Nevada’s average federal and private student loan balance is 30th in the nation at $32,402, 12% less than the national average of $36,689.

The median household income in Nevada ($60,365) is slightly lower than the median across the U.S. of $62,843, and as such residents of the Silver State may still have a difficult time managing their student loans.

To reduce the cost of college education, Nevada does offer some scholarship and grant programs, and it also has a student loan repayment assistance program for existing borrowers. Here’s what you need to know about Nevada student loans and repayment options.

Attending a public university or college can be much cheaper than attending a private school. In Nevada, there is a state college and multiple public four-year universities:

Nevada State College

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Nevada, Reno

Western Governor’s University, Nevada

In addition to community colleges, Nevada is also home to private colleges and universities such as Sierra Nevada University and Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Students in Nevada can also attend select colleges and universities in 16 member states and territories through the Western Undergraduate Exchange program. Through this program, students can take advantage of discounts on nonresident tuition rates.

Nevada has a few scholarship and grant opportunities for its residents:

Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship : Nevada high school graduates who meet GPA requirements and attend select colleges or universities can receive up to $10,000 to pay for their education expenses.

Nevada high school graduates who meet GPA requirements and attend select colleges or universities can receive up to $10,000 to pay for their education expenses. Nevada Promise Scholarship : Students pursuing an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or certificate can qualify for this scholarship, which covers the remaining registration and mandatory fees not covered by other gift aid programs.

Students pursuing an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or certificate can qualify for this scholarship, which covers the remaining registration and mandatory fees not covered by other gift aid programs. Silver State Opportunity Grant: A need-based program, this grant is for low-income students attending select Nevada colleges and universities.

Loan repayment programs for Nevada residents

The state has just one student loan repayment assistance program for Nevada student loan borrowers. However, you may be eligible for one of the major federal loan forgiveness programs.

Nevada Health Service Corps

To help recruit and retain health care providers, the state operates the Nevada Health Service Corps program. Eligible health care providers can receive up to $50,000 in tax-free loan repayment assistance.

In exchange, award recipients must commit to working for at least two years at an approved site in a designated health professional shortage area. You can renew your contract for one-year terms and receive up to $25,000 in additional loan assistance.

The following professionals eligible for the program include:

Certified nurse-midwives

Dentists

Dental hygienists

Licensed clinical social workers

Licensed professional counselors

Marriage and family therapists

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Physicians

Psychiatric nurse specialist

Psychologists

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

If you have federal direct loans and work for a government agency or nonprofit organization, you may be eligible for PSLF. A program operated by the federal government, PSLF offers loan forgiveness to borrowers who make 120 qualifying monthly payments while working full time for an eligible employer.

Payments made under income-driven repayment plans count as qualifying payments for PSLF. To see if your loans and employment are eligible for forgiveness and the steps you need to take to apply, use the PSLF Help Tool.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Federal loan borrowers who teach for five complete and consecutive academic years in eligible institutions can receive up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness through the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program. To qualify, you must work for a low-income school or educational service agency.

How to refinance Nevada student loans

In Nevada, nearly 7% of student loan borrowers owe $100,000 or more. With so much debt, your balance can quickly balloon out of control. To reduce interest charges, you may be a good candidate for student loan refinancing.

Many online lenders, banks and credit unions offer student loan refinancing. Refinancing your federal or private student loans could help you save money, reduce your monthly payment or even accelerate your loan repayment.

Before refinancing, it’s a good idea to compare rates and loan terms from multiple lenders.

Keep in mind, though, that there are some downsides to refinancing federal loans. When you refinance, your federal loans are transferred to private lenders, and you’ll lose benefits like federal forbearance programs. And while some refinancing lenders do offer hardship and forbearance programs, they’re typically very different than federal options.

