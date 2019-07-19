When you graduate from college, it feels like you are finally free to start your life as an adult. You’re no longer stuck in school, and no longer at the mercy of anyone else’s rules. It can feel exhilarating and liberating to finally strike out on your own. But if you’re one of the 45 million Americans in student loan debt, you’ve likely pondered the question, “Should I move back in with my parents?”
The optimism you feel upon graduating can quickly be eclipsed by the costs of living independently. Let’s face it, being an adult doesn’t come cheap. Rent, utilities, insurance, groceries, transportation and more can add up quickly. And when you’re trying to dig yourself out of student loan debt, it can be a challenge to manage it all. Here’s what to consider if you’re thinking about moving back in with your parents to save money.
Should I move back in with my parents?
If you’re contemplating living at home after college, you’re not alone. According to a recent TD Ameritrade survey, 50% percent of millennials plan to move back in with their parents after college.
That number isn’t surprising when you consider that millennials have been moving home for years. The Pew Research Center reported that 15% of millennials between the ages of 25 to 35 lived with their parents as of 2016. Comparatively, just 10% of Gen Xers still lived with mom and dad when they were the same age. Millennials are also living at home after college for longer than other generations. According to Pew, 91% of millennials surveyed hadn’t moved in the past year.
As millennials continue to battle high unemployment and low wages, moving back in with their parents — or “boomeranging” — may seem like a good option. After all, it’s difficult to balance making rent, saving for the future and paying off student loans when they’re earning 20% less than their parents did.
There’s less stigma around moving home now as well, likely because so many young professionals are grappling with the weight of large student loan balances. In that sense, the social cost of boomeranging home is less steep.
But is it the right decision for you? Moving back in with your parents comes with emotional costs, and you may struggle with the social and lifestyle adjustments that come with living under your parents’ roof again. Certainly, those trade-offs may be worth it to get your own financial house in order. But it’s a decision only you can make, and one you’ll want to think through carefully. Here’s what you should consider if you’re thinking of moving back home after college.
Look at the situation realistically
Moving home to live with your parents in your 20s or even 30s can be tough. Once you’ve had a taste of freedom and independence, going back to the house you grew up in and living under your parents’ “house rules” can be challenging.
If you’re unemployed or underemployed, moving back home can make sense though. Even if you’re working and could technically make it on your own, it may seem like the best option for saving money.
But there are some important considerations you should think about before heading home. Consider the following:
- What’s your relationship with your parents like? Do you get along with your parents? Will you drive each other mad in less than a month’s time?
- What are you giving up to move back home? Everything comes at a price. Even though moving back home might make sense financially, it could mean giving up what you value most about your post-college life — autonomy, independence, freedom and personal relationships forged with roommates and peers on your own terms.
- What are the terms and conditions of the arrangement? If your parents are cool with you moving back home, will they allow you to live rent-free or will they charge a nominal amount? Will you have a curfew? How will this move affect your personal and romantic relationships? If your parents plan to charge you rent, compare what you’ll pay them to how much you’d pay for your own place. Ask if they expect you to contribute to utility bills and groceries as well. You may find that you’re not saving as much by moving home as you expected, and that could prompt you to rethink whether it’s your best option.
- What is your expected timeline? Moving back home can be tough at first, but then you can quickly get a little too comfortable. Mom buys groceries, cooks for you, does your laundry — maybe you don’t even pay rent. Sweet deal, huh? It can be easy to stick around and wear out your welcome, so come up with a realistic timeline for moving out. Decide on a firm plan of action, such as deciding to move back home, pay off your loans in a year and then move out.
Ultimately, it’s important to look at the situation realistically before giving up your freedom and decide if it actually makes sense for you. Will you be able to maintain a positive relationship with your family without losing your sense of self? This and all of the above are important things to consider before making the move back to your old bedroom.
Weigh the real costs and benefits of living at home after college
Beyond thinking about your family relationships and personal sacrifices, it’s also crucial that you look at all the hidden costs of moving back home. Make sure to take the following into account before making your decision:
- Consider your employment situation — and the associated costs. If you are employed and your parents live near your place of work, you could save on both rent and commuting costs. But if your parents live a significant distance from your job, does it make sense to pay more for gas or public transportation, or find a different job so you can live rent-free?
- If you’re unemployed, think about whether it’s easier to find a job where your parents live. You’ll also want to evaluate your job prospects in your hometown. How is the economy there? What is the job market like in your industry? Don’t assume you’ll be able to land something right off the bat unless you’ve been in touch with prospective employers or know there is a hiring boom. Moving back home to pay off debt may seem attractive, but if you can’t find a job, you won’t be able to make financial progress the way you hoped.
- Look at the big picture. It can be tempting to move back home when you are struggling to pay rent and student loans. However, it’s important to evaluate all the factors and additional costs. If moving home means moving to another state, consider how you’ll do that. Will your parents drive out to help? Or will you need to rent a moving trailer or truck? How long will it take you to move home? And what are the differences in income tax rates where your parents live? It’s easy to overlook these expenses, but nothing is free, not even moving back to your childhood home.
While living with your parents sounds like a cost-saver on the surface, you may discover that the money you spent on the move and surviving until you find a job would have been better spent where you already are. You could put those funds toward your debts, or invest them in skill-learning courses that will help you land a better-paying position without giving up your newfound independence.
Amanda Abella, who was a boomerang kid herself and is now a millennial business coach, offers this advice: “It’s a Catch-22. Don’t live in a city where it’s cheaper but you can’t find a job, or go to a city where there are lots of jobs but you can’t even cover rent.”
For her, living at home after college made sense financially. “Even when I had a regular job, had I moved out [of my parent’s house] there was no way I would have been able to set up a retirement account, start investing and start a business,” Abella said. She admits that her entire paycheck would have gone to rent and bills, making it difficult to get ahead financially.
The bottom line
In the end, moving back home is a very personal decision. Consider not only all of the financial implications but also the emotional, social and psychological ones. How will it affect your lifestyle as a whole?
Some people find that moving back home isn’t the best choice, while others find that it makes the most economic sense. Only you can decide what is right for you. To make the decision, understand how much you will be saving, and if you do make that move, be sure the money you save is actually going towards your debts.
Most importantly, have a game plan for how and when you’ll strike out on your own once again. Moving back in with your parents can help you get on your feet while paying off debt, but this decision shouldn’t be made lightly or considered a long-term solution. Once you have built up savings and have sufficient income to pay bills and your student loans, it’s likely time to fly the coop.
