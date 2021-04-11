Nebraskans have an average federal and private student loan balance of $28,684, lowest among any state. It’s in fact 22% lower than the U.S. average of $36,689.
Eligible residents of the state receive access to affordable college through initiatives, like the Nebraska Promise program. Although these opportunities help Nebraska families pay for their child’s college admissions costs, hundreds of thousands of students still turn to federal and private Nebraska student loans to cover remaining school bills.
Nebraska student loans: Borrowers owe average of $28,684 in federal, private debt — and more facts
The Cornhusker State offers plenty of options for a public college education across the state. Within the Nebraska Community College Association, students can attend one of 13 local community colleges to pursue a certificate or earn an associate degree.
The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) also offers three state colleges for students looking to attend a four-year institution at a lower price. Alternatively, the state offers another opportunity toward a four-year college experience through the University of Nebraska system. There are four campuses, including:
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL)
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)
- University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO)
- University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK)
Under the Nebraska Promise, first-time undergraduate students attending a University of Nebraska school can attend a campus of their choice, tuition-free (up to 15 credit hours per semester). Students must meet academic and income requirements, and the award is renewable each school year as long as requirements are met.
Residents also can explore 13 private institutions under the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundations. These campuses, however, are ineligible for tuition assistance under the Nebraska Promise program.
Whether attending a public or private institution, students who have maximized or are ineligible for scholarship and grant programs can turn to federal and private student loans to fill the financial gap.
Student loan debt in Nebraska’s largest counties, from Douglas to Lancaster
Student loan debt by ZIP code in Nebraska’s largest cities: Omaha, Lincoln
Loan repayment programs for Nebraska residents
For Nebraska students who are already in repayment, pursuing a loan repayment assistance program can help borrowers take care of their student debt.
Nebraska Loan Repayment Program
Workers in the state who are primary care, dental, mental health or allied health professionals might be eligible for the Nebraska Loan Repayment Program. Participants must agree to a contract in a shortage area in the state for two to four years, depending on the program.
In exchange for their service, eligible dentists and doctors can receive awards between $180,000 and $200,000. Other health workers can receive $90,000 to $100,000 in awards if they meet eligibility requirements.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
PSLF is a federal loan forgiveness program that’s available to federal direct loan borrowers in Nebraska. Participants must be employed full time with a local, state or federal government agency or nonprofit organization.
During this period, borrowers must be enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan. After 120 qualifying payments, the remaining loan balance is forgiven. There’s no tax liability on the forgiven amount and qualifying payments don’t need to be consecutive.
Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program
Educators in Nebraska can choose to apply for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program. This federal program is available to eligible borrowers who took out federal direct loans or Stafford loans. Recipients can receive up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness.
Nebraska federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance Nebraska student loans
Of the Nebraskans who have student loans, 5.9% of borrowers have $100,000 or more in outstanding student loan debt. When student loan repayment assistance isn’t an option, student loan refinancing can be a helpful alternative.
Nebraska residents can refinance federal and private student loans. During this process, the refinance lender pays borrowers’ original loans in full. A new refinanced loan is created in their place, with a new rate and different repayment terms.
The goal in a refinance is to lock-in a lower interest rate and favorable terms that complement borrowers’ current financial situation. When refinancing federal loans, borrowers lose access to valuable benefits, like flexible income-driven payment plans and forgiveness programs.
And although some private lenders offer deferment and forbearance options, like federal loans provide, these programs’ requirements vary between lenders.
Before borrowers decide on a private student loan refinance, they should compare student loan lenders and calculate the savings that a refinance loan provides.
Sources
- U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020
- Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020
- mappingstudentdebt.org
Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2021!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 5.99%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.84%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.91% – 5.25%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.49%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.17% – 4.47%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of Feburary 1, 2021.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.15% effective Jan 1, 2021 and may increase after consummation.
4 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 02/17/2021 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.91% APR – 5.25% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% APR – 7.63% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
6 Important Disclosures for PenFed.
PenFed Disclosures
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rates range from 2.99%-5.15% APR and Variable Rates range from 2.17%-4.47% APR. Both Fixed and Variable Rates will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. For Variable Rate student loans, the rate will never exceed 9.00% for 5 year and 8 year loans and 10.00% for 12 and 15 years loans (the maximum allowable for this loan). Minimum variable rate will be 2.00%. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
Need a student loan?
How Student Loan Hero Gets Paid
Student Loan Hero is compensated by companies on this site and this compensation may impact how and where offers appears on this site (such as the order). Student Loan Hero does not include all lenders, savings products, or loan options available in the marketplace.
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Student Loan Hero is an advertising-supported comparison service. The site features products from our partners as well as institutions which are not advertising partners. While we make an effort to include the best deals available to the general public, we make no warranty that such information represents all available products.
How Student Loan Hero Gets Paid
Student Loan Hero is compensated by companies on this site and this compensation may impact how and where offers appears on this site (such as the order). Student Loan Hero does not include all lenders, savings products, or loan options available in the marketplace.
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Student Loan Hero is an advertising-supported comparison service. The site features products from our partners as well as institutions which are not advertising partners. While we make an effort to include the best deals available to the general public, we make no warranty that such information represents all available products.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Degrees That Qualify
|More Info
|1.04% – 11.98%1
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.13% – 11.23%2
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.24% – 11.99%3
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.78% – 11.89%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.05% – 11.44%5
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.18% – 11.50%6
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|2.46% – 12.98%7
| Undergraduate
Graduate
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.