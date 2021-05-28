How to Get Lower Interest Rates on Federal, Private Student Loans

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Most borrowers often consider the question of whether they can negotiate a lower interest rate on federal student loans.

This was rattling around my mind as I was paying off my grad PLUS Loans. Thanks to an interest rate of 7.9%, I was paying hundreds of dollars each month in interest alone — it felt criminal.

Unfortunately, I soon discovered that my federal loan rates weren’t up for negotiation. However, I did learn how to reduce interest rates on student loans in other ways, including by enrolling in automatic payments, scoring loyalty discounts and refinancing debt elsewhere.

Here are four questions to answer in order to learn how to lower the interest rate on your student loans, regardless of whether they’re federal or private:

1. Can you get a lower interest rate on federal student loans?

2. Can you reduce your interest rate on private student loans?

3. Does refinancing reduce the interest rate on student loans?

4. What if you can’t get a lower interest rate on your loans?

Can you get a lower interest rate on federal student loans?

Interest rates on your federal student loans are set by Congress each year — which is bad news for borrowers looking to get a deal on their interest rate.

“The interest rates on federal education loans are set by law and cannot be negotiated,” financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz told Student Loan Hero.

So if you have subsidized or unsubsidized direct student loans, grad PLUS or parent PLUS loans (which tend to have higher interest rates), you don’t get an option to request a lower rate from the federal government.

Federal student loan rates for 2020-2021 Direct subsidized loans and direct unsubsidized loans (undergraduates) 2.75% Direct unsubsidized loans (graduate students) 4.30% Direct PLUS loans (graduate students, parents) 5.30% Have an older federal loan? Look up the interest rate via the StudentAid.gov website.

Nor can you call your loan servicer to negotiate student loan interest rates — that strategy may work with some credit cards, and you should definitely try if you have credit card debt. However, it’s ineffective for student loans.

Still, while there’s no way to negotiate student loan interest rates on federal loans, there is a way you can get a small reduction on your interest rate.

“With federal and private student loans, borrowers who agree to repay the loan through auto-debit, where the monthly payment is automatically transferred from your bank account to the lender, can get an interest rate reduction of 0.25 or 0.50 [percentage points]”, Kantrowitz said.

So as long as you’re not worried about overdrawing on your bank account, consider putting your student loan payments on auto-pay to save on interest.

Can you reduce your interest rate on private student loans?

While federal student loan interest rates are set by federal law, private loan rates are more flexible. The rate you get depends on a number of factors, which can include your (or your cosigner’s) credit and income. The stronger your credit, the better your rate could be.

Since lenders set the rates, it seems possible they might be open to negotiation. But here too, according to Kantrowitz, there’s little room to haggle over price, and lenders aren’t likely to change their mind once they’ve assigned a rate.

“Terms of private student loans are set by the lender,” Kantrowitz said. “However, I have never seen a lender negotiate the interest rate on a new loan. They use formulas based on the credit score of the borrower and cosigner, if any.”

Your best bet, then, is to compare multiple private loans to find the lowest rate before you borrow, but you should also see if adding a cosigner could help. (And if you’ve already borrowed, you might try your hand at student loan refinancing.)

“You might be able to get a lower interest rate by using a cosigner who has a much better credit score,” says Kantrowitz.

Note that, just as with federal loans, some private lenders also offer an autopay discount on your interest rate, typically for 0.25 percentage points. In addition, some banks offer an additional loyalty discount if you have a separate account with them. Citizens Bank, for example, will lower your interest rate by 0.25 percentage points if you’re a returning customer.

Private lenders might lower interest rates in cases of hardship

In most cases, you probably won’t have much luck asking your private lender for a lower interest rate. But if you’re really struggling to pay back your loan, your lender might be willing to work with you.

“The main situations in which I’ve seen borrowers successfully negotiate a reduction in the interest rate or loan balance — as opposed to a different repayment plan — involved borrowers who were in default and in a ‘you can’t squeeze blood from a stone’ situation,” Kantrowitz said.

In many of these cases, the student loan borrowers proved serious financial hardship that was unlikely to improve anytime soon.

“I’ve also seen cosigners whose borrower defaulted on the loan negotiate with the lender to remove the default from their credit history and reduce the interest rate in exchange for the cosigner agreeing to make the monthly payments via auto-debit,” Kantrowitz said.

Loan servicers and lenders can be notoriously rigid, so when they do bend the rules, it’s under pretty rare circumstances. If you haven’t borrowed yet, it could be worth exploring lenders who let you pause payments in the event you lose your job or return to school.

Does refinancing reduce the interest rate on student loans?

By now you’ve probably realized that the possibility of lowering your interest rate on your student loans just by asking is difficult to achieve. However, there’s a simpler way to lower your interest rate — refinancing your student loans.

If you have the credit score and income to qualify (or can apply with a creditworthy cosigner), refinancing could get you lower rates on one or more of your loans.

Refinancing also gives you a chance to restructure your debt with new terms and combine multiple loans into one, thereby simplifying repayment. For example, you may be able to take advantage of CommonBond’s flexible repayment options or Laurel Road’s competitive low rates and fees.

Of course, you’ll want to be careful about refinancing federal loans with a private lender, since it means you’d lose access to federal repayment plans and forgiveness programs.

If you’ve thought through the pros and cons, student loan refinancing could be a savvy way to save money on interest and make your monthly payments easier to manage. And you won’t have to go through an awkward phone call with your loan servicer trying — and probably failing — to negotiate your interest rate.

What if you can’t get a lower interest rate on your federal and private loans?

Maybe you’ve already enrolled in autopay or scored a loyalty program discount and discovered that refinancing isn’t the right move for you. Fortunately, there are other ways to cut down on your interest payments even if you’re not able to reduce your rate.

Get on the right repayment plan : Staying on the standard repayment plan for federal loans, for example, can keep you on pace to end your debt within a decade. Still, there’s no shame in switching to an income-driven repayment plan if it works better with your cash-flow. For private loans, you might ask your lender about your options, or reconsider refinancing to a shorter or longer loan term.

Staying on the standard repayment plan for federal loans, for example, can keep you on pace to end your debt within a decade. Still, there’s no shame in switching to an income-driven repayment plan if it works better with your cash-flow. For private loans, you might ask your lender about your options, or reconsider refinancing to a shorter or longer loan term. Consider the debt avalanche method : This repayment strategy calls for you to pay off your highest-interest debt first (while paying the minimum on your lower-interest loans). If you go this route, you’ll maximize your interest savings.

This repayment strategy calls for you to pay off your highest-interest debt first (while paying the minimum on your lower-interest loans). If you go this route, you’ll maximize your interest savings. Take up more strategies to pay off student loans faster: It’s simple: The faster you pay off debt, the less time there is for interest to accrue, capitalize and take a bite out of your checking account. To minimize interest payments, see if you have room in your budget to make extra (large) payments toward your principal. Tax refunds, wage raises, side hustles — every little bit helps.

Rebecca Safier and Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Note: This report was originally published June 29, 2016.

