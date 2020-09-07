Grants, Scholarships and Student Loans in North Carolina

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

A majority of North Carolina’s 2018 graduates — 56% — left their schools with student loan debt. What’s more, the average amount of this debt was $26,683.

The good news is, however, that it doesn’t necessarily have to be this way. There are plenty of N.C. college scholarships and grants available for college students, regardless of which of the state’s 16 public colleges and universities, 36 private institutions or 59 community colleges you’re attending. So whether you’re attending NC State or any UNC campus throughout the Tar Heel state, we’ll help you find a way to afford school.

Here are the main funding options to pay for college in North Carolina:

Student loans in North Carolina: Grants, scholarships and more

Before you borrow one dime in student loans, you’ll want to exhaust all your possibilities for scholarships, grants and other forms of aid that you generally won’t need to repay. There’s a universe of these awards out there — and a bunch of free tools to find the ones that you qualify for.

One great place to begin is with opportunities open exclusively to North Carolina students. Here are four to get you started:

NC Community College Grant Program

If you’re a lower-income North Carolina resident and attending at least six credit hours at a local North Carolina community college, you may be eligible for a grant through this program. To qualify, you’ll need to maintain “satisfactory academic progress” at your school (however it’s defined).

The exact income requirements and award amounts aren’t preset. Rather, they’re scaled according to your own eligibility for federal Pell grants, so you’ll need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to see if you qualify and, if so, for how much.

North Carolina Education Lottery Scholarship

In 2005, the North Carolina Education Lottery Scholarship program was created to use money from lottery programs to fund need-based educational awards. In 2017, over 25,000 awards were made for almost $28 million.

This is another program that offers NC grants for college based on your FAFSA application. Awards are given out based on eligibility for federal Pell grants. However, if you’re not eligible for Pell grants and your Expected Family Contribution is $5,000 or less, you may still qualify for an award.

North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship

North Carolina residents enrolled for at least nine credit hours in a private college and have demonstrable financial need are eligible for this award.

Again, you’ll need to fill out the FAFSA to qualify, as scholarship awards are given out based on your eligibility for a federal Pell grant. If you’re not eligible for a Pell grant and your Expected Family Contribution is under a certain (not publicized) limit, you may also qualify for this NC grant for college students.

University of North Carolina Need-Based Grant

The University of North Carolina (UNC) system has nearly 250,000 students, and that’s good news if you attend any of its schools: You might be eligible for a special grant that’s only available for students of the UNC system. To qualify, you’ll need to be signed up for at least six credit hours.

Like many other awards on our list, there aren’t any preset amounts or income qualifications. Rather, any decisions about how much you get are based on your FAFSA data.

Federal student loans in North Carolina

If you still owe money after you’ve used all of the North Carolina aid for college available to you, taking on federal student loans can help bridge the remaining gap. You’ll find out which federal student loans are available to you after you fill out the FAFSA in N.C.

Each year the interest rate on federal student loans changes. The interest rate you receive on your student loans in a given year will stay the same until you pay it off. Right now, interest rates are as follows:

Undergraduates: 75% (if you can take out “subsidized” loans, your loans won’t accumulate interest while you’re in school)

75% (if you can take out “subsidized” loans, your loans won’t accumulate interest while you’re in school) Graduate or professional students: 30%

30% Parents and graduate or professional students:30%

After you graduate, you’ll automatically be enrolled in a 10-year repayment plan. If you run into problems, though, you can also sign up for an income-driven repayment plan so your payments scale to your income.

You may also be eligible for loan forgiveness in N.C. if you qualify for certain programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness or Teacher Loan Forgiveness.

State student loans in North Carolina

Now let’s take a look at some loans special to the state. We’re considering these like private student loans — though both options below are from the nonprofit College Foundation rather than a private lender — so you’ll likely want to turn to federal loans first, given their raft of special borrower protections and access to government forgiveness programs.

That said, the North Carolina loans come in two types, depending on whether you or a parent is the borrower:

NC Parent Assist Loan

Parent student loans — and especially parent student loans from private lenders — aren’t always the right first choice. But if it is something you might need, consider the NC Parent Assist Loan from the nonprofit organization College Foundation, Inc. It’s available to creditworthy parents who fit in either of these two categories:

In-state parents of students who are attending college within or outside of North Carolina

Out-of-state parents of students who are attending college within North Carolina

These loans have the added advantage of having a lower interest rate than federal parent PLUS loans (4.75% as of July 30, 2020 — with a potential rate reduction with autopay — as opposed to 5.30% with federal parent loans). You can borrow anywhere from $1,000 to $120,000 total, when combined across each school year. The minimum payment on these loans is $50 per month (due for payment starting 45 days after the loan is given out), and they come with a 10-year repayment schedule.

NC Student Assist Loan

Again, private student loans aren’t a good first-choice option — but if you do need them, the NC Student Assist Loan is a decent choice, one that also comes from the nonprofit organization, College Foundation, Inc. This loan is available to students, although you may need a cosigner if you’re not able to qualify based on your own credit. Your cosigner must be either a creditworthy spouse or family member.

You can borrow up to a $120,000 aggregate total with this loan ($200,000 for grad students), with a minimum loan amount of $1,000. You’re allowed to defer payments while you’re in school and after you’re done, you’ll have a six-month grace period. Then, you’ll start repaying the loan with a 10-year repayment plan, and a $50 monthly minimum payment.

Notably, one of the biggest downsides of this loan is that it’s more expensive than federal student loans: These loans carry an interest rate of 5.50% as of July 30, 2020 (borrowers can receive a rate reduction with autopay), versus 2.75% with federal loans.

Private student loans in North Carolina

Private student loans are available from lenders, banks and credit unions. While you can use them to fund your education, they’re generally a last resort because they don’t have the same protections and handy repayment features of federal student loans, such as income-driven repayment plans or loan forgiveness in NC.

Private student loans also depend on you (or, more likely, your cosigner’s) credit. If neither you nor your cosigner have good credit, the cost may be prohibitively high even if you are approved for them. The advantage is that if you do have good credit, you may be able to qualify for lower loan rates than with federal loans. You can also refinance your federal loans into private loans later, but tread carefully with this plan — you’ll lose access to federal loan benefits.

In-state vs. out-of-state tuition in North Carolina

There are a lot of factors that go into your own tuition cost, including the school you attend, the type of school (public vs. private) you attend and whether you’re an in-state or out-of-state resident, among others.

Here are the tuition costs at some of the largest universities in North Carolina as of the date of publishing:

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

Undergraduate tuition and fees (in state): $9,018

$9,018 Undergraduate tuition and fees (out of state): $36,000

NC State University

Undergraduate tuition and fees for 12+ credits (in state): $4,550

$4,550 Undergraduate tuition and fees for 12+ credits (out of state): $14,610

East Carolina University

Undergraduate tuition and fees (in state): $7,239

$7,239 Undergraduate tuition and fees (out of state): $23,516

Duke University

Undergraduate tuition and fees (same for in state and out of state): $60,488

These numbers sound scary (and they are). Even if you graduate within four years at Duke University you’re looking at a cost of nearly a quarter of a million dollars — and that’s just for tuition.

However, most of these universities have school-specific scholarships, in addition to the NC college scholarships and grants that we’ve outlined here. So, don’t let these numbers scare you too much before you take into account the additional layer of school-specific North Carolina aid available to you.

Kat Tretina contributed to this report.