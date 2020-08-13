Navient Student Loans: What to Know About the Servicer

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
Navient is one of 11 federal student loan servicers charged with managing student loan billing and repayment-related questions on behalf of the Department of Education. If you have federally owned student loans, and Navient is your assigned servicer, you’ll need to work with them directly about your loan.
It also services various private student loan programs that are owned by different private lenders. If you have Navient student loans, it’s important to know what type of loan you have to find the right help.
(Note: The government is currently making changes to federal student loan servicing, and it’s uncertain whether Navient will remain in this role in the future — see this post for more information.)
Navient student loans: Highlights
- Multiple federal repayment options: As a federal student loan servicer, Navient offers federal repayment options, like income-driven repayment (IDR), and traditional repayment options, like the graduated and extended repayment plans.
- Rate Reduction Program: If you’re facing financial hardship, but can afford to pay a reduced monthly payment on your Navient private loans, the servicer offers the Rate Reduction Program that lowers your interest rate for six months. This rate reduction lowers the payment due each month — but bear in mind, it also means you’ll pay more on the total cost of the loan.
- Autopay discount: Navient offers a 0.25% interest rate discount when you connect your bank account and enroll in autopay. However, if you have Navient student loans in forbearance or deferment, they’re ineligible for the benefit.
- Cosigner release: Primary borrowers who have a cosigner for their Navient private loans can request a cosigner release. Only the primary borrower can initiate this request, and they must have made 12 consecutive, on-time payments (principal and interest) before applying. Proof of graduation or completion of study is required, and primary borrowers also need to meet income requirements and a credit check.
- Highest student loan complaints: Navient was cited in the latest Consumer Finance Protection Bureau Ombudsman report as having the most federal and private student loan complaints filed against it. Between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2019, Navient had a total of 4,591 federal student loan complaints and 3,079 private student loan complaints filed against it.
Navient student loans: Repayment options
On top of receiving your payments, the servicer is responsible for assisting with any repayment plan changes you request on your Navient student loans.
Federal student loans
As with other federal student loan servicers, Navient offers many traditional and income-driven repayment plans, based on your financial situation. The repayment plans available for federally owned Navient loans include:
- Standard Repayment Plan
- Graduated Repayment Plan
- Extended Repayment Plan
- Revised Pay As You Earn
- Pay As You Earn
- Income-Based Repayment
- Income-Contingent Repayment
Private student loans
Repayment plans on Navient private loans follow a standard repayment plan. A standard plan means your loan balance is evenly divided across a set period. You can expect the same monthly payment during your loan term, which is outlined in your promissory note.
Navient student loans: Deferment and forbearance
One of the protections that federal student loans offer is the ability to request deferment or forbearance, depending on your personal circumstances.
When deferring your Navient federal loans, your payments are postponed. You also don’t have to repay the interest that accrues on your subsidized loans during this period; however, you would be responsible for any interest that accrued on unsubsidized loans during this time.
Navient cites the following situations during which you might be eligible for deferment:
- Cancer treatment
- Economic hardship
- Re-enrollment into school
- Military service and post-active duty
- Rehabilitation training program
- Unemployment
Forbearance is another option that temporarily reduces or pauses your monthly payments. During this time, interest continues to accrue on your loans. If interest payments aren’t made, the interest that accrues during forbearance may be capitalized, which increases how much you’ll owe overall.
Deferment and forbearance options on private student loans will depend on your lender, your loan program and the terms outlined on your promissory note. However, if you’re having trouble repaying your Navient private loans, contact the servicer to learn what your options are. If you have a cosigned loan, you and your cosigner may need to provide financial documents that show your inability to pay.
Navient student loans: Customer service
If you have a question regarding your loan, finding the right Navient customer service team depends on your loan type.
- Navient website: https://navient.com/
- Navient email: Log in to your Navient account and use the “Email Us” option in the Help Center.
- Navient social media: Facebook, Twitter
Federal direct loans
- Phone number: 800-722-1300; TDD: 877-713-3833
- Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 8 am – 9 pm, and Friday 8 am – 8 pm (Eastern time)
- Fax number: 866-266-0178 (U.S.); 001-570-706-8563 (international)
- Address for loan payments:
Navient – U.S. Department of Education Loan Servicing
P.O. Box 4450
Portland, OR 97208-4450
- Address for general correspondence:
Navient – U.S. Department of Education Loan Servicing
P.O. Box 9635
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9635
Federal Family Education Loans/Health Education Assistance Loans
- Phone number: 888-272-5543 (U.S.); TDD: 877-713-3833
- Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 8 am – 9 pm, and Friday 8 am – 8 pm (Eastern time)
- Fax number: 800-848-1949 (U.S.); 001-570-821-6585 (international)
- Address for loan payments:
Navient
P.O. Box 9533
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9533
- Address for cosigner loan payments:
Navient
P.O. Box 9555
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9555
- Address for general correspondence and document submission:
Navient
P.O. Box 9500
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9500
Private student loans
- Phone number: 888-272-5543 (U.S.); TDD: 877-713-3833
- Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 8 am – 9 pm, and Friday 8 am – 8 pm (Eastern time)
- Fax number: 800-443-9723 (U.S.); 001-317-841-1713 (international)
- Address for loan payments:
Navient
P.O. Box 9000
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9000
- Address for cosigner loan payments:
Navient
P.O. Box 9988
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9988
- Address for general correspondence:
Navient
P.O. Box 9640
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9640
Military service members with questions about their Navient student loans can find additional information about how to reach the servicer on Navient’s contact page.
When contacting any Navient student loan customer service department, make sure to include your account number to avoid additional delays.
Navient student loans: FAQ
Who is Navient?
Navient is a federal and private student loan servicer. It was created as an offshoot from Sallie Mae in 2014.
What are the other federal student loan servicers?
- CornerStone
- FedLoan Servicing (PHEAA)
- Granite State – GSMR
- Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc.
- HESC/Edfinancial
- MOHELA
- Nelnet
- OSLA Servicing
- ECSI
- Default Resolution Group/Maximus Federal Services, Inc.
Can I have a cosigner on my Navient private student loans?
You may have a cosigner on your Navient private student loans. Navient services various private student loan programs which have different requirements regarding cosigned loans. It also offers cosigner release for eligible Navient private loans, if you meet certain requirements.
Does Navient offer military benefits?
Yes. Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, military members receive benefits on their federal and private Navient loans. Some benefits include a 6% interest-rate cap and no fees on loans obtained before active duty service, active-duty payment deferment and more.
Is student loan forgiveness an option?
Navient federal loans might be eligible for loan forgiveness programs, like Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Private student loans have fewer forgiveness options, but Navient offers Total and Permanent Disability Discharge and death discharge for borrowers who meet certain qualifications. Each loan forgiveness program has its own eligibility requirements that borrowers must meet to be eligible for forgiveness.
How are payments applied if I’m past due on my bill?
The way a Navient payment is applied on a past-due bill depends on your loan type. For more information about how payments are applied, visit Navient’s About payments page.
Does Navient report payments to the credit bureaus?
Yes, Navient reports the status of your account to credit bureaus.
I don’t understand my Navient statement; where can I find help?
Depending on what type of loan you have, your Navient statement can look different. For a detailed guide, the servicer offers a visual statement overview for federal versus private loans.
Where can I find information on managing my account?
You can log into your Navient account to manage your account online. If you need additional support, see this account management guide on the Navient website. You can also contact Navient directly to speak to a representative about your student loans.
Can I pay my Navient student loan with a debit card?
Yes, you can make a Navient payment with a debit card over the phone or by mail. When calling, contact the appropriate Navient department (based on your loan type) and say “Make a payment,” then follow the prompts. If paying by mail, you can send a check from your debit account, making sure to include your Navient account number on the check.
Can I switch to Navient as my servicer?
The only way to switch to Navient as your servicer is through a Direct Loan Consolidation. Direct Loan Consolidation is only available if you have at least two federal student loans. During this process, you can choose Navient as your new servicer and simplify your loan repayment by combining multiple federal student loans into one loan.
Does Navient offer refinancing?
Yes, Navient offers NaviRefi that lets eligible borrowers refinance their federal and private student loans. However, NaviRefi is offered by invitation only to existing Navient customers who must meet additional criteria to qualify for its refinancing program.
How can I file a complaint against Navient?
To file a complaint against Navient about a federal student loan, you can start by submitting your complaint to the Department of Education using the Federal Student Aid Feedback Center. If you’re still having trouble resolving a dispute about your federal loan, the Federal Student Aid Ombudsman Group can be contacted as a last resort. Complaints against Navient for a private student loan can be directed to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
What should I know about Navient’s settlement on the teacher forgiveness lawsuit?
Educators filed suit against Navient for negligence and failing to accurately explain Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program requirements. Teachers, who believed they were on track for loan forgiveness after 120 qualifying payments, learned that their payments didn’t qualify under the program’s rules. Navient has since proposed the following settlement:
- Developing an independent organization to educate borrowers about PSLF
- Streamlined PSLF information templates
- Additional training and call monitoring of its customer service team
- $15,000 to each of the 10 plaintiffs
Paul Sisolak contributed to this report.
