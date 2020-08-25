How to Get or Refinance Oklahoma Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

Oklahoma residents graduate with some of the lowest student loan debt in the country, with the 39th-highest average balance nationally, according to The Institute for College Access & Success — members of the class of 2018 had an average debt of $25,221. But that doesn’t mean student loans aren’t a burden for those who have them (per TICAS, 47% of those grads do).

So, whether you’re planning to attend college in the state or you’ve already graduated, there are a few different options for tackling your Oklahoma student loans.

Options for Oklahoma student loans

You might think of the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) as a one-stop-shop for student loans in the state. However, OSLA is a servicer of federal loans, and it doesn’t lend directly to Oklahoma residents.

With that in mind, Oklahoma student loans can be borrowed in several ways:

Federal student loan options in Oklahoma

If you’re on your way to college in Oklahoma, start by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Your award letter will detail how much money you’ll get in grants, scholarships and federal loans. The amount you receive is based on the information you provide in your FAFSA.

As of July 21, 2020, these are your federal student loan options:

Loan Borrowers Interest Rates Loan Fees Direct Subsidized Loans Undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need 2.75% 1.059% Direct Unsubsidized Loans Undergraduate, graduate and professional students 2.75% for undergraduate students and 4.30% for graduate and professional students 1.059% Direct PLUS Loans Graduate and professional students and parents of undergraduate students 5.30% 4.236%

Federal student loans are generally preferable because they feature unique safeguards, including access to:

What is the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority?

If you borrow federal student loans, it’s possible they could be serviced locally: OSLA is the nonprofit company contracted to manage the repayment of government-owned education debt.

OSLA is more than just a middleman for collecting student loans for the Department of Education. It also keeps borrowers in check so they don’t miss payments or fall behind. For example, OSLA contacts you in the event of a federally declared natural disaster to give you forbearance options for your student loans.

OSLA will also contact you if you’re having trouble staying current on payments. Borrowers are offered different options based on their financial needs. Still, the ultimate goal is to keep borrowers from defaulting on student loans.

OSLA also offers student loan forgiveness programs, disability discharge options and consolidation.

Institutional student loans in Oklahoma

If you’re already enrolled, or have at least compiled a college wish list, check in with university financial aid offices about institutionally-offered Oklahoma student loans. These school-funded and school-serviced products vary from campus to campus.

The University of Oklahoma, for example, provides a handful of loan programs:

University of Oklahoma student loans (Information current as of July 21, 2020) Program For… Maximum loan amount Interest rate Lew Wentz Merit Loan Full-time, middle-income students with strong academic credentials $5,000 per year 5.00% Robert B. Lewis Computer Loan Full-time students seeking help paying for a computer to complete their degree program $2,500 (or up to $5,000, if you seek an advanced degree) 5.00% Murray Case Sells Loan Middle-income students attending school at least half time $5,000 per year 4.00% James A. Robey and Medora Robey Loan Students enrolled at least half time $5,000 per year 5.00% Sallie B. Clark Loan Female students attending class at least half-time who have a family income of $50,000 or less $5,000 per year 5.00%

Other colleges and universities, such as Oklahoma State University (OSU), provide only last-minute and limited student loans. OSU’s Short-Term Emergency Loan, for example, provides $500 of funding per semester (minus a $10 service charge) for off-campus expenses, such as rent or medical expenses. These loans are meant to be repaid quickly, or they otherwise could rack up significant interest.

Before rushing to borrow these or other loans, understand the loans and terms. Just because they’re coming directly from your school’s coffers doesn’t mean they’re appropriate to borrow. Even if they seem more or less appealing than federal and private student loans (discussed below), compare them side by side to determine which loan type is best for you.

Also, if you haven’t already, talk to your high school guidance counselor or college advisor to truly exhaust your search for gift aid, including Oklahoma state grants for college. The Promise Initiative, for example, awards needs-based scholarships to 8th, 9th and 10th-graders with below-average incomes.

Private student loan options in Oklahoma

The money you receive from grants, scholarships and federal loans might not be enough to cover the cost of college. You could need a private student loan to cover the cost of school and other expenses.

Private student loans are offered by individual lenders, rather than the federal government. Banks, credit unions and online lenders award the lowest fixed and variable interest rates to the most creditworthy applicants. If you’re a student with little or no credit, you might need a cosigner to get a private student loan.

Remember that private loan protections are often less expansive than those of federal loans — and not all private lenders offer the same support programs. As you shop around for rates and terms, you should also judge lenders by whether they offer economic hardship forbearance, which would allow you to postpone payments if you lose income or face other expenses. Cosigner release is another nice perk to have.

To find the best private student loans for your situation, review your options nationally, as well as those in your own backyard. You might find Oklahoma banks or credit unions with similarly attractive rates and terms.

How to refinance Oklahoma student loans

Student loan refinancing can help with student loan debt, as it may reduce your interest payments and lower your monthly payments if you qualify. Through refinancing, you may be able to choose a new repayment term, such as a five-, 10- or even 20-year plan. A longer repayment period will mean lower monthly payments, but it will take longer for you to pay off your loan.

You can estimate your usefulness for refinancing using our handy calculator:

Student Loan Refinancing Calculator Step 1: Current loan info Student loan balance Average interest rate Term Step 2: New loan info New interest rate New loan term (years)







Interest Monthly Rate Years Original New Savings Interest — — — Monthly — — — Rate — — — Years — — — Refinancing $ 35,000 in student loans at a rate of 4.99 % with a 10 -year term would save — in interest paid and reduce your monthly payments by —. Student loan refinancing rates as low as % APR. Check your rate in 2 minutes. Total Monthly Current New $0

Keep in mind that if you refinance your federal loans with a private lender, you’ll lose most federal student loan protections. Lenders will also do a soft credit check on you to quote rates, with a harder check when you formally apply for the loan. This alone won’t significantly hurt your credit but other things will, such as continually making late payments on your new loan.

Not everyone is a good match for refinancing. It’s important to see if you qualify and if it makes sense for your financial situation. If you do decide to move forward, there are a few student loan refinancing options to choose from.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.