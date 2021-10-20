The Most Expensive and Least Expensive Colleges in Each State to Get a Bachelor’s Degree

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Correction: Because of a data error, the most expensive public schools in many states were incorrect in the initial version of this study. The error was fixed on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

When choosing a college, the advertised tuition prices might discourage some students from exploring certain schools altogether. But students and families should be aware that when acceptances and financial aid packages arrive, cost of attendance could be well below the tuition listed on a college’s website.

As of the 2018-2019 school year, just 14% of first-time, four-year college undergraduates didn’t receive some form of financial aid, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Given the cost of college may vary by student, Student Loan Hero researchers set out to compare the net prices — what students are actually paying, on average, to attend a school, including tuition, fees and supplies, minus financial aid, scholarships and grants — at institutions across the 50 states and District of Columbia.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 1,800 colleges and universities enrolling at least 1,000 students and granting mainly bachelor’s degrees. Analysts then found the most and least expensive public and private colleges by net price in each state.

Key findings

The average net price among the most expensive private colleges is 76% higher than that of the most expensive public schools. The priciest private schools in each state have an average net price of $33,402 a year, compared with $18,991 a year for the most costly public colleges.

The priciest private schools in each state have an average net price of $33,402 a year, compared with $18,991 a year for the most costly public colleges. Attending those pricey private colleges may lead to some long-term earning gains. For those with jobs 10 years after enrolling, median annual earnings average $49,902 at the priciest private schools, versus $47,202 at the most costly public colleges.

For those with jobs 10 years after enrolling, median annual earnings average $49,902 at the priciest private schools, versus $47,202 at the most costly public colleges. There are significant ranges in the net prices for the most and least expensive private colleges in each state. Across the states, the difference between the most and least expensive private colleges averages $17,119. New York has the highest disparity — $40,261 — between Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute ($45,571) and Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel ($5,310).

Across the states, the difference between the most and least expensive private colleges averages $17,119. New York has the highest disparity — $40,261 — between Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute ($45,571) and Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel ($5,310). Public colleges and universities vary widely in net price — $8,405, on average — but not nearly as much as private institutions. California features the biggest gap — $18,827 — between California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo ($21,595), and California State University, Los Angeles ($2,768).

Private vs. public colleges: What’s the difference?

Students have different priorities when choosing a college, from curriculum to location to social life. Cost often plays a role in that decision because attending college is generally expensive. Private colleges and public institutions differ for many reasons, and cost is one of them.

While any student’s net price may be more at a public school than at a private school, private colleges tend to be more expensive. Among the most expensive private colleges from each state, students pay an average of $33,402 a year, 76% higher than the average net price at the most costly public schools of $18,991.

Despite the disparity in net prices, the average median debt for students who completed their degree across the ranked colleges doesn’t differ much between public and private. Across the most expensive public colleges, students graduate with a median debt of $23,205. That number rises to just $23,768 for private school grads.

Are pricey private schools a worthy investment?

With private schools generally costing more than public colleges, some might assume students and their families would take on more debt to attend those more expensive institutions. However, students at private colleges receive much more institutional aid than public school attendees, according to NCES data. Families who earn too much to qualify for aid may lean toward private schools in the hope of a better return on investment.

A disparity does occur when looking at incomes for college grads years after leaving school. Grads from the most expensive public schools earn a median salary of $47,202 a decade after enrollment. Private school grads earn a median $49,902 at the same 10-year milestone — a 7% increase over their public school peers.

Does that mean private colleges are typically a better investment even if they’re more expensive? Not necessarily. In fact, data from a 2016 National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) study shows adults born into higher household incomes are likely to remain in the higher income brackets. Those from lower-earning households might surpass their parents in income but will likely stay close to their original household’s income bracket.

Students from families able to attend more expensive colleges may be more likely to outearn students who can’t afford pricier colleges, regardless of where they earn their degrees. Any student’s earning potential can grow or shrink based on their field of study and the job market when they graduate. Students should consider their own priorities and what each institution offers academically, along with the financial aspect.

Student Loan Hero senior writer Andrew Pentis says attending a more expensive college could be worth it for some students — especially if they can get that education at a discount.

“Attending a discounted but still higher-priced institution could be value-adding if the student believes it will help them pursue the career and wages they desire,” Pentis says. “Another student, though, might opt for the lowest-cost school, casting value aside, believing that their chosen field doesn’t require a diploma or the connections gained from attending a more glamorous school.”

It pays to compare

Institutional financial aid, scholarships and grants could make even the most expensive colleges affordable depending on an individual’s situation. Students deciding between colleges should diligently compare their cost of attendance at each of their options to get a better sense of the cost of their education. Student Loan Hero offers a financial aid award calculator to help students do the math.

Compare Your Financial Aid Awards

Understanding the range in net prices may help some students narrow down their college choices. Across the private colleges researchers analyzed, there’s a $17,119 difference in the average net prices of the most expensive and least expensive schools in each state with eligible institutions.

New York features the biggest difference in cost between its most and least expensive private schools. Pratt Institute in Brooklyn reports a net price of $45,571, compared with Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel at a net price of just $5,310 — a difference of $40,261.

For public schools, the average difference is a less notable $8,405 between the most and least expensive colleges in each state. Regardless, this is a significant amount for plenty of families.

The biggest disparity occurs in California, where California State University, Los Angeles, has a net price of just $2,768, compared to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, which costs students $21,595 a year. This equates to a difference of $18,827.

Investing in your future

No matter what you end up paying for college, that net price is an investment, and individuals should consider how much they could gain or lose in potential earnings based on what they study and where. There are many ways to get a good education without throwing money at a big-name school that might not be the best learning environment for you.

Consider these tips when thinking about where to go to college:

Look at the big picture. While plenty of students don’t know what they want to do for a career as they enter college, it can be helpful to have an idea so you can explore potential salaries and make a college decision that makes sense. “If one school on your college list is known for its excellence in a unique degree program piques your interest, it could be worth paying a bit more to attend,” Pentis says.

While plenty of students don’t know what they want to do for a career as they enter college, it can be helpful to have an idea so you can explore potential salaries and make a college decision that makes sense. “If one school on your college list is known for its excellence in a unique degree program piques your interest, it could be worth paying a bit more to attend,” Pentis says. Use student loans to your advantage. Students and families who need to take out student loans to pay for college should also shop around to find ones that fit their needs. While general advice favors federal student loans for benefits like forgiveness and flexible repayment options, private loans can be advantageous for folks with good credit history or who don’t qualify for federal loans. “Unlike one-size-fits-all federal loans, private loans are also credit-based, making them a potential money-saver for creditworthy borrowers and their cosigners,” Pentis says. “Just be sure that lower private loan APR is worth yielding all those awesome, government-exclusive safeguards that are specific to federal loans.”

Students and families who need to take out student loans to pay for college should also shop around to find ones that fit their needs. While general advice favors federal student loans for benefits like forgiveness and flexible repayment options, private loans can be advantageous for folks with good credit history or who don’t qualify for federal loans. “Unlike one-size-fits-all federal loans, private loans are also credit-based, making them a potential money-saver for creditworthy borrowers and their cosigners,” Pentis says. “Just be sure that lower private loan APR is worth yielding all those awesome, government-exclusive safeguards that are specific to federal loans.” Don’t be afraid to negotiate. Your student loan rates might be pretty nonnegotiable, especially if they’re federally regulated. But your financial aid package can change if you demonstrate greater need, or simply ask for more. If you receive a financial aid award letter and still owe more than you can afford, it may be worth it to appeal.

Full list: The most and least expensive colleges in each state

Note: The median debt listed for each school refers to the amount students have in loans upon graduating. Median earnings consider annual salaries of employed students 10 years after enrollment.

The District of Columbia and Wyoming have the same schools listed as both the most and least expensive public college due to fewer institutions meeting criteria or providing data. The same is the case for private colleges in Arizona, Delaware, Montana and North Dakota. Lastly, Alaska, New Mexico, Nevada and Wyoming were excluded from the private school listings for not having qualifying institutions.

Least expensive public school: Alabama State University (Montgomery) Net price: $13,650 Median debt: $32,000 Median earnings: $27,700 Enrollment: 3,750

Least expensive private school: Miles College (Fairfield) Net price: $14,303 Median debt: $30,444 Median earnings: $26,500 Enrollment: 1,452

Most expensive public school: Auburn University Net price: $24,104 Median debt: $21,281 Median earnings: $48,800 Enrollment: 24,209

Most expensive private school: Tuskegee University Net price: $34,575 Median debt: $29,090 Median earnings: $35,500 Enrollment: 2,394



Least expensive public school: University of Alaska Fairbanks Net price: $10,333 Median debt: $19,500 Median earnings: $38,700 Enrollment: 4,410

Least expensive private school: N/A

Most expensive public school: University of Alaska Anchorage Net price: $12,995 Median debt: $20,500 Median earnings: $45,400 Enrollment: 9,257

Most expensive private school: N/A

Least expensive public school: Arizona State University West campus (Glendale) Net price: $8,101 Median debt: $20,278 Median earnings: $47,700 Enrollment: 4,540

Least expensive private school: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott Net price: $35,396 Median debt: $24,996 Median earnings: $66,200 Enrollment: 2,885



Most expensive public school: University of Arizona (Tucson) Net price: $15,016 Median debt: $20,171 Median earnings: $47,300 Enrollment: 33,715

Most expensive private school: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott

Least expensive public school: University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Net price: $9,637 Median debt: $17,550 Median earnings: $31,000 Enrollment: 4,883

Least expensive private school: Hendrix College (Conway) Net price: $19,295 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $39,700 Enrollment: 1,104

Most expensive public school: University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) Net price: $16,381 Median debt: $21,500 Median earnings: $44,900 Enrollment: 22,766

Most expensive private school: John Brown University (Siloam Springs) Net price: $21,963 Median debt: $22,688 Median earnings: $45,800 Enrollment: 1,447



Least expensive public school: California State University, Los Angeles Net price: $2,768 Median debt: $13,750 Median earnings: $46,100 Enrollment: 22,743

Least expensive private school: Stanford University Net price: $11,496 Median debt: $11,750 Median earnings: $94,000 Enrollment: 6,994

Most expensive public school: California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo Net price: $21,595 Median debt: $19,501 Median earnings: $66,900 Enrollment: 20,453

Most expensive private school: California Institute of the Arts (Valencia) Net price: $50,412 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $37,900 Enrollment: 1,015



Least expensive public school: Adams State University (Alamosa) Net price: $14,064 Median debt: $21,500 Median earnings: $35,200 Enrollment: 1,727

Least expensive private school: Colorado Christian University (Lakewood) Net price: $25,268 Median debt: $28,001 Median earnings: $39,300 Enrollment: 4,671

Most expensive public school: Colorado School of Mines (Golden) Net price: $26,750 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $84,900 Enrollment: 5,103

Most expensive private school: University of Denver Net price: $32,361 Median debt: $20,833 Median earnings: $56,500 Enrollment: 5,755



Least expensive public school: University of Connecticut Hartford Net price: $9,842 Median debt: $22,000 Median earnings: N/A Enrollment: 1,531

Least expensive private school: Yale University (New Haven) Net price: $17,549 Median debt: $13,060 Median earnings: $83,200 Enrollment: 6,089

Most expensive public school: University of Connecticut (Storrs) Net price: $22,012 Median debt: $22,000 Median earnings: $58,400 Enrollment: 18,585

Most expensive private school: Sacred Heart University (Fairfield) Net price: $41,191 Median debt: $25,250 Median earnings: $56,000 Enrollment: 6,066



Least expensive public school: Delaware State University (Dover) Net price: $12,995 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $35,800 Enrollment: 3,932

Least expensive private school: Wilmington University (New Castle) Net price: $14,683 Median debt: $21,000 Median earnings: $42,500 Enrollment: 8,472

Most expensive public school: University of Delaware (Newark) Net price: $17,220 Median debt: $24,660 Median earnings: $57,000 Enrollment: 19,047

Most expensive private school: Wilmington University

Least expensive public school: University of the District of Columbia Net price: $15,894 Median debt: $25,889 Median earnings: $35,200 Enrollment: 3,603

Least expensive private school: Trinity Washington University Net price: $14,396 Median debt: $29,545 Median earnings: $38,800 Enrollment: 1,344

Most expensive public school: University of the District of Columbia

Most expensive private school: American University Net price: $43,451 Median debt: $23,999 Median earnings: $61,000 Enrollment: 7,659



Least expensive public school: University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee (Sarasota) Net price: $2,082 Median debt: $18,750 Median earnings: $43,500 Enrollment: 1,695

Least expensive private school: Ave Maria University Net price: $15,527 Median debt: $22,149 Median earnings: $32,800 Enrollment: 1,093

Most expensive public school: Florida A&M University (Tallahassee) Net price: $15,060 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $37,600 Enrollment: 7,514

Most expensive private school: Ringling College of Art and Design (Sarasota) Net price: $49,649 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $33,200 Enrollment: 1,653



Least expensive public school: Dalton State College Net price: $6,543 Median debt: $13,750 Median earnings: $32,300 Enrollment: 4,553

Least expensive private school: Point University (West Point) Net price: $16,187 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $32,500 Enrollment: 1,074

Most expensive public school: Georgia College & State University (Milledgeville) Net price: $19,691 Median debt: $22,667 Median earnings: $40,500 Enrollment: 5,764

Most expensive private school: Spelman College (Atlanta) Net price: $43,843 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $47,000 Enrollment: 2,118



Least expensive public school: University of Hawaii-West Oahu (Kapolei) Net price: $13,331 Median debt: $17,500 Median earnings: $38,600 Enrollment: 2,636

Least expensive private school: Brigham Young University-Hawaii (Laie) Net price: $14,051 Median debt: $9,453 Median earnings: $42,200 Enrollment: 2,974

Most expensive public school: University of Hawaii at Manoa (Honolulu) Net price: $15,030 Median debt: $19,084 Median earnings: $45,800 Enrollment: 12,255

Most expensive private school: Hawaii Pacific University (Honolulu) Net price: $27,508 Median debt: $23,688 Median earnings: $49,900 Enrollment: 2,765



Least expensive public school: Lewis-Clark State College (Lewiston) Net price: $11,046 Median debt: ​​$18,684 Median earnings: $34,600 Enrollment: 2,677

Least expensive private school: Brigham Young University-Idaho (Rexburg) Net price: $7,167 Median debt: $13,179 Median earnings: $42,700 Enrollment: 38,672

Most expensive public school: Idaho State University (Pocatello) Net price: $16,810 Median debt: $22,600 Median earnings: $35,700 Enrollment: 7,267

Most expensive private school: The College of Idaho (Caldwell) Net price: $21,005 Median debt: $23,250 Median earnings: $40,000 Enrollment: 1,072



Least expensive public school: Chicago State University Net price: $11,733 Median debt: $32,000 Median earnings: $33,800 Enrollment: 2,045

Least expensive private school: Saint Xavier University (Chicago) Net price: $14,528 Median debt: $24,091 Median earnings: $48,200 Enrollment: 2,943

Most expensive public school: Illinois State University (Normal) Net price: $20,895 Median debt: $19,500 Median earnings: $47,100 Enrollment: 18,199

Most expensive private school: School of the Art Institute of Chicago Net price: $44,815 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $33,500 Enrollment: 2,983



Least expensive public school: Indiana University East (Richmond) Net price: $7,722 Median debt: $18,519 Median earnings: $31,500 Enrollment: 3,135

Least expensive private school: Indiana Institute of Technology-College of Professional Studies (Fort Wayne) Net price: $16,269 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: N/A Enrollment: 3,905

Most expensive public school: Ball State University (Muncie) Net price: $15,147 Median debt: $23,500 Median earnings: $41,100 Enrollment: 15,610

Most expensive private school: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute) Net price: $39,076 Median debt: ​​$26,000 Median earnings: $80,900 Enrollment: 1,992



Least expensive public school: Iowa State University (Ames) Net price: $15,496 Median debt: $22,635 Median earnings: $50,700 Enrollment: 27,930

Least expensive private school: Buena Vista University (Storm Lake) Net price: $17,544 Median debt: $24,947 Median earnings: $40,000 Enrollment: 1,414

Most expensive public school: University of Iowa (Iowa City) Net price: $19,145 Median debt: $22,500 Median earnings: $51,900 Enrollment: 22,920

Most expensive private school: Drake University (Des Moines) Net price: $29,432 Median debt: $23,375 Median earnings: $58,300 Enrollment: 2,902



Least expensive public school: Fort Hays State University Net price: $12,053 Median debt: $20,125 Median earnings: $38,200 Enrollment: 12,828

Least expensive private school: Friends University (Wichita) Net price: $20,686 Median debt: $23,250 Median earnings: $41,800 Enrollment: 1,032

Most expensive public school: University of Kansas (Lawrence) Net price: $18,918 Median debt: $21,375 Median earnings: $48,800 Enrollment: 19,003

Most expensive private school: MidAmerica Nazarene University (Olathe) Net price: $26,222 Median debt: $15,625 Median earnings: $42,900 Enrollment: 1,115



Least expensive public school: Kentucky State University (Frankfort) Net price: $7,076 Median debt: $28,504 Median earnings: $28,700 Enrollment: 1,419

Least expensive private school: Berea College Net price: $5,184 Median debt: $4,833 Median earnings: $33,700 Enrollment: 1,652

Most expensive public school: University of Kentucky (Lexington) Net price: $17,127 Median debt: $23,200 Median earnings: $45,100 Enrollment: 21,864

Most expensive private school: Asbury University (Wilmore) Net price: $27,631 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $34,900 Enrollment: 1,584



Least expensive public school: Southern University at New Orleans Net price: $7,632 Median debt: $31,031 Median earnings: $28,600 Enrollment: 1,690

Least expensive private school: Dillard University (New Orleans) Net price: $17,128 Median debt: $32,000 Median earnings: $35,400 Enrollment: 1,215

Most expensive public school: Grambling State University Net price: $18,516 Median debt: $37,192 Median earnings: $28,100 Enrollment: 4,153

Most expensive private school: Tulane University (New Orleans) Net price: $37,841 Median debt: $21,370 Median earnings: $61,700 Enrollment: 7,980



Least expensive public school: University of Maine at Augusta Net price: $10,631 Median debt: $24,038 Median earnings: $27,700 Enrollment: 3,227

Least expensive private school: Colby College (Waterville) Net price: $17,777 Median debt: $20,070 Median earnings: $58,100 Enrollment: 2,003

Most expensive public school: University of Maine (Orono) Net price: $17,558 Median debt: $25,500 Median earnings: $42,500 Enrollment: 8,832

Most expensive private school: University of New England (Portland) Net price: $34,118 Median debt: $25,989 Median earnings: $46,300 Enrollment: 2,449



Least expensive public school: Coppin State University (Baltimore) Net price: $11,686 Median debt: $24,076 Median earnings: $38,100 Enrollment: 2,344

Least expensive private school: McDaniel College (Westminster) Net price: $18,182 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $49,700 Enrollment: 1,668

Most expensive public school: University of Baltimore Net price: $21,183 Median debt: $21,500 Median earnings: $58,000 Enrollment: 2,038

Most expensive private school: Maryland Institute College of Art (Baltimore) Net price: $38,921 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $37,300 Enrollment: 1,740



Least expensive public school: Fitchburg State University Net price: $16,001 Median debt: $24,670 Median earnings: $45,700 Enrollment: 3,818

Least expensive private school: Harvard University (Cambridge) Net price: $15,386 Median debt: $13,750 Median earnings: $89,700 Enrollment: 7,547

Most expensive public school: Massachusetts College of Art and Design (Boston) Net price: $24,043 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $36,200 Enrollment: 1,846

Most expensive private school: Berklee College of Music (Boston) Net price: $49,514 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $30,300 Enrollment: 6,338



Least expensive public school: University of Michigan-Dearborn Net price: $11,473 Median debt: $23,750 Median earnings: $48,600 Enrollment: 6,728

Least expensive private school: Baker College (Owosso) Net price: $15,049 Median debt: $24,500 Median earnings: $27,200 Enrollment: 6,343

Most expensive public school: Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo) Net price: $19,433 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $45,000 Enrollment: 16,801

Most expensive private school: College for Creative Studies (Detroit) Net price: $37,745 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $44,100 Enrollment: 1,414



Least expensive public school: University of Minnesota Crookston Net price: $10,952 Median debt: $19,000 Median earnings: $44,800 Enrollment: 1,839

Least expensive private school: Concordia University, St. Paul Net price: $16,245 Median debt: $20,500 Median earnings: $49,200 Enrollment: 2,745

Most expensive public school: University of Minnesota Twin Cities (Minneapolis) Net price: $17,740 Median debt: $19,500 Median earnings: $51,900 Enrollment: 31,367

Most expensive private school: Carleton College (Northfield) Net price: $31,133 Median debt: $15,538 Median earnings: $54,200 Enrollment: 2,065



Least expensive public school: Mississippi University for Women (Columbus) Net price: $12,054 Median debt: $15,000 Median earnings: $34,100 Enrollment: 2,234

Least expensive private school: William Carey University (Hattiesburg) Net price: $13,000 Median debt: $20,832 Median earnings: $34,700 Enrollment: 2,063

Most expensive public school: Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena) Net price: $16,394 Median debt: $31,000 Median earnings: $23,200 Enrollment: 1,546

Most expensive private school: Belhaven University (Jackson) Net price: $17,439 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $37,300 Enrollment: 2,240



Least expensive public school: University of Missouri-St. Louis Net price: $9,435 Median debt: $20,838 Median earnings: $42,900 Enrollment: 6,703

Least expensive private school: College of the Ozarks (Point Lookout) Net price: $11,349 Median debt: N/A Median earnings: $32,500 Enrollment: 1,525



Most expensive public school: Missouri State University-Springfield Net price: $16,725 Median debt: $22,522 Median earnings: $39,300 Enrollment: 15,868

Most expensive private school: Maryville University (St. Louis) Net price: $29,064 Median debt: $23,250 Median earnings: $47,200 Enrollment: 4,351



Least expensive public school: Montana State University Billings Net price: $13,844 Median debt: $18,001 Median earnings: $34,600 Enrollment: 3,211

Least expensive private school: Carroll College (Helena) Net price: $23,726 Median debt: $25,221 Median earnings: $45,900 Enrollment: 1,165

Most expensive public school: Montana State University (Bozeman) Net price: $19,202 Median debt: $23,374 Median earnings: $43,200 Enrollment: 14,402

Most expensive private school: Carroll College (Helena)

Least expensive public school: Wayne State College Net price: $13,765 Median debt: $20,118 Median earnings: $36,100 Enrollment: 2,829

Least expensive private school: Bellevue University Net price: $15,616 Median debt: $21,612 Median earnings: $53,600 Enrollment: 8,204

Most expensive public school: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Net price: $17,208 Median debt: $21,250 Median earnings: $46,400 Enrollment: 20,252

Most expensive private school: Creighton University (Omaha) Net price: $31,400 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $59,700 Enrollment: 4,431



Least expensive public school: University of Nevada, Las Vegas Net price: $11,424 Median debt: $18,750 Median earnings: $45,000 Enrollment: 25,236

Least expensive private school: N/A

Most expensive public school: University of Nevada-Reno Net price: $15,081 Median debt: $19,500 Median earnings: $47,000 Enrollment: 16,917

Most expensive private school: N/A

Least expensive public school: Granite State College (Concord) Net price: $12,507 Median debt: $15,625 Median earnings: $35,400 Enrollment: 1,627

Least expensive private school: Rivier University (Nashua) Net price: $25,196 Median debt: $25,718 Median earnings: $45,400 Enrollment: 1,349

Most expensive public school: University of New Hampshire Main Campus (Durham) Net price: $24,067 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $51,400 Enrollment: 12,101

Most expensive private school: Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester) Net price: $41,095 Median debt: $19,920 Median earnings: $45,400 Enrollment: 90,196



Least expensive public school: Rutgers University-Camden Net price: $13,660 Median debt: $21,769 Median earnings: $57,900 Enrollment: 5,626

Least expensive private school: Princeton University Net price: $11,317 Median debt: $10,750 Median earnings: $74,700 Enrollment: 5,308

Most expensive public school: The College of New Jersey (Ewing Township) Net price: $27,541 Median debt: $23,500 Median earnings: $58,500 Enrollment: 6,747

Most expensive private school: Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken) Net price: $37,588 Median debt: $26,950 Median earnings: $89,200 Enrollment: 3,641



Least expensive public school: New Mexico State University (Las Cruces) Net price: $8,659 Median debt: $19,123 Median earnings: $34,600 Enrollment: 11,153

Least expensive private school: N/A

Most expensive public school: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro) Net price: $14,595 Median debt: $19,211 Median earnings: $50,000 Enrollment: 1,241

Most expensive private school: N/A

Least expensive public school: CUNY Lehman College (Bronx) Net price: $1,814 Median debt: $10,830 Median earnings: $43,100 Enrollment: 11,797

Least expensive private school: Uta Mesivta of Kiryas Joel Net price: $5,310 Median debt: N/A Median earnings: $20,300 Enrollment: 2,016

Most expensive public school: SUNY Maritime College (Bronx) Net price: $20,616 Median debt: $24,562 Median earnings: $82,800 Enrollment: 1,510

Most expensive private school: Pratt Institute (Brooklyn) Net price: ​​$45,571 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $43,400 Enrollment: 3,638



Least expensive public school: Elizabeth City State University Net price: $2,350 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $30,400 Enrollment: 1,623

Least expensive private school: North Carolina Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Net price: $14,023 Median debt: $21,618 Median earnings: $38,600 Enrollment: 1,822

Most expensive public school: University of North Carolina Wilmington Net price: $19,055 Median debt: $20,175 Median earnings: $41,600 Enrollment: 14,421

Most expensive private school: High Point University Net price: $37,255 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $39,000 Enrollment: 4,561



Least expensive public school: Dickinson State University Net price: $10,855 Median debt: $18,500 Median earnings: $41,700 Enrollment: 1,129

Least expensive private school: University of Mary (Bismarck) Net price: $17,410 Median debt: $22,500 Median earnings: $48,000 Enrollment: 2,194

Most expensive public school: North Dakota State University-Main Campus (Fargo) Net price: $16,584 Median debt: $23,250 Median earnings: $48,200 Enrollment: 10,579

Most expensive private school: University of Mary

Least expensive public school: Central State University (Wilberforce) Net price: $10,451 Median debt: $31,000 Median earnings: $26,100 Enrollment: 1,999

Least expensive private school: Franklin University (Columbus) Net price: $12,895 Median debt: $22,500 Median earnings: $48,500 Enrollment: 3,855

Most expensive public school: Miami University-Oxford Net price: $24,323 Median debt: $23,250 Median earnings: $47,100 Enrollment: 17,044

Most expensive private school: Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland) Net price: $35,428 Median debt: $24,192 Median earnings: $74,600 Enrollment: 5,269



Least expensive public school: Cameron University (Lawton) Net price: $7,952 Median debt: ​​$22,400 Median earnings: $34,300 Enrollment: 3,466

Least expensive private school: Southern Nazarene University (Bethany) Net price: $18,147 Median debt: $21,105 Median earnings: $47,600 Enrollment: 1,616

Most expensive public school: University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus Net price: $21,145 Median debt: $21,000 Median earnings: $51,100 Enrollment: 21,329

Most expensive private school: Oklahoma City University Net price: $22,306 Median debt: $21,486 Median earnings: $42,800 Enrollment: 1,583



Least expensive public school: Southern Oregon University (Ashland) Net price: $10,386 Median debt: $21,000 Median earnings: $39,000 Enrollment: 3,787

Least expensive private school: Linfield University-McMinnville Campus Net price: $27,951 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $55,200 Enrollment: 1,383

Most expensive public school: Oregon State University (Corvallis) Net price: $20,016 Median debt: $22,286 Median earnings: $49,600 Enrollment: 25,339

Most expensive private school: University of Portland Net price: $36,464 Median debt: $24,390 Median earnings: $58,800 Enrollment: ​​3,773



Least expensive public school: Edinboro University Net price: $16,833 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $35,400 Enrollment: 3,244

Least expensive private school: Peirce College (Philadelphia) Net price: $10,128 Median debt: $32,150 Median earnings: $46,500 Enrollment: ​​1,084

Most expensive public school: University of Pittsburgh Net price: $27,938 Median debt: $25,125 Median earnings: $53,900 Enrollment: 19,017

Most expensive private school: Bucknell University (Lewisburg) Net price: $42,502 Median debt: $26,565 Median earnings: $70,800 Enrollment: 3,608



Least expensive public school: Rhode Island College (Providence) Net price: $10,922 Median earnings: $21,363 Median earnings: $41,400 Enrollment: 6,293

Least expensive private school: Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Net price: $18,499 Median debt: $25,125 Median earnings: $38,800 Enrollment: 1,065

Most expensive public school: University of Rhode Island (South Kingstown) Net price: $20,607 Median debt: $22,602 Median earnings: $52,900 Enrollment: 13,677

Most expensive private school: Rhode Island School of Design (Providence) Net price: $43,982 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $51,100 Enrollment: 2,009



Least expensive public school: Francis Marion University (Florence) Net price: $12,742 Median debt: $28,014 Median earnings: $33,100 Enrollment: 3,104

Least expensive private school: Bob Jones University (Greenville) Net price: $12,923 Median debt: $19,225 Median earnings: N/A Enrollment: 2,415

Most expensive public school: South Carolina State University (Orangeburg) Net price: $20,795 Median debt: $31,000 Median earnings: $29,800 Enrollment: 2,122

Most expensive private school: Furman University (Greenville) Net price: $30,861 Median debt: $24,981 Median earnings: $51,200 Enrollment: 2,671



Least expensive public school: Northern State University (Aberdeen) Net price: $15,851 Median debt: $22,250 Median earnings: $35,300 Enrollment: 1,383

Least expensive private school: University of Sioux Falls Net price: $19,893 Median debt: $23,250 Median earnings: $40,100 Enrollment: 1,349

Most expensive public school: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City) Net price: $19,815 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $56,500 Enrollment: 2,125

Most expensive private school: Augustana University (Sioux Falls) Net price: $24,072 Median debt: $26,607 Median earnings: $43,700 Enrollment: 1,765



Least expensive public school: The University of Tennessee at Martin Net price: $10,955 Median debt: $22,500 Median earnings: ​​$36,200 Enrollment: 5,227

Least expensive private school: Christian Brothers University (Memphis) Net price: $11,900 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $44,200 Enrollment: 1,444

Most expensive public school: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Net price: $18,825 Median debt: $20,500 Median earnings: $45,100 Enrollment: 23,152

Most expensive private school: Belmont University (Nashville) Net price: $35,548 Median debt: $21,332 Median earnings: $44,100 Enrollment: 6,768



Least expensive public school: Texas A&M International University (Laredo) Net price: $3,074 Median debt: $14,789 Median earnings: $45,800 Enrollment: 7,189

Least expensive private school: Huston-Tillotson University (Austin) Net price: $16,775 Median debt: $28,456 Median earnings: $30,800 Enrollment: 1,112

Most expensive public school: Texas Southern University (Houston) Net price: $19,430 Median debt: $29,531 Median earnings: $31,300 Enrollment: 7,092

Most expensive private school: Texas Christian University (Fort Worth) Net price: $36,811 Median debt: $21,500 Median earnings: $52,800 Enrollment: 9,442



Least expensive public school: Utah Valley University (Orem) Net price: $9,159 Median debt: $15,500 Median earnings: $43,800 Enrollment: 28,314

Least expensive private school: Western Governors University (Millcreek) Net price: $9,805 Median debt: $11,525 Median earnings: $41,900 Enrollment: 98,630

Most expensive public school: University of Utah (Salt Lake City) Net price: $14,773 Median debt: $18,088 Median earnings: $53,000 Enrollment: 23,432

Most expensive private school: Brigham Young University (Provo) Net price: $13,322 Median debt: $12,000 Median earnings: $59,700 Enrollment: 31,292



Least expensive public school: Northern Vermont University (Johnson) Net price: $15,749 Median debt: $21,499 Median earnings: $33,200 Enrollment: 1,897

Least expensive private school: Norwich University (Northfield) Net price: $24,701 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $53,700 Enrollment: 3,196

Most expensive public school: University of Vermont (Burlington) Net price: $18,982 Median debt: $21,500 Median earnings: $47,300 Enrollment: 10,700

Most expensive private school: Champlain College (Burlington) Net price: $33,561 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $45,400 Enrollment: 3,605



Least expensive public school: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Net price: $10,061 Median debt: $18,350 Median earnings: $38,400 Enrollment: 1,122

Least expensive private school: Regent University (Virginia Beach) Net price: $15,267 Median debt: $23,537 Median earnings: $41,600 Enrollment: 4,121

Most expensive public school: Christopher Newport University (Newport News) Net price: $25,596 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $46,900 Enrollment: 4,826

Most expensive private school: Hampton University Net price: $31,307 Median debt: $26,000 Median earnings: $44,700 Enrollment: 3,705



Least expensive public school: University of Washington Tacoma Net price: $10,817 Median debt: $15,000 Median earnings: $57,700 Enrollment: 4,565

Least expensive private school: Walla Walla University (College Place) Net price: $20,571 Median debt: $26,860 Median earnings: $46,400 Enrollment: 1,597

Most expensive public school: Western Washington University (Bellingham) Net price: $16,529 Median debt: $19,000 Median earnings: $45,800 Enrollment: 15,098

Most expensive private school: Whitman College (Walla Walla) Net price: $38,672 Median debt: $15,500 Median earnings: $51,300 Enrollment: 1,545



Least expensive public school: Bluefield State College Net price: $8,367 Median debt: $20,500 Median earnings: $26,600 Enrollment: 1,228

Least expensive private school: West Virginia Wesleyan College (Buckhannon) Net price: $18,182 Median debt: $27,000 Median earnings: $43,600 Enrollment: 1,121

Most expensive public school: West Virginia State University (Institute) Net price: $14,408 Median debt: $23,269 Median earnings: $29,800 Enrollment: 1,643

Most expensive private school: University of Charleston Net price: $22,284 Median debt: $20,500 Median earnings: $40,800 Enrollment: 1,893



Least expensive public school: University of Wisconsin-Parkside (Kenosha) Net price: $11,327 Median debt: $21,500 Median earnings: $39,900 Enrollment: 3,799

Least expensive private school: Beloit College Net price: $11,433 Median debt: $26,600 Median earnings: $42,400 Enrollment: 1,069

Most expensive public school: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Net price: $17,876 Median debt: $25,000 Median earnings: $44,200 Enrollment: 19,829

Most expensive private school: Marquette University (Milwaukee) Net price: $29,756 Median debt: $24,500 Median earnings: $62,600 Enrollment: 8,259



Least expensive public school: University of Wyoming (Laramie) Net price: $12,159 Median debt: $18,356 Median earnings: $47,300 Enrollment: 9,646

Least expensive private school: N/A

Most expensive public school: University of Wyoming (Laramie)

Most expensive private school: N/A