders also offered these discounts in the form of principal balance reductions, account credit, cash and rebates. A rate reduction, however, is the most valuable because it’s a permanent change to your account. It yields continued savings.
Nowadays, it’s more difficult to find this perk among lenders. MPower Financing is an exception, offering a 0.50% reduction on your interest rate after six months of prompt payments. From your seventh monthly payment on, your rate falls, creating potentially significant savings.
Whether you’re seeking a private student loan or are considering student loan refinancing, ask lenders about whether they offer on-time payment discounts. It could be one factor that helps you choose the best lender for your repayment.
Are there alternatives to early payment discounts?
Generous on-time payment discounts have slowly been replaced by one-off autopay discounts, among both federal loan servicers and private lenders. If you can’t find a lender offering one, chances are they offer the other.
Each of the current federal loan servicers offer a 0.25% rate reduction immediately upon enrolling in autopay, and most reputable banks, credit unions and online companies at least match it.
Instead of rewarding you for making payments, setting up autopay ensures you’ll never miss one (as long as you have enough money in your bank account, avoiding overdraft). Typically worth a 0.25% or 0.50% reduction on your fixed or variable interest rate, autopay is a great way to save.
Finally, some private student loan and refinancing companies offer rate reductions and cash awards for:
- Your grade point average
- Graduating from your program
- Opening a connected bank account
- Cash for referring another borrower
Ask about lenders’ discounts before you agree to borrow, pitting them against each other to ensure you find your best deal.
How can you reduce your rate and rack up savings?
There are plenty of ways for lenders to ding you if your repayment goes awry. The consequences start with late fees and potentially lead to a default, garnished wages or worse.
So when your repayment is going right, you should be rewarded for it.
Early payment discounts are hard to come by, and on-time payment discounts are also more difficult to find than in the past. Still, you can score significant savings through discounts for autopay, good grades, graduating and banking. They’re just as valuable if they reduce your interest rate, even by only a fraction of a percentage point.
As you shop around, put the onus on lenders. Ask about what happens when your payment is late — and what occurs when you’re consistently on time. If you’re unsatisfied with their answer, it might be time to move on to a competing lender.
