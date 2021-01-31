Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Laurel Road Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score. Check out Laurel road

Missouri federal and private student loan borrowers have an average balance of $32,634, 11% lower than the average balance nationwide of $36,689.

The state has a range of scholarships and grants to help students pay for their college education. For those who graduate and work within the state, there are also student loan repayment programs that can make this debt more manageable.

Here’s what you need to know about Missouri student loans and your available repayment options.

Missouri student loans: Borrowers owe average of $32,634 in federal, private debt — and more facts

Missouri residents have a wide range of educational options. The state is home to 13 public four-year universities, 14 public two-year colleges, 25 independent colleges and universities, and 11 specialized or technical colleges. Top schools include the University of Missouri, Washington University in St. Louis and the College of the Ozarks.

There are some grants and scholarship programs available to residents that can lower education costs and reduce the need for student loans:

A+ Scholarship Program: Eligible graduates of A+-designated high schools who attend participating public colleges or technical schools (some private technical schools are also considered eligible) can receive a scholarship that covers the cost of tuition and fees after other financial aid is deducted.

Eligible graduates of A+-designated high schools who attend participating public colleges or technical schools (some private technical schools are also considered eligible) can receive a scholarship that covers the cost of tuition and fees after other financial aid is deducted. Bright Flight Program: The Bright Flight Program gives merit-based awards to top-ranked high school seniors to attend approved postsecondary institutions in Missouri.

Student loan debt in Missouri’s largest counties, from Jackson to St. Louis

Student loan debt by ZIP code in Missouri’s largest city: St. Louis

Loan repayment programs for Missouri residents

As a Missouri resident, you may qualify for student loan repayment assistance or forgiveness programs if you work for certain employers or are in certain professions.

Health Professional Nursing Student Loans

Students attending Missouri universities and pursuing an education that would lead to a career as a licensed practical nurse or nursing professional can qualify for Health Professional Nursing Student Loans. If the student agrees to work in a designated health professional shortage area for a set period, they can receive up to $5,000 a year in loan forgiveness.

Missouri Health Professional Student Loan Repayment Program

The Missouri Health Professional Student Loan Repayment Program gives up to $50,000 in loan repayment assistance to certain medical professionals. Eligible professions include primary care physicians in fields like internal medicine, psychiatry, pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology, as well as general dentists or dental surgeons.

In return, applicants must agree to a two-year service contract and practice in a designated health professional shortage area in Missouri.

Primary Care Resource Initiative for Missouri (PRIMO)

Through PRIMO, students looking to become health care professionals can get funding to attend a Missouri university, leading to licensing in the state as primary care physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, psychiatrists and other mental health practitioners.

Once they graduate and begin working, they can qualify for loan forgiveness if they complete a service obligation (maximum of five years) in underserved areas within the state. Depending on the degree, those who qualify could receive up to $25,000 per academic year.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Federal loan borrowers who work for the government or nonprofit organizations may be eligible for PSLF. Through this program, you can qualify for loan forgiveness after working for an eligible employer while making 120 qualifying monthly payments.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

If you have federal student loans and teach in a low-income school or educational service agency, you can apply for partial loan forgiveness through Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Teachers can receive up to $17,500 in repayment assistance for federal loans if they teach in a qualifying school for at least five years.

Missouri federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe more than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance Missouri student loans

Nearly 7% of Missouri student loan borrowers owe $100,000 or more in student loans. If you have such a large balance, interest can accrue rapidly, and you can pay thousands more than you initially borrowed due to interest charges.

Student loan refinancing can be especially effective for borrowers with six-figure loan balances.

When you refinance your student loans, you apply for a loan from a private lender to cover the amount of your existing debt. Using the new loan to pay off your old balances, you can refinance both federal and private student loans. Your new loan will have different terms, including your interest rate, helping you save money and reduce your monthly payment.

You can refinance your loans with banks, credit unions and online lenders. In Missouri, there are two state-based credit unions that offer student loan refinancing:

Neighbors Credit Union: This credit union allows you to refinance up to $125,000 in undergraduate loans and up to $250,000 in graduate loans.

This credit union allows you to refinance up to $125,000 in undergraduate loans and up to $250,000 in graduate loans. Electro Savings Credit Union: Electro Savings Credit Union offers competitive rates and a loan maximum of $100,000.

Before refinancing federal student loans, though, keep in mind that it means your federal loans are transferred into private ones. Once you refinance, you’ll no longer be eligible for federal benefits or forbearance programs. Some private refinancing lenders do offer financial hardship programs like forbearance or deferment, but their terms are typically different than those of federal loans. For instance, the forbearance or deferment period may be shorter.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

Interested in refinancing student loans?