New Mexico borrowers hold an average federal and private student loan debt balance of $32,986, 10% below the U.S. average of $36,689. That means New Mexico sits halfway down the list of highest loan debt amounts by state (25th out of 51, including the District of Columbia).

While there are plenty of public higher education opportunities in New Mexico that can help put the cost of attending college on the lower side, there are still 200,000 people in New Mexico who have student loans.

If you have New Mexico student loans, or just want to learn more about what student loan debt looks like in the Land of Enchantment, keep reading for some key insights.

New Mexico student loans: Borrowers owe average of $32,986 in federal, private debt — and more facts

For New Mexico students looking for a more affordable college experience, the state has options that can help keep tuition prices down. Within the state are:

7 four-year public postsecondary institutions (including 3 research universities)

10 two-year branch community colleges

7 two-year independent community colleges

4 Tribal postsecondary institutions

To help prepare families for the expense of attending college, New Mexico offers a 529 college savings program: The Education Plan. These are some of the benefits associated with this savings plan:

Earnings and withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualified education expenses.

Contributions are 100% state income-tax deductible for New Mexico taxpayers.

Funds can be used for all levels of higher education at both in-state and out-of-state colleges, trade schools, private schools, online universities and some schools abroad.

Alongside tuition, funds can be used for expenses like textbooks, computers, software and room and board.

Student loan debt in New Mexico’s largest county: Bernalillo

Student loan debt by ZIP code in New Mexico’s largest city: Albuquerque

Loan repayment programs for New Mexico residents

Those looking for help paying down their student loan debt may want to consider student loan repayment programs designed to help state residents shoulder the burden of student debt.

Health Professional Loan Repayment Program

The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program provides repayment assistance to health professionals with outstanding student loans who make a two-year service commitment to practice in a designated medical shortage area in New Mexico on a full-time basis.

Applicants must have been a New Mexico resident for 12 consecutive months and will need to be licensed or certified in the state by the date their funding begins.

Minority Doctoral Loan Repayment Assistance Program

Eligible faculty employed at one of New Mexico’s public colleges and universities may qualify for loan repayment assistance through the Minority Doctoral Loan Repayment Assistance Program.

This program aims to increase the number of ethnic minorities and women teaching engineering, physical or life sciences, mathematics and other disciplines with limited representation within the state’s educational institutions.

The maximum annual award is $25,000 in exchange for teaching full time for a minimum of one year at a public college or university in New Mexico. Participants may reapply up to four years.

New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Worker Loan Repayment Program

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Worker Loan Repayment Program offers student loan repayment assistance to eligible professionals that work within the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department for two years.

This program aims to increase public service workers working with the department in critical need positions. Award amounts vary and are based on an applicant’s overall reported educational debt at the time they submit their application. Funding is reviewed annually and can be adjusted due to changes in legislative funding or the applicant’s income.

Public Service Law Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP)

Public Service Law LRAP recipients can get up to $7,200 a year for a three-year service commitment. Among other requirements, applicants must be licensed to practice as an attorney in New Mexico and employed as an attorney at an eligible employment site, and make no more than $75,000 a year.

To qualify for this program, applicants must have already exhausted all available legal educational loan repayment programs for which they may have qualified.

Teacher Loan Repayment Program (TLRP)

To qualify for the TLRP, applicants must commit to teaching for two school years at a public school in New Mexico with designated high-need teaching positions. Awards may be eligible for renewal, and annual payments are made directly to the loan service provider upon employment verification.

The award amount varies and is based on the applicant’s total education indebtedness, the position they hold and the amount available in the program’s fund.

New Mexico federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance New Mexico student loans

Almost 7% of New Mexico borrowers owe $100,000 or more in student loan debt. Loan refinancing may be a path forward to helping them pay down such large amounts of debt. A refinance may be a good option for anyone with debt, but those with high amounts of debt in particular may benefit greatly from doing so.

The process of refinancing student loan debt results in taking out a new loan. In an ideal situation, this loan will have a lower interest rate than any of the borrower’s current loans, which can result in making it easier and more affordable to pay down the debt.

For someone with multiple student loans, refinancing into one loan can also make the process more streamlined, as it can result in having just one monthly payment instead of multiple.

But despite these benefits, there are some downsides of refinancing. When someone refinances a federal student loan into a private student loan, they lose access to valuable federal protections like:

Income-driven repayment options

Loan forgiveness

Deferment and forbearance

While certain private lenders offer forbearance or deferment options, they’ll likely differ from what is available federally.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

