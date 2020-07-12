Your New Mexico Student Loan Guide to Borrowing and Repayment

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

* * *

As a student in New Mexico, you could be eligible for a range of grants, scholarships and low-interest New Mexico student loans. Thanks to the state’s robust financial aid program, you could get significant assistance paying for college or loan forgiveness after you graduate.

This guide will go over all your options for New Mexico student loans and other types of aid, so you can earn your degree in an affordable way. Specifically, we’ll look at:

The state of New Mexico student loans

When it comes to affordability and education, the Land of Enchantment is hard to beat. A Student Loan Hero study found that at just $113 per college credit, New Mexico’s public universities offer the cheapest prices per credit in the nation. You can get an excellent education at a fraction of the price you’d pay in other states — for example, Vermont is where credits cost an average of $466.

About half of all graduates from New Mexico schools have student loan debt, but they tend to have less debt than the national average. According to The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS), New Mexico graduates has $21,858 in student loan debt, on average. Compare that to the national average of $29,200, and it’s clear that New Mexico residents come out ahead.

Helpful resources for borrowers with student loans in New Mexico

Some fields, such as teaching, are notoriously underpaid. However, those roles are essential for the community’s well-being. So, to help residents afford an education and encourage students to work in certain fields, the New Mexico Higher Education Department operates several programs that offer loan repayment aid.

Here’s a list of programs that might help you:

1. New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Loan Repayment Program

2. Health Professional Loan Repayment Program

3. Public Service Law Loan Repayment Program

4. Teacher Loan Repayment Program

1. New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Loan Repayment Program

If you’re a public service worker in a critical need position, you could qualify for loan repayment assistance. To be eligible, you must complete at least two years of service within the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. Your degree must be relevant to the department’s critical needs, and you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

The loan repayment program opens on Aug. 15 every year and closes on Oct. 1. When the program is open to applicants, you can complete the application online.

2. Health Professional Loan Repayment Program

Practicing health professionals who make a two-year service commitment in a high-need area can receive assistance to repay their student loans.

You must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident and you’ll need to have lived in New Mexico for at least 12 months before you apply. You must be licensed or certified at the time and working full time.

The application period begins on March 15 and closes on May 1, but you can learn more about the program’s details now.

3. Public Service Law Loan Repayment Program

If you’re an attorney who works in public service and you make $75,000 or less per year, you might be eligible for up to $7,200 per year in student loan repayment assistance.

To qualify, you must be a licensed attorney in New Mexico and work for the state or local government or a qualifying nonprofit organization. You must serve at least three years and your loans cannot have been in default in the past. You also need to ensure you’ve exhausted school-offered repayment assistance programs before applying.

Applications are available on Oct. 1 and due by Dec. 2.

4. Teacher Loan Repayment Program

Teachers working in high-need positions in public schools can receive student loan repayment assistance in return for at least two school years of service.

You must be a citizen of the U.S. and have lived in New Mexico for at least 12 months () to qualify. You will need to work for a public school that’s not meeting acceptable academic proficiency levels.

Applications are available on March 1 and must be submitted by May 1.

New Mexico student loans and financial aid for current students

New Mexico residents who are current high school or college students can find programs that help make college more affordable. The three forms these come in are:

New Mexico grants

Grants are a great form of financial aid you can receive. Unlike other forms of assistance, such as student loans, grants you generally won’t have to pay them back. Grants can help reduce your education costs so you don’t need to rely on debt to pay your tuition and fees.

New Mexico has two state-sponsored grants:

1. Student Incentive Grant

Under the Student Incentive Grant, students with significant financial need can receive up to $2,500 per year if they attend a public New Mexico university, college or tribal college.

To qualify, you must be enrolled at least half time. You can apply for the grant by contacting your school’s financial aid office.

2. College Affordability Grant

The College Affordability Grant is for students who have financial need but are ineligible for other state grants and scholarships. Eligible students can receive up to $1,500 per semester to attend school at a public New Mexico university, college or tribal college.

You must be enrolled at least half time and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to qualify. To apply for the grant, contact your school’s financial aid office.

New Mexico scholarships

Like grants, scholarships usually do not have to be repaid. You can apply for and receive several scholarships and combine the awards to pay for college.

Some are need-based and require you to demonstrate financial hardship. Other awards are merit-based, where the state awards scholarships based on your academic or athletic accomplishments. With some exceptions, most of these scholarships will require students to attend a public in-state college or university.

The state offers the following scholarships:

1. Legislative Lottery Scholarship Program

2. New Mexico Scholars

3. Athletic Scholarship

4. Competitive Scholarship

5. Graduate Scholarship

6. Wartime & Vietnam Veterans’ Scholarship

7. Firefighters and Peace Officers Survivors Scholarship

1. Legislative Lottery Scholarship Program

This scholarship will pay a percentage of your tuition. Plus, there’s no need to apply — the college you attend will determine your eligibility and award. You could qualify for the scholarship if you meet the following criteria:

You are pursuing an undergraduate degree

You completed a high school degree or received an equivalent credential as a New Mexico resident

You enroll in and earn 15 credit hours per semester at a public four-year school, or 12 credit hours per semester at a public two-year school

You maintain at least a 2.5 GPA

Note that students with disabilities might qualify for reduced requirements.

2. New Mexico Scholars

The New Mexico Scholars Scholarship covers the cost of tuition, books and fees for up to four years.

To be eligible for this scholarship, you are required to meet the following criteria:

You must be a resident of New Mexico

You must have graduated in the top 5% of your high school class or obtained scores of at least 1140 on the SAT or 25 on the ACT

You must attend an eligible public or private nonprofit university

You are pursuing an undergraduate degree and are enrolled full time

Your family makes $60,000 per year or less

To apply, contact your school’s financial aid office.

3. Athletic Scholarship

If you’re a student athlete, you might be eligible for a scholarship that covers tuition and fees. Athletic scholarships are available to both New Mexico residents and nonresidents.

To qualify, you must attend one of the following schools:

Eastern New Mexico University

New Mexico Highlands University

New Mexico Junior College

New Mexico State University

University of New Mexico

Western New Mexico University

Contact the school’s financial aid office or athletic department for details.

4. Competitive Scholarship

Although the Competitive Scholarship can be small in value, nonresident and noncitizen recipients who receive at least $100 from it are eligible for New Mexico resident tuition and fee rates. This can help students save money by avoiding out-of-state tuition costs.

To qualify, you must be a noncitizen or nonresident of the U.S. and attend a public, four-year school in New Mexico full time. Contact your school’s financial aid office for more information.

5. Graduate Scholarship

New Mexico students from underrepresented groups in graduate education can receive up to $7,200 per year through the Graduate Scholarship program. If you’re pursuing your master’s degree, you can receive the scholarship for up to two years.

To qualify:

You must be a member of an underrepresented group and have a financial need

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

You must be willing to take on an unpaid internship or assistantship

Your school’s financial aid office determines additional eligibility requirements and awards, so contact them for more information.

6. Wartime & Vietnam Veterans’ Scholarship

If you served in the military during wartime, you might be eligible for the Wartime & Vietnam Veterans’ Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition, fees and books.

Eligible students must be a resident of the state and certified as an honorably discharged veteran by the New Mexico Veterans’ Service Commission. For the Vietnam Veterans’ Scholarship, you must have been either a resident of the state when you enlisted or have been living in the state for at least 10 years.

For more information, contact your school’s financial aid department.

7. Firefighters and Peace Officers Survivors Scholarship

If a family member was a firefighter or peace officer and passed away in the line of duty, you might be eligible for the Firefighters and Peace Officers Survivors Scholarship. It covers the cost of tuition at a public university for up to six years.

Both you and the deceased loved one must have been residents of New Mexico at the time of death, and you must have been under the age of 21. To request an application, send an email to [email protected].

New Mexico loans for service

Advanced degrees, such as graduate or doctoral degrees, can be prohibitively expensive. The high cost of education can deter some people from pursuing certain fields, such as health care. To help make higher education more affordable, New Mexico offers incentives to those entering certain fields.

New Mexico has six student loans for service programs. The state distributes low-interest loans, and if you’re willing to work in the state in a high-need area, they will even forgive some or all of your loan balance after you graduate.

Qualifying careers include:

Physician assistant

Physician

Nurse

Nurse Educator

Teacher

Dentist

Veterinarian

Check each program for the full list of eligible careers. Depending on your field, you could have your loan forgiven once you complete your service term.

Statute of limitations on NM student loans

If it’s been years since you graduated and you’ve fallen behind on your payments, look into statute of limitation laws for New Mexico student loans.

When it comes to debt, “statute of limitations” is a legal phrase that means debt collectors can’t come after you for defaulted or delinquent student loans after a certain period of time. Student loans are written contracts, so under New Mexico law, debt collectors can’t sue you after six years.

It’s important to know that federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations for debt; only private student loans are eligible. Plus, if you make a payment on your loans in default, the statute of limitations timeline starts over.

To learn more about what New Mexico’s statute of limitations means for you, check out this article.

Pursuing your goals when you have student loans

Paying for college and repaying your student loans can be a serious challenge. However, there are a surprising number of programs available that can help reduce your education costs or debt.

Doing your homework and seeing if you qualify for any assistance could help you save thousands. If you need help managing your New Mexico student loans, we can help you choose the right repayment plan for you.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

