7 Great Scholarships for Music Majors

Kat Tretina

Updated on February 4, 2020
music scholarships
Whether you’re a musician or motivated composer, attending an excellent music school can help you achieve your goals. However, the cost can be prohibitive. Scholarships for music majors can help in this realm.

Scholarships are a fantastic form of financial aid. When you take out federal or private student loans, you have to repay them with interest. You never have to repay scholarships. You can apply for and receive multiple scholarships, reducing how much you need to borrow to pay for school.

Below are seven great music scholarships available.

1. Berklee College of Music Presidential Scholarship
2. The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Scholarship Program
3. John Lennon Scholarship
4. Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Performing Arts Scholarship
5. Peermusic Latin Scholarship
6. National Federation of Music Clubs scholarships
7. Jazz Education Network scholarships
How to pay for college as a musician

7 music scholarships for college students

1.Berklee College of Music Presidential Scholarship

The colleges you apply to can be the best sources of scholarships and financial aid. School-issued scholarships can have a much higher value than other awards. For example, the Berklee College of Music Presidential Scholarship covers the cost of tuition, on-campus housing, and a laptop. To receive this award, students must demonstrate both musical talent and financial need.

To find out more information about this scholarship, you can contact the financial aid office at 617-747-2274, or email at financialaid@berklee.edu.

2. The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Scholarship Program

The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society has offered music scholarships for students across the country since 1977. High school seniors and college freshmen are eligible to apply, and 10 semi-finalists in the voice and instrumental categories then compete at the Glenn Miller Festival. Three winners are then selected in each category, with prizes starting at $1,000 and going to $3,000.

For more information, you can directly contact the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society.

3. John Lennon Scholarship

Yoko Ono, an artist and activist who was also the wife of legendary musician John Lennon, partnered with the BMI Foundation in 1997 to set up the scholarship program for songwriters and composers of alternative, pop, rock, indie, electronica, R&B and experimental music.

Each year, three scholarships totaling $20,000 are awarded. To qualify, you must meet the following criteria:

  • You must be a U.S. college student or alumnus.
  • You must be between the ages of 17 and 24.
  • You must submit an original song.
  • You cannot be a previous John Lennon scholarship winner.

Submissions are reviewed by professionals within the music industry. For more information, visit the John Lennon Scholarship website.

4. Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Performing Arts Scholarship

If you’re an African-American college student majoring in the performing arts, you might qualify for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Performing Arts Scholarship. Your interests can be general performing arts or music. Award winners receive a maximum of $3,000.

To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

  • You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
  • You must be a full-time college student.
  • Your grade point average must be at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.
  • You must submit a resume, two letters of recommendation and a two-minute visual recording sample.

Applications are due in April of each year. For more information and to apply, visit the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s scholarship site.

5. Peermusic Latin Scholarship

This annual competition is open to students who write and compose Latin music, and the prize is a $5,000 scholarship. Musical artist Gloria Trevi is the spokesperson for this award.

In order to qualify, you must:

  • Be enrolled at a U.S. university.
  • Be between the ages of 17 and 24.
  • Never have had any of your music commercially recorded or distributed.

For more information, go to the Peermusic Latin Scholarship website.

6. National Federation of Music Clubs scholarships

The National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) offers several scholarships for various types of musicians, from those who plan to major in composition to those who play the French horn. Awards range in value from $500 to $3,000.

The largest scholarship is the Student/Collegiate Auditions Award for piano, organ, harp, classical guitar, man’s voice, woman’s voice, violin, viola, cello, double bass, woodwinds, brass and percussion. To qualify, you must meet the following criteria:

  • You must be between the ages of 19 and 25.
  • You must be a U.S. citizen.
  • You must pay a $30 entry fee.
  • You must be a member of the NFMC.
  • You must audition live or with a digital recording.

For more information about the scholarships, visit the NFMC website.

7. Jazz Education Network scholarships

Each year, the Jazz Education Network offers several scholarships for high school and university students with an interest in and talent for jazz. You must be a JEN member to apply to any of the scholarships available. If you are not a member and are interested in joining, you can apply here.

Awards available include the highest-awarding David Baker Scholarship that pays out $3,000 to a university student who “who demonstrates talent, spirit, and commitment to the field of jazz studies,” according to the website. Other awards available include several $1,000 scholarships for university and high school students.

You can find out more information by going to JEN’s scholarship site.

Paying for college as a musician

When you apply for music scholarships, you get the chance to reduce your education costs. However, full-ride music scholarships may be difficult to find. If you’ve exhausted your scholarship and federal aid opportunities and need help paying for school, another option to fill the gap and complete your degree is to apply for private student loans.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

