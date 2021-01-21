Refinancing with Laurel Road
Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score.
Ohio private and federal student loan borrowers owe an average balance of $32,972, 10% less than the national average of $36,689.
While many federal student loan borrowers are getting a temporary payment reprieve through Sept. 30, 2021, due to COVID-related policies, student loan debt — which sits at nearly $1.7 trillion — remains a major political and social concern.
Here’s what borrowers should know about Ohio student loans.
Ohio student loans: Borrowers owe average of $32,972 in federal, private debt — and more facts
Ohio has 23 community colleges for those looking to minimize their student loan debt, plus many public universities with regional campuses. By choosing a smaller college away from urban centers, Ohio postsecondary students could find an area with a lower cost of living to reduce some of their expenses.
Another option is to pursue Ohio scholarships. The Choose Ohio First program, for example, offers scholarships from $3,000 to $5,250 annually to qualifying residents pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) degrees.
The state also funds the Ohio College Opportunity Grant, which awards up to $3,500 to qualifying residents.
|How to Pay for Ohio State University: Financial Aid and Student Loan Options
Student loan debt in Ohio’s largest counties, from Butler to Summit
Student debt by ZIP code in Ohio’s 3 largest cities: Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati
Loan repayment programs for Ohio residents
If you’re trying to determine how you’ll repay student loans in Ohio, here are some options.
John R. Justice (JRJ) Student Loan Repayment Program
The JRJ Student Loan Repayment Program is for federal or state public defenders or prosecutors in Ohio. Applicants must remain employed for at least three years. In 2020, award amounts were set at $54,575 in the state. The federal program is administered by individual states — in this case, the Ohio Board of Regents.
National Health Service Corps (NHSC) Loan Repayment Program
Primary care physicians, dentists or mental health care providers can apply for the NHSC Loan Repayment Program in Ohio. Through this program, clinicians can have up to $50,000 of their student loans repaid for up to two years of full-time service at an eligible site in the state.
Nurse Educational Assistance Loan Program (NEALP)
The NEALP offers financial assistance to Ohio students enrolled at least half time in a nurse education program. Nurses who serve in the state for five years can qualify for full cancellation, though the annual award in 2020-21 was $1,620 a year. Due to limited funding, awards are only available to registered nurses and those with higher nursing degrees, as well as master degree instructor candidates.
Students to Service Loan Repayment Program
The National Health Service Corps’ Students to Service Loan Repayment Program is available for physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners or midwives with federal or private student loans. Applicants can receive up to $120,000 in loan repayment for three years of full-time practice in an area with a shortage of medical professionals.
Ohio federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe more than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance student loans in Ohio
More than 6% of borrowers in Ohio owe $100,000 or more in federal student loans, which could make refinancing an attractive strategy. Refinancing your federal and/or private student loans at a lower rate could help reduce interest payments, allowing you to repay your debt faster.
When you refinance your student loans, you obtain a new loan from a private lender, which you use to repay your existing student loans. After that, you repay one student loan.
But it’s important to remember that if you refinance your student loans, you’ll lose government benefits such as:
- Income-driven repayment
- Loan forgiveness
- Potential student loan deferment
You should heavily consider your eligibility for these government programs before moving forward with student loan refinancing. Compare multiple lenders online to make sure you’re receiving your best possible offers.
Sources
- U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020
- Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020
- mappingstudentdebt.org
Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2021!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.43%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.25%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of January 4, 2021. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
4 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 01/21/2021 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.99% APR – 5.25% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% – APR – 8.28% Fixed APR with AutoPay.