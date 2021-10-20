The Most Expensive and Least Expensive Colleges in Each State to Get a Bachelor’s Degree

Correction: Because of a data error, the most expensive public schools in many states were incorrect in the initial version of this study. The error was fixed on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
When choosing a college, the advertised tuition prices might discourage some students from exploring certain schools altogether. But students and families should be aware that when acceptances and financial aid packages arrive, cost of attendance could be well below the tuition listed on a college’s website.
As of the 2018-2019 school year, just 14% of first-time, four-year college undergraduates didn’t receive some form of financial aid, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Given the cost of college may vary by student, Student Loan Hero researchers set out to compare the net prices — what students are actually paying, on average, to attend a school, including tuition, fees and supplies, minus financial aid, scholarships and grants — at institutions across the 50 states and District of Columbia.
Researchers analyzed data from more than 1,800 colleges and universities enrolling at least 1,000 students and granting mainly bachelor’s degrees. Analysts then found the most and least expensive public and private colleges by net price in each state.
Key findings
- The average net price among the most expensive private colleges is 76% higher than that of the most expensive public schools. The priciest private schools in each state have an average net price of $33,402 a year, compared with $18,991 a year for the most costly public colleges.
- Attending those pricey private colleges may lead to some long-term earning gains. For those with jobs 10 years after enrolling, median annual earnings average $49,902 at the priciest private schools, versus $47,202 at the most costly public colleges.
- There are significant ranges in the net prices for the most and least expensive private colleges in each state. Across the states, the difference between the most and least expensive private colleges averages $17,119. New York has the highest disparity — $40,261 — between Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute ($45,571) and Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel ($5,310).
- Public colleges and universities vary widely in net price — $8,405, on average — but not nearly as much as private institutions. California features the biggest gap — $18,827 — between California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo ($21,595), and California State University, Los Angeles ($2,768).
Private vs. public colleges: What’s the difference?
Students have different priorities when choosing a college, from curriculum to location to social life. Cost often plays a role in that decision because attending college is generally expensive. Private colleges and public institutions differ for many reasons, and cost is one of them.
While any student’s net price may be more at a public school than at a private school, private colleges tend to be more expensive. Among the most expensive private colleges from each state, students pay an average of $33,402 a year, 76% higher than the average net price at the most costly public schools of $18,991.
Despite the disparity in net prices, the average median debt for students who completed their degree across the ranked colleges doesn’t differ much between public and private. Across the most expensive public colleges, students graduate with a median debt of $23,205. That number rises to just $23,768 for private school grads.
Are pricey private schools a worthy investment?
With private schools generally costing more than public colleges, some might assume students and their families would take on more debt to attend those more expensive institutions. However, students at private colleges receive much more institutional aid than public school attendees, according to NCES data. Families who earn too much to qualify for aid may lean toward private schools in the hope of a better return on investment.
A disparity does occur when looking at incomes for college grads years after leaving school. Grads from the most expensive public schools earn a median salary of $47,202 a decade after enrollment. Private school grads earn a median $49,902 at the same 10-year milestone — a 7% increase over their public school peers.
Does that mean private colleges are typically a better investment even if they’re more expensive? Not necessarily. In fact, data from a 2016 National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) study shows adults born into higher household incomes are likely to remain in the higher income brackets. Those from lower-earning households might surpass their parents in income but will likely stay close to their original household’s income bracket.
Students from families able to attend more expensive colleges may be more likely to outearn students who can’t afford pricier colleges, regardless of where they earn their degrees. Any student’s earning potential can grow or shrink based on their field of study and the job market when they graduate. Students should consider their own priorities and what each institution offers academically, along with the financial aspect.
Student Loan Hero senior writer Andrew Pentis says attending a more expensive college could be worth it for some students — especially if they can get that education at a discount.
“Attending a discounted but still higher-priced institution could be value-adding if the student believes it will help them pursue the career and wages they desire,” Pentis says. “Another student, though, might opt for the lowest-cost school, casting value aside, believing that their chosen field doesn’t require a diploma or the connections gained from attending a more glamorous school.”
It pays to compare
Institutional financial aid, scholarships and grants could make even the most expensive colleges affordable depending on an individual’s situation. Students deciding between colleges should diligently compare their cost of attendance at each of their options to get a better sense of the cost of their education. Student Loan Hero offers a financial aid award calculator to help students do the math.
Compare Your Financial Aid Awards
Understanding the range in net prices may help some students narrow down their college choices. Across the private colleges researchers analyzed, there’s a $17,119 difference in the average net prices of the most expensive and least expensive schools in each state with eligible institutions.
New York features the biggest difference in cost between its most and least expensive private schools. Pratt Institute in Brooklyn reports a net price of $45,571, compared with Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel at a net price of just $5,310 — a difference of $40,261.
For public schools, the average difference is a less notable $8,405 between the most and least expensive colleges in each state. Regardless, this is a significant amount for plenty of families.
The biggest disparity occurs in California, where California State University, Los Angeles, has a net price of just $2,768, compared to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, which costs students $21,595 a year. This equates to a difference of $18,827.
Investing in your future
No matter what you end up paying for college, that net price is an investment, and individuals should consider how much they could gain or lose in potential earnings based on what they study and where. There are many ways to get a good education without throwing money at a big-name school that might not be the best learning environment for you.
Consider these tips when thinking about where to go to college:
- Look at the big picture. While plenty of students don’t know what they want to do for a career as they enter college, it can be helpful to have an idea so you can explore potential salaries and make a college decision that makes sense. “If one school on your college list is known for its excellence in a unique degree program piques your interest, it could be worth paying a bit more to attend,” Pentis says.
- Use student loans to your advantage. Students and families who need to take out student loans to pay for college should also shop around to find ones that fit their needs. While general advice favors federal student loans for benefits like forgiveness and flexible repayment options, private loans can be advantageous for folks with good credit history or who don’t qualify for federal loans. “Unlike one-size-fits-all federal loans, private loans are also credit-based, making them a potential money-saver for creditworthy borrowers and their cosigners,” Pentis says. “Just be sure that lower private loan APR is worth yielding all those awesome, government-exclusive safeguards that are specific to federal loans.”
- Don’t be afraid to negotiate. Your student loan rates might be pretty nonnegotiable, especially if they’re federally regulated. But your financial aid package can change if you demonstrate greater need, or simply ask for more. If you receive a financial aid award letter and still owe more than you can afford, it may be worth it to appeal.
Full list: The most and least expensive colleges in each state
Note: The median debt listed for each school refers to the amount students have in loans upon graduating. Median earnings consider annual salaries of employed students 10 years after enrollment.
The District of Columbia and Wyoming have the same schools listed as both the most and least expensive public college due to fewer institutions meeting criteria or providing data. The same is the case for private colleges in Arizona, Delaware, Montana and North Dakota. Lastly, Alaska, New Mexico, Nevada and Wyoming were excluded from the private school listings for not having qualifying institutions.
Alabama
- Least expensive public school: Alabama State University (Montgomery)
- Net price: $13,650
- Median debt: $32,000
- Median earnings: $27,700
- Enrollment: 3,750
- Least expensive private school: Miles College (Fairfield)
- Net price: $14,303
- Median debt: $30,444
- Median earnings: $26,500
- Enrollment: 1,452
- Most expensive public school: Auburn University
- Net price: $24,104
- Median debt: $21,281
- Median earnings: $48,800
- Enrollment: 24,209
- Most expensive private school: Tuskegee University
- Net price: $34,575
- Median debt: $29,090
- Median earnings: $35,500
- Enrollment: 2,394
Alaska
- Least expensive public school: University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Net price: $10,333
- Median debt: $19,500
- Median earnings: $38,700
- Enrollment: 4,410
- Least expensive private school: N/A
- Most expensive public school: University of Alaska Anchorage
- Net price: $12,995
- Median debt: $20,500
- Median earnings: $45,400
- Enrollment: 9,257
- Most expensive private school: N/A
Arizona
- Least expensive public school: Arizona State University West campus (Glendale)
- Net price: $8,101
- Median debt: $20,278
- Median earnings: $47,700
- Enrollment: 4,540
- Least expensive private school: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
- Net price: $35,396
- Median debt: $24,996
- Median earnings: $66,200
- Enrollment: 2,885
- Most expensive public school: University of Arizona (Tucson)
- Net price: $15,016
- Median debt: $20,171
- Median earnings: $47,300
- Enrollment: 33,715
- Most expensive private school: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
Arkansas
- Least expensive public school: University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
- Net price: $9,637
- Median debt: $17,550
- Median earnings: $31,000
- Enrollment: 4,883
- Least expensive private school: Hendrix College (Conway)
- Net price: $19,295
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $39,700
- Enrollment: 1,104
- Most expensive public school: University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)
- Net price: $16,381
- Median debt: $21,500
- Median earnings: $44,900
- Enrollment: 22,766
- Most expensive private school: John Brown University (Siloam Springs)
- Net price: $21,963
- Median debt: $22,688
- Median earnings: $45,800
- Enrollment: 1,447
California
- Least expensive public school: California State University, Los Angeles
- Net price: $2,768
- Median debt: $13,750
- Median earnings: $46,100
- Enrollment: 22,743
- Least expensive private school: Stanford University
- Net price: $11,496
- Median debt: $11,750
- Median earnings: $94,000
- Enrollment: 6,994
- Most expensive public school: California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
- Net price: $21,595
- Median debt: $19,501
- Median earnings: $66,900
- Enrollment: 20,453
- Most expensive private school: California Institute of the Arts (Valencia)
- Net price: $50,412
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $37,900
- Enrollment: 1,015
Colorado
- Least expensive public school: Adams State University (Alamosa)
- Net price: $14,064
- Median debt: $21,500
- Median earnings: $35,200
- Enrollment: 1,727
- Least expensive private school: Colorado Christian University (Lakewood)
- Net price: $25,268
- Median debt: $28,001
- Median earnings: $39,300
- Enrollment: 4,671
- Most expensive public school: Colorado School of Mines (Golden)
- Net price: $26,750
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $84,900
- Enrollment: 5,103
- Most expensive private school: University of Denver
- Net price: $32,361
- Median debt: $20,833
- Median earnings: $56,500
- Enrollment: 5,755
Connecticut
- Least expensive public school: University of Connecticut Hartford
- Net price: $9,842
- Median debt: $22,000
- Median earnings: N/A
- Enrollment: 1,531
- Least expensive private school: Yale University (New Haven)
- Net price: $17,549
- Median debt: $13,060
- Median earnings: $83,200
- Enrollment: 6,089
- Most expensive public school: University of Connecticut (Storrs)
- Net price: $22,012
- Median debt: $22,000
- Median earnings: $58,400
- Enrollment: 18,585
- Most expensive private school: Sacred Heart University (Fairfield)
- Net price: $41,191
- Median debt: $25,250
- Median earnings: $56,000
- Enrollment: 6,066
Delaware
- Least expensive public school: Delaware State University (Dover)
- Net price: $12,995
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $35,800
- Enrollment: 3,932
- Least expensive private school: Wilmington University (New Castle)
- Net price: $14,683
- Median debt: $21,000
- Median earnings: $42,500
- Enrollment: 8,472
- Most expensive public school: University of Delaware (Newark)
- Net price: $17,220
- Median debt: $24,660
- Median earnings: $57,000
- Enrollment: 19,047
- Most expensive private school: Wilmington University
District of Columbia
- Least expensive public school: University of the District of Columbia
- Net price: $15,894
- Median debt: $25,889
- Median earnings: $35,200
- Enrollment: 3,603
- Least expensive private school: Trinity Washington University
- Net price: $14,396
- Median debt: $29,545
- Median earnings: $38,800
- Enrollment: 1,344
- Most expensive public school: University of the District of Columbia
- Most expensive private school: American University
- Net price: $43,451
- Median debt: $23,999
- Median earnings: $61,000
- Enrollment: 7,659
Florida
- Least expensive public school: University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee (Sarasota)
- Net price: $2,082
- Median debt: $18,750
- Median earnings: $43,500
- Enrollment: 1,695
- Least expensive private school: Ave Maria University
- Net price: $15,527
- Median debt: $22,149
- Median earnings: $32,800
- Enrollment: 1,093
- Most expensive public school: Florida A&M University (Tallahassee)
- Net price: $15,060
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $37,600
- Enrollment: 7,514
- Most expensive private school: Ringling College of Art and Design (Sarasota)
- Net price: $49,649
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $33,200
- Enrollment: 1,653
Georgia
- Least expensive public school: Dalton State College
- Net price: $6,543
- Median debt: $13,750
- Median earnings: $32,300
- Enrollment: 4,553
- Least expensive private school: Point University (West Point)
- Net price: $16,187
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $32,500
- Enrollment: 1,074
- Most expensive public school: Georgia College & State University (Milledgeville)
- Net price: $19,691
- Median debt: $22,667
- Median earnings: $40,500
- Enrollment: 5,764
- Most expensive private school: Spelman College (Atlanta)
- Net price: $43,843
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $47,000
- Enrollment: 2,118
Hawaii
- Least expensive public school: University of Hawaii-West Oahu (Kapolei)
- Net price: $13,331
- Median debt: $17,500
- Median earnings: $38,600
- Enrollment: 2,636
- Least expensive private school: Brigham Young University-Hawaii (Laie)
- Net price: $14,051
- Median debt: $9,453
- Median earnings: $42,200
- Enrollment: 2,974
- Most expensive public school: University of Hawaii at Manoa (Honolulu)
- Net price: $15,030
- Median debt: $19,084
- Median earnings: $45,800
- Enrollment: 12,255
- Most expensive private school: Hawaii Pacific University (Honolulu)
- Net price: $27,508
- Median debt: $23,688
- Median earnings: $49,900
- Enrollment: 2,765
Idaho
- Least expensive public school: Lewis-Clark State College (Lewiston)
- Net price: $11,046
- Median debt: $18,684
- Median earnings: $34,600
- Enrollment: 2,677
- Least expensive private school: Brigham Young University-Idaho (Rexburg)
- Net price: $7,167
- Median debt: $13,179
- Median earnings: $42,700
- Enrollment: 38,672
- Most expensive public school: Idaho State University (Pocatello)
- Net price: $16,810
- Median debt: $22,600
- Median earnings: $35,700
- Enrollment: 7,267
- Most expensive private school: The College of Idaho (Caldwell)
- Net price: $21,005
- Median debt: $23,250
- Median earnings: $40,000
- Enrollment: 1,072
Illinois
- Least expensive public school: Chicago State University
- Net price: $11,733
- Median debt: $32,000
- Median earnings: $33,800
- Enrollment: 2,045
- Least expensive private school: Saint Xavier University (Chicago)
- Net price: $14,528
- Median debt: $24,091
- Median earnings: $48,200
- Enrollment: 2,943
- Most expensive public school: Illinois State University (Normal)
- Net price: $20,895
- Median debt: $19,500
- Median earnings: $47,100
- Enrollment: 18,199
- Most expensive private school: School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Net price: $44,815
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $33,500
- Enrollment: 2,983
Indiana
- Least expensive public school: Indiana University East (Richmond)
- Net price: $7,722
- Median debt: $18,519
- Median earnings: $31,500
- Enrollment: 3,135
- Least expensive private school: Indiana Institute of Technology-College of Professional Studies (Fort Wayne)
- Net price: $16,269
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: N/A
- Enrollment: 3,905
- Most expensive public school: Ball State University (Muncie)
- Net price: $15,147
- Median debt: $23,500
- Median earnings: $41,100
- Enrollment: 15,610
- Most expensive private school: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute)
- Net price: $39,076
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $80,900
- Enrollment: 1,992
Iowa
- Least expensive public school: Iowa State University (Ames)
- Net price: $15,496
- Median debt: $22,635
- Median earnings: $50,700
- Enrollment: 27,930
- Least expensive private school: Buena Vista University (Storm Lake)
- Net price: $17,544
- Median debt: $24,947
- Median earnings: $40,000
- Enrollment: 1,414
- Most expensive public school: University of Iowa (Iowa City)
- Net price: $19,145
- Median debt: $22,500
- Median earnings: $51,900
- Enrollment: 22,920
- Most expensive private school: Drake University (Des Moines)
- Net price: $29,432
- Median debt: $23,375
- Median earnings: $58,300
- Enrollment: 2,902
Kansas
- Least expensive public school: Fort Hays State University
- Net price: $12,053
- Median debt: $20,125
- Median earnings: $38,200
- Enrollment: 12,828
- Least expensive private school: Friends University (Wichita)
- Net price: $20,686
- Median debt: $23,250
- Median earnings: $41,800
- Enrollment: 1,032
- Most expensive public school: University of Kansas (Lawrence)
- Net price: $18,918
- Median debt: $21,375
- Median earnings: $48,800
- Enrollment: 19,003
- Most expensive private school: MidAmerica Nazarene University (Olathe)
- Net price: $26,222
- Median debt: $15,625
- Median earnings: $42,900
- Enrollment: 1,115
Kentucky
- Least expensive public school: Kentucky State University (Frankfort)
- Net price: $7,076
- Median debt: $28,504
- Median earnings: $28,700
- Enrollment: 1,419
- Least expensive private school: Berea College
- Net price: $5,184
- Median debt: $4,833
- Median earnings: $33,700
- Enrollment: 1,652
- Most expensive public school: University of Kentucky (Lexington)
- Net price: $17,127
- Median debt: $23,200
- Median earnings: $45,100
- Enrollment: 21,864
- Most expensive private school: Asbury University (Wilmore)
- Net price: $27,631
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $34,900
- Enrollment: 1,584
Louisiana
- Least expensive public school: Southern University at New Orleans
- Net price: $7,632
- Median debt: $31,031
- Median earnings: $28,600
- Enrollment: 1,690
- Least expensive private school: Dillard University (New Orleans)
- Net price: $17,128
- Median debt: $32,000
- Median earnings: $35,400
- Enrollment: 1,215
- Most expensive public school: Grambling State University
- Net price: $18,516
- Median debt: $37,192
- Median earnings: $28,100
- Enrollment: 4,153
- Most expensive private school: Tulane University (New Orleans)
- Net price: $37,841
- Median debt: $21,370
- Median earnings: $61,700
- Enrollment: 7,980
Maine
- Least expensive public school: University of Maine at Augusta
- Net price: $10,631
- Median debt: $24,038
- Median earnings: $27,700
- Enrollment: 3,227
- Least expensive private school: Colby College (Waterville)
- Net price: $17,777
- Median debt: $20,070
- Median earnings: $58,100
- Enrollment: 2,003
- Most expensive public school: University of Maine (Orono)
- Net price: $17,558
- Median debt: $25,500
- Median earnings: $42,500
- Enrollment: 8,832
- Most expensive private school: University of New England (Portland)
- Net price: $34,118
- Median debt: $25,989
- Median earnings: $46,300
- Enrollment: 2,449
Maryland
- Least expensive public school: Coppin State University (Baltimore)
- Net price: $11,686
- Median debt: $24,076
- Median earnings: $38,100
- Enrollment: 2,344
- Least expensive private school: McDaniel College (Westminster)
- Net price: $18,182
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $49,700
- Enrollment: 1,668
- Most expensive public school: University of Baltimore
- Net price: $21,183
- Median debt: $21,500
- Median earnings: $58,000
- Enrollment: 2,038
- Most expensive private school: Maryland Institute College of Art (Baltimore)
- Net price: $38,921
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $37,300
- Enrollment: 1,740
Massachusetts
- Least expensive public school: Fitchburg State University
- Net price: $16,001
- Median debt: $24,670
- Median earnings: $45,700
- Enrollment: 3,818
- Least expensive private school: Harvard University (Cambridge)
- Net price: $15,386
- Median debt: $13,750
- Median earnings: $89,700
- Enrollment: 7,547
- Most expensive public school: Massachusetts College of Art and Design (Boston)
- Net price: $24,043
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $36,200
- Enrollment: 1,846
- Most expensive private school: Berklee College of Music (Boston)
- Net price: $49,514
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $30,300
- Enrollment: 6,338
Michigan
- Least expensive public school: University of Michigan-Dearborn
- Net price: $11,473
- Median debt: $23,750
- Median earnings: $48,600
- Enrollment: 6,728
- Least expensive private school: Baker College (Owosso)
- Net price: $15,049
- Median debt: $24,500
- Median earnings: $27,200
- Enrollment: 6,343
- Most expensive public school: Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo)
- Net price: $19,433
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $45,000
- Enrollment: 16,801
- Most expensive private school: College for Creative Studies (Detroit)
- Net price: $37,745
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $44,100
- Enrollment: 1,414
Minnesota
- Least expensive public school: University of Minnesota Crookston
- Net price: $10,952
- Median debt: $19,000
- Median earnings: $44,800
- Enrollment: 1,839
- Least expensive private school: Concordia University, St. Paul
- Net price: $16,245
- Median debt: $20,500
- Median earnings: $49,200
- Enrollment: 2,745
- Most expensive public school: University of Minnesota Twin Cities (Minneapolis)
- Net price: $17,740
- Median debt: $19,500
- Median earnings: $51,900
- Enrollment: 31,367
- Most expensive private school: Carleton College (Northfield)
- Net price: $31,133
- Median debt: $15,538
- Median earnings: $54,200
- Enrollment: 2,065
Mississippi
- Least expensive public school: Mississippi University for Women (Columbus)
- Net price: $12,054
- Median debt: $15,000
- Median earnings: $34,100
- Enrollment: 2,234
- Least expensive private school: William Carey University (Hattiesburg)
- Net price: $13,000
- Median debt: $20,832
- Median earnings: $34,700
- Enrollment: 2,063
- Most expensive public school: Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena)
- Net price: $16,394
- Median debt: $31,000
- Median earnings: $23,200
- Enrollment: 1,546
- Most expensive private school: Belhaven University (Jackson)
- Net price: $17,439
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $37,300
- Enrollment: 2,240
Missouri
- Least expensive public school: University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Net price: $9,435
- Median debt: $20,838
- Median earnings: $42,900
- Enrollment: 6,703
- Least expensive private school: College of the Ozarks (Point Lookout)
- Net price: $11,349
- Median debt: N/A
- Median earnings: $32,500
- Enrollment: 1,525
- Most expensive public school: Missouri State University-Springfield
- Net price: $16,725
- Median debt: $22,522
- Median earnings: $39,300
- Enrollment: 15,868
- Most expensive private school: Maryville University (St. Louis)
- Net price: $29,064
- Median debt: $23,250
- Median earnings: $47,200
- Enrollment: 4,351
Montana
- Least expensive public school: Montana State University Billings
- Net price: $13,844
- Median debt: $18,001
- Median earnings: $34,600
- Enrollment: 3,211
- Least expensive private school: Carroll College (Helena)
- Net price: $23,726
- Median debt: $25,221
- Median earnings: $45,900
- Enrollment: 1,165
- Most expensive public school: Montana State University (Bozeman)
- Net price: $19,202
- Median debt: $23,374
- Median earnings: $43,200
- Enrollment: 14,402
- Most expensive private school: Carroll College (Helena)
Nebraska
- Least expensive public school: Wayne State College
- Net price: $13,765
- Median debt: $20,118
- Median earnings: $36,100
- Enrollment: 2,829
- Least expensive private school: Bellevue University
- Net price: $15,616
- Median debt: $21,612
- Median earnings: $53,600
- Enrollment: 8,204
- Most expensive public school: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Net price: $17,208
- Median debt: $21,250
- Median earnings: $46,400
- Enrollment: 20,252
- Most expensive private school: Creighton University (Omaha)
- Net price: $31,400
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $59,700
- Enrollment: 4,431
Nevada
- Least expensive public school: University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Net price: $11,424
- Median debt: $18,750
- Median earnings: $45,000
- Enrollment: 25,236
- Least expensive private school: N/A
- Most expensive public school: University of Nevada-Reno
- Net price: $15,081
- Median debt: $19,500
- Median earnings: $47,000
- Enrollment: 16,917
- Most expensive private school: N/A
New Hampshire
- Least expensive public school: Granite State College (Concord)
- Net price: $12,507
- Median debt: $15,625
- Median earnings: $35,400
- Enrollment: 1,627
- Least expensive private school: Rivier University (Nashua)
- Net price: $25,196
- Median debt: $25,718
- Median earnings: $45,400
- Enrollment: 1,349
- Most expensive public school: University of New Hampshire Main Campus (Durham)
- Net price: $24,067
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $51,400
- Enrollment: 12,101
- Most expensive private school: Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester)
- Net price: $41,095
- Median debt: $19,920
- Median earnings: $45,400
- Enrollment: 90,196
New Jersey
- Least expensive public school: Rutgers University-Camden
- Net price: $13,660
- Median debt: $21,769
- Median earnings: $57,900
- Enrollment: 5,626
- Least expensive private school: Princeton University
- Net price: $11,317
- Median debt: $10,750
- Median earnings: $74,700
- Enrollment: 5,308
- Most expensive public school: The College of New Jersey (Ewing Township)
- Net price: $27,541
- Median debt: $23,500
- Median earnings: $58,500
- Enrollment: 6,747
- Most expensive private school: Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)
- Net price: $37,588
- Median debt: $26,950
- Median earnings: $89,200
- Enrollment: 3,641
New Mexico
- Least expensive public school: New Mexico State University (Las Cruces)
- Net price: $8,659
- Median debt: $19,123
- Median earnings: $34,600
- Enrollment: 11,153
- Least expensive private school: N/A
- Most expensive public school: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro)
- Net price: $14,595
- Median debt: $19,211
- Median earnings: $50,000
- Enrollment: 1,241
- Most expensive private school: N/A
New York
- Least expensive public school: CUNY Lehman College (Bronx)
- Net price: $1,814
- Median debt: $10,830
- Median earnings: $43,100
- Enrollment: 11,797
- Least expensive private school: Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel
- Net price: $5,310
- Median debt: N/A
- Median earnings: $20,300
- Enrollment: 2,016
- Most expensive public school: SUNY Maritime College (Bronx)
- Net price: $20,616
- Median debt: $24,562
- Median earnings: $82,800
- Enrollment: 1,510
- Most expensive private school: Pratt Institute (Brooklyn)
- Net price: $45,571
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $43,400
- Enrollment: 3,638
North Carolina
- Least expensive public school: Elizabeth City State University
- Net price: $2,350
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $30,400
- Enrollment: 1,623
- Least expensive private school: North Carolina Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount)
- Net price: $14,023
- Median debt: $21,618
- Median earnings: $38,600
- Enrollment: 1,822
- Most expensive public school: University of North Carolina Wilmington
- Net price: $19,055
- Median debt: $20,175
- Median earnings: $41,600
- Enrollment: 14,421
- Most expensive private school: High Point University
- Net price: $37,255
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $39,000
- Enrollment: 4,561
North Dakota
- Least expensive public school: Dickinson State University
- Net price: $10,855
- Median debt: $18,500
- Median earnings: $41,700
- Enrollment: 1,129
- Least expensive private school: University of Mary (Bismarck)
- Net price: $17,410
- Median debt: $22,500
- Median earnings: $48,000
- Enrollment: 2,194
- Most expensive public school: North Dakota State University-Main Campus (Fargo)
- Net price: $16,584
- Median debt: $23,250
- Median earnings: $48,200
- Enrollment: 10,579
- Most expensive private school: University of Mary
Ohio
- Least expensive public school: Central State University (Wilberforce)
- Net price: $10,451
- Median debt: $31,000
- Median earnings: $26,100
- Enrollment: 1,999
- Least expensive private school: Franklin University (Columbus)
- Net price: $12,895
- Median debt: $22,500
- Median earnings: $48,500
- Enrollment: 3,855
- Most expensive public school: Miami University-Oxford
- Net price: $24,323
- Median debt: $23,250
- Median earnings: $47,100
- Enrollment: 17,044
- Most expensive private school: Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland)
- Net price: $35,428
- Median debt: $24,192
- Median earnings: $74,600
- Enrollment: 5,269
Oklahoma
- Least expensive public school: Cameron University (Lawton)
- Net price: $7,952
- Median debt: $22,400
- Median earnings: $34,300
- Enrollment: 3,466
- Least expensive private school: Southern Nazarene University (Bethany)
- Net price: $18,147
- Median debt: $21,105
- Median earnings: $47,600
- Enrollment: 1,616
- Most expensive public school: University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
- Net price: $21,145
- Median debt: $21,000
- Median earnings: $51,100
- Enrollment: 21,329
- Most expensive private school: Oklahoma City University
- Net price: $22,306
- Median debt: $21,486
- Median earnings: $42,800
- Enrollment: 1,583
Oregon
- Least expensive public school: Southern Oregon University (Ashland)
- Net price: $10,386
- Median debt: $21,000
- Median earnings: $39,000
- Enrollment: 3,787
- Least expensive private school: Linfield University-McMinnville Campus
- Net price: $27,951
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $55,200
- Enrollment: 1,383
- Most expensive public school: Oregon State University (Corvallis)
- Net price: $20,016
- Median debt: $22,286
- Median earnings: $49,600
- Enrollment: 25,339
- Most expensive private school: University of Portland
- Net price: $36,464
- Median debt: $24,390
- Median earnings: $58,800
- Enrollment: 3,773
Pennsylvania
- Least expensive public school: Edinboro University
- Net price: $16,833
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $35,400
- Enrollment: 3,244
- Least expensive private school: Peirce College (Philadelphia)
- Net price: $10,128
- Median debt: $32,150
- Median earnings: $46,500
- Enrollment: 1,084
- Most expensive public school: University of Pittsburgh
- Net price: $27,938
- Median debt: $25,125
- Median earnings: $53,900
- Enrollment: 19,017
- Most expensive private school: Bucknell University (Lewisburg)
- Net price: $42,502
- Median debt: $26,565
- Median earnings: $70,800
- Enrollment: 3,608
Rhode Island
- Least expensive public school: Rhode Island College (Providence)
- Net price: $10,922
- Median earnings: $21,363
- Median earnings: $41,400
- Enrollment: 6,293
- Least expensive private school: Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
- Net price: $18,499
- Median debt: $25,125
- Median earnings: $38,800
- Enrollment: 1,065
- Most expensive public school: University of Rhode Island (South Kingstown)
- Net price: $20,607
- Median debt: $22,602
- Median earnings: $52,900
- Enrollment: 13,677
- Most expensive private school: Rhode Island School of Design (Providence)
- Net price: $43,982
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $51,100
- Enrollment: 2,009
South Carolina
- Least expensive public school: Francis Marion University (Florence)
- Net price: $12,742
- Median debt: $28,014
- Median earnings: $33,100
- Enrollment: 3,104
- Least expensive private school: Bob Jones University (Greenville)
- Net price: $12,923
- Median debt: $19,225
- Median earnings: N/A
- Enrollment: 2,415
- Most expensive public school: South Carolina State University (Orangeburg)
- Net price: $20,795
- Median debt: $31,000
- Median earnings: $29,800
- Enrollment: 2,122
- Most expensive private school: Furman University (Greenville)
- Net price: $30,861
- Median debt: $24,981
- Median earnings: $51,200
- Enrollment: 2,671
South Dakota
- Least expensive public school: Northern State University (Aberdeen)
- Net price: $15,851
- Median debt: $22,250
- Median earnings: $35,300
- Enrollment: 1,383
- Least expensive private school: University of Sioux Falls
- Net price: $19,893
- Median debt: $23,250
- Median earnings: $40,100
- Enrollment: 1,349
- Most expensive public school: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City)
- Net price: $19,815
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $56,500
- Enrollment: 2,125
- Most expensive private school: Augustana University (Sioux Falls)
- Net price: $24,072
- Median debt: $26,607
- Median earnings: $43,700
- Enrollment: 1,765
Tennessee
- Least expensive public school: The University of Tennessee at Martin
- Net price: $10,955
- Median debt: $22,500
- Median earnings: $36,200
- Enrollment: 5,227
- Least expensive private school: Christian Brothers University (Memphis)
- Net price: $11,900
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $44,200
- Enrollment: 1,444
- Most expensive public school: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
- Net price: $18,825
- Median debt: $20,500
- Median earnings: $45,100
- Enrollment: 23,152
- Most expensive private school: Belmont University (Nashville)
- Net price: $35,548
- Median debt: $21,332
- Median earnings: $44,100
- Enrollment: 6,768
Texas
- Least expensive public school: Texas A&M International University (Laredo)
- Net price: $3,074
- Median debt: $14,789
- Median earnings: $45,800
- Enrollment: 7,189
- Least expensive private school: Huston-Tillotson University (Austin)
- Net price: $16,775
- Median debt: $28,456
- Median earnings: $30,800
- Enrollment: 1,112
- Most expensive public school: Texas Southern University (Houston)
- Net price: $19,430
- Median debt: $29,531
- Median earnings: $31,300
- Enrollment: 7,092
- Most expensive private school: Texas Christian University (Fort Worth)
- Net price: $36,811
- Median debt: $21,500
- Median earnings: $52,800
- Enrollment: 9,442
Utah
- Least expensive public school: Utah Valley University (Orem)
- Net price: $9,159
- Median debt: $15,500
- Median earnings: $43,800
- Enrollment: 28,314
- Least expensive private school: Western Governors University (Millcreek)
- Net price: $9,805
- Median debt: $11,525
- Median earnings: $41,900
- Enrollment: 98,630
- Most expensive public school: University of Utah (Salt Lake City)
- Net price: $14,773
- Median debt: $18,088
- Median earnings: $53,000
- Enrollment: 23,432
- Most expensive private school: Brigham Young University (Provo)
- Net price: $13,322
- Median debt: $12,000
- Median earnings: $59,700
- Enrollment: 31,292
Vermont
- Least expensive public school: Northern Vermont University (Johnson)
- Net price: $15,749
- Median debt: $21,499
- Median earnings: $33,200
- Enrollment: 1,897
- Least expensive private school: Norwich University (Northfield)
- Net price: $24,701
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $53,700
- Enrollment: 3,196
- Most expensive public school: University of Vermont (Burlington)
- Net price: $18,982
- Median debt: $21,500
- Median earnings: $47,300
- Enrollment: 10,700
- Most expensive private school: Champlain College (Burlington)
- Net price: $33,561
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $45,400
- Enrollment: 3,605
Virginia
- Least expensive public school: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise
- Net price: $10,061
- Median debt: $18,350
- Median earnings: $38,400
- Enrollment: 1,122
- Least expensive private school: Regent University (Virginia Beach)
- Net price: $15,267
- Median debt: $23,537
- Median earnings: $41,600
- Enrollment: 4,121
- Most expensive public school: Christopher Newport University (Newport News)
- Net price: $25,596
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $46,900
- Enrollment: 4,826
- Most expensive private school: Hampton University
- Net price: $31,307
- Median debt: $26,000
- Median earnings: $44,700
- Enrollment: 3,705
Washington
- Least expensive public school: University of Washington Tacoma
- Net price: $10,817
- Median debt: $15,000
- Median earnings: $57,700
- Enrollment: 4,565
- Least expensive private school: Walla Walla University (College Place)
- Net price: $20,571
- Median debt: $26,860
- Median earnings: $46,400
- Enrollment: 1,597
- Most expensive public school: Western Washington University (Bellingham)
- Net price: $16,529
- Median debt: $19,000
- Median earnings: $45,800
- Enrollment: 15,098
- Most expensive private school: Whitman College (Walla Walla)
- Net price: $38,672
- Median debt: $15,500
- Median earnings: $51,300
- Enrollment: 1,545
West Virginia
- Least expensive public school: Bluefield State College
- Net price: $8,367
- Median debt: $20,500
- Median earnings: $26,600
- Enrollment: 1,228
- Least expensive private school: West Virginia Wesleyan College (Buckhannon)
- Net price: $18,182
- Median debt: $27,000
- Median earnings: $43,600
- Enrollment: 1,121
- Most expensive public school: West Virginia State University (Institute)
- Net price: $14,408
- Median debt: $23,269
- Median earnings: $29,800
- Enrollment: 1,643
- Most expensive private school: University of Charleston
- Net price: $22,284
- Median debt: $20,500
- Median earnings: $40,800
- Enrollment: 1,893
Wisconsin
- Least expensive public school: University of Wisconsin-Parkside (Kenosha)
- Net price: $11,327
- Median debt: $21,500
- Median earnings: $39,900
- Enrollment: 3,799
- Least expensive private school: Beloit College
- Net price: $11,433
- Median debt: $26,600
- Median earnings: $42,400
- Enrollment: 1,069
- Most expensive public school: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Net price: $17,876
- Median debt: $25,000
- Median earnings: $44,200
- Enrollment: 19,829
- Most expensive private school: Marquette University (Milwaukee)
- Net price: $29,756
- Median debt: $24,500
- Median earnings: $62,600
- Enrollment: 8,259
Wyoming
- Least expensive public school: University of Wyoming (Laramie)
- Net price: $12,159
- Median debt: $18,356
- Median earnings: $47,300
- Enrollment: 9,646
- Least expensive private school: N/A
- Most expensive public school: University of Wyoming (Laramie)
- Most expensive private school: N/A
Student Loan Hero researchers initially gathered data from the Department of Education’s Scorecard on more than 1,800 public and private colleges that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees. To be considered after this initial pull, schools needed to have an enrollment of at least 1,000.
The colleges were then separated by public and private. To rank the most expensive and least expensive colleges in each state to get a bachelor’s degree, researchers used net price, which is the average annual total cost of attendance — including tuition and fees, books and supplies, and living expenses — minus the average in grant and scholarship aid. For public schools, this metric tracks full-time, first-time undergraduates who pay in-state tuition and receive federal financial aid. For private institutions, it includes all full-time, first-time undergraduates who receive federal financial aid. The net price data is from the 2019-2020 school year.
Analysts also included 2018-19 data on the median debt for students who completed their degree and 2017 data on median earnings of people 10 years after enrolling who have jobs. All data is the latest available.