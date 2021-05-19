Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Montana borrowers have an average federal and private student loan balance of $30,866, 16% less than the national average of $36,689.

However, college can be prohibitively expensive for many students. Montana has options to help students reduce the cost of attending college, including scholarships and tuition waivers. Meanwhile, student loan debtors may get relief through state or federal forgiveness and repayment assistance.

If you need help managing your Montana student loans, here’s what you should know about your available options.

Montana student loans: Borrowers owe average of $30,866 in federal, private debt

In Montana, 100,000 student loan borrowers owe a combined $4.2 billion. Borrowers, on average, owe $30,866 in federal and private student loans. With that balance, the typical loan payment is $251 a month, which could be a significant amount of a borrower’s paycheck.

While Montana has a relatively low average student loan balance — 39th in the country — the state also has lower wages, potentially making it more difficult for you to afford payments. The median household income in the state is $54,970, 13% lower than the national median household income of $62,843.

5 things to know about going to college in Montana

Montana — often referred to as Big Sky Country — is known for its stunning scenery and vast national parks. If you’re considering attending school in the state, here are a few things you should know first:

There are multiple public school options: Attending a public university could be an excellent way to save money. There are 16 colleges and universities in the Montana University System network of public schools, including four-year schools and two-year community colleges.

Attending a public university could be an excellent way to save money. There are 16 colleges and universities in the Montana University System network of public schools, including four-year schools and two-year community colleges. Montana has several private colleges: If you’d prefer a private school due to the class sizes or financial aid opportunities, Montana is home to several well-respected schools, including Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and the University of Providence.

If you’d prefer a private school due to the class sizes or financial aid opportunities, Montana is home to several well-respected schools, including Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and the University of Providence. There is a state-specific work-study program: Separate from the federal work-study program, Montana Work Study is a financial aid initiative that awards opportunities to students with financial need. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid an hourly wage based on the job’s required skills to help cover education expenses.

Separate from the federal work-study program, Montana Work Study is a financial aid initiative that awards opportunities to students with financial need. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid an hourly wage based on the job’s required skills to help cover education expenses. Montana has several scholarship programs: There are multiple merit-based state scholarships that students can use to pay for public school. Scholarships are available for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students, high-achieving honor students and students who plan to enroll in community college and later transfer to a four-year school.

There are multiple merit-based state scholarships that students can use to pay for public school. Scholarships are available for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students, high-achieving honor students and students who plan to enroll in community college and later transfer to a four-year school. Some students can qualify for tuition waivers: Eligible students may qualify for tuition waivers, which help cover the remaining costs of attendance at a public university after deducting all other grants and scholarships received. There are tuition waivers for members of Native American tribes, National Guard members, honorably discharged veterans, surviving dependents of Montana firefighters and police officers and children whose parents died while serving active duty in the U.S. military.

Loan repayment programs for Montana residents

The state of Montana has several programs that provide student loan repayment assistance to eligible borrowers as a means of recruiting skilled professionals. Some borrowers may also be eligible for federal student loan forgiveness programs.

Montana Institutional Nursing Incentive Program

Licensed registered nurses may be eligible for up to $3,750 a year for four years — or $15,000 total — through the Montana Institutional Nursing Incentive Program, which helps repay federal or private student loans. To qualify, applicants must work full time for a Montana state hospital or prison.

Montana Rural Physician Incentive Program (MRPIP)

Through the MRPIP, eligible physicians with valid medical licenses can receive up to $150,000 in student loan repayment assistance in return for five years working in rural or medically underserved areas.

Montana State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP)

The state operates the Montana SLRP with funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, which is matched by state and community funds. Primary care providers who agree to work for two years full time or four years part time in a designated health professional shortage area may receive up to $15,000 a year. Borrowers may be able to apply for two one-year continuations.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

A federal loan forgiveness program, PSLF provides loan discharge to borrowers who work for qualifying nonprofit organizations or government agencies for 10 years while making 120 payments on their loans. Only federal loan borrowers are eligible for PSLF.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Teacher Loan Forgiveness is also a program for federal loan borrowers. You must work for five consecutive academic years in an educational service agency low-income school or a school serving a lower-income community to qualify. Eligible special education and secondary mathematics or science teachers could receive up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness. Teachers in other subjects could receive up to $5,000.

Montana federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — plus a look at payment status

How to refinance Montana student loans

In Montana, nearly 6% of borrowers owe $100,000 or more in federal student loans — which doesn’t even account for money borrowed from private lenders.

With such a large balance, interest can accrue rapidly, especially for those who graduated with high-interest loans. As of 2019, some private student loans had interest rates as high as 14.24%, while some federal loans disbursed before July 1, 2019, were as high as 7.6%.

See how interest rates affect loans with Student Loan Hero’s student loan repayment calculator.

If you have loans with high interest rates, student loan refinancing can be a smart way to save money and accelerate debt repayment. When you refinance, you take out a loan from a private lender to cover existing federal or private student loans. The new loan has different terms, and applicants with good credit may qualify for lower interest rates.

Montana doesn’t have state-specific refinancing programs, but many student loan refinancing lenders work with borrowers in the state.

A word of caution: There are drawbacks to refinancing federal loans. Once you refinance your federal debt, you lose eligibility for federal benefits, such as income-driven repayment plans, loan forgiveness and forbearance. Some lenders have financial hardship forbearance programs, but they are typically shorter in duration than federal programs.

