5 Common Financial Terms That Often Get Misunderstood

Even when throwing around common financial terms, it’s easy to get lost in the lingo, especially since most of us never had a personal finance class in school.

That’s probably why 2 in 3 Americans can’t pass a financial literacy test, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Common financial terms, it turns out, are commonly misunderstood. Here are five basic financial terms you might be using wrong, plus what they actually mean.

1. Student loan refinancing and consolidation

What people think it means: People often use these common financial terms interchangeably, but they don’t necessarily mean the same thing. It’s important to understand the difference so you make the right choice with your student debt.

What it actually means: Student loan refinancing refers to the process of taking out a new loan with a private lender, in the amount of some or all of your current student debt.

You’ll still owe the same amount of money after refinancing, but you might qualify for lower interest rates or a lower monthly payment. Plus, you can choose a new repayment term.

Federal student loan consolidation, on the other hand, is the process of taking out a direct consolidation loan. When you take out a consolidation loan, you merge your federal loans into one new one.

This process will simplify your monthly payments, and it could make you eligible for new repayment plans. But it leaves you with a similar interest rate — the average of your previous rates rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of a percent.

The bottom line: Student loan refinancing is usually best for people looking to lower their interest rate, while consolidating is more about simplifying your payments and extending the term on your loans.

2. Interest rate, annual percentage rate and annual percentage yield

What people think it means: Interest rates, annual percentage rate (APR) and annual percentage yield (APY) are a few other financial terms to know that people mix up. But these terms don’t share the same meaning.

What it actually means: All these basic financial terms indicate how interest accrues on your debt or adds on to your savings. But APR is a more comprehensive term than interest rate, and APY is the most comprehensive of all.

An account’s interest rate refers to how much interest adds up on your loan or savings account, and it’s expressed as a percentage of your balance. APR is also a percentage, but it includes both the interest rate and all the fees that accrue over a year.

APY goes a step further by indicating how that interest compounds, whether on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Because APY takes compounding interest into account, it’s usually a higher number than APR and interest rate.

The bottom line: Although your account’s interest rate, APR and APY might not differ much, it’s important to understand what you’re looking at so you can compare multiple offers on an apples-to-apples basis.

3. Credit score

What people think it means: The one number all lenders and creditors use to evaluate you.

What it actually means: Far from having one single credit score, all of us actually have several.

A number of companies assess credit scores, and each has a slightly different proprietary formula. One of the most trusted scores is the FICO Score, but VantageScore is a popular model, too.

A single formula could produce three different scores, depending on whether it’s using information from TransUnion, Equifax or Experian — the three major credit bureaus. And you can never tell exactly what score a lender will look at when you apply for a loan or mortgage.

Also, different lenders use different types of scores to evaluate you. A car loan lender, for instance, might look at your FICO Auto Score, while a credit card company would likely consider your FICO Bankcard Score.

The bottom line: Since there are so many score types, it’s a good idea to track multiple credit scores, whether through a free service like My LendingTree or via your credit card accounts.

And don’t panic if one score is lower than another. They might never match up exactly, but by keeping up with debt payments and using credit responsibly, you can make sure all of your various credit scores are headed in the right direction.

4. Tax exemption, tax deduction and tax credit

What people think it means: This list of financial terms gets mixed up a lot, but each affects your taxes in different ways. Knowing what they mean will help you save the most money on your annual tax returns.

What it actually means: Tax exemptions and deductions reduce your amount of taxable income, while a tax credit actually lowers your tax bill.

Exemptions are less important to consider, because the once-popular personal exemption was eliminated via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

are less important to consider, because the once-popular personal exemption was eliminated via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Deductions are accessible in specific situations. The standard deduction has to do with whether you’re single, married or the head of a household. Itemized deductions let you reduce your taxable income if you spent money on mortgage interest, medical bills or other qualifying expenses.

are accessible in specific situations. The standard deduction has to do with whether you’re single, married or the head of a household. Itemized deductions let you reduce your taxable income if you spent money on mortgage interest, medical bills or other qualifying expenses. Credits lower your tax bill for reasons such as paying college tuition or child adoption fees.

The bottom line: Tax credits are often your best option, since they reduce your taxes dollar for dollar. Exemptions and deductions, on the other hand, only adjust your taxable adjusted gross income (AGI).

By understanding the difference of these basic financial terms — exemptions, deductions and credits — you can make the most of your taxes and keep more cash in your pocket.

5. Financial advisor

What people think it means: You might think a financial advisor can help you with all things related to money — and understand every item on the list of financial terms — but most advisors are a lot more specialized than that.

What it actually means: Not all financial advisors are created equal, and some are a lot more knowledgeable — and more legitimate — than others. One financial advisor might specialize in investment strategy, while another could help you with estate planning or insurance.

The Certified Financial Planner Board is a great resource for finding a CFP-certified financial advisor who meets your needs.

If your needs are more specific to student loans, consider other advisors, including

The bottom line: Before consulting a financial advisor, figure out exactly what kind of help you’re looking for. You should also make sure the financial planner is reputable.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

