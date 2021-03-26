Refinancing with Laurel Road
Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score.
Federal and private student loan borrowers in Mississippi owe an average of $33,182 in debt, which is 10% less than the U.S. average of $36,689. About 400,000 people in the state have student loan debt, and their average monthly payment is $225.
Mississippi offers some financial aid programs, including the Higher Ed Legislative Plan (HELP) program designed to cover up to the cost of tuition for students in need. There are also forgivable loan programs for certain students.
Many federal loan borrowers are seeing some relief through September 2021, but understanding Mississippi student loans is important so that you understand your repayment options.
Mississippi student loans: Borrowers owe average of $33,182 in federal, private debt — and more facts
Mississippi features eight public universities, including the University of Mississippi — known as Ole Miss. Mississippi University for Women was the first public college for women in the U.S., although men can also now attend.
In addition to filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), Mississippi students are encouraged to complete the Mississippi Aid Application, known as MAAPP. This application can help students get access to programs like HELP, the Mississippi Tuition Assistance Grant and more.
Loan repayment programs for Mississippi residents
There are loan forgiveness programs for Mississippi student loans, depending on your profession and ability to fulfill the work requirements. In addition to Mississippi student loan forgiveness programs, you might also qualify for federal programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).
Counselor and School Administrator Forgivable Loan
The Counselor and School Administrator Forgivable Loan is aimed at graduate students working toward a master’s degree while teaching. To receive reimbursement amounting to $125 per graduate hour (up to 12 hours per semester), you must be teaching while working on your master’s degree and serve as a teacher, school administrator or counselor for a year after receiving the degree.
Graduate Teacher Forgivable Loan
Like the Counselor and School Administrator loan, the Graduate Teacher Forgivable Loan is meant for graduate students working toward a master’s degree while teaching. Likewise, you can receive reimbursement amounting to $125 per graduate hour (up to 12 hours per semester). You must teach in a classroom for a year after receiving the degree.
Nursing Education Forgivable Loan, BSN
To qualify for the Nursing Education Forgivable Loan, BSN, you must be enrolled in a school of nursing in Mississippi and be a junior or a senior. It’s possible to receive up to $4,000 a year for two years. It’s possible to receive forgiveness for one year of loans after completing one year of service in professional nursing or teaching at an accredited Mississippi nursing school.
Nursing Education Forgivable Loan, RN to BSN
Students going to school for an RN to BSN degree can take advantage of the Nursing Education Forgivable Loan, RN to BSN. Award amounts are up to $4,000 a year for two years, and discharge is available by meeting service requirements for each year.
Speech-Language Pathologist Forgivable Loan
Graduate students can take advantage of the Speech-Language Pathologist Forgivable Loan to receive up to the amount of tuition and fees at the institution. The loan is also available during the summer, when needed. For each year of funding received, the student must complete one year of service as a speech-language pathologist for discharge.
Teacher Education Scholars Forgivable Loan
For students who are planning to teach, the Teacher Education Scholars Forgivable Loan can provide up to $15,000 a year. Students must have a 28 ACT score and a 3.5 GPA to qualify. After teaching in a Mississippi public school for five years, the loan amount can be forgiven.
William Winter Teacher Forgivable Loan
The William Winter Teacher Forgivable Loan is designed for juniors and seniors who decide to become classroom teachers. You can borrow up to $4,000 a year for two years. After fulfilling a year of service in a Mississippi public school classroom, you can have one year’s worth of loan discharged.
Mississippi federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance Mississippi student loans
More than 8% of student loan borrowers in Mississippi owe at least $100,000 in debt. For these borrowers, student loan refinancing can potentially provide a way to reduce the interest rate and payments, offering a pathway to pay off the debt faster or make it more manageable.
When you refinance student loans, you take out a new loan that’s large enough to pay off the rest of your student loans. After going through the process, you only have one payment and one interest rate.
It’s important to note, however, that refinancing your federal loans can mean the loss of access to programs like PSLF and income-driven repayment. You can choose to refinance private student loans and consolidate federal loans, simplifying your situation without losing benefits on your federal loans.
Consider your situation to determine what course of action is likely to work best for you and provide you with the best way to tackle your Mississippi student loans.
Sources
- U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020
- Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020
- mappingstudentdebt.org
Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2021!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 5.99%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.84%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.49%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.91% – 5.25%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of Feburary 1, 2021.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.15% effective Jan 1, 2021 and may increase after consummation.
4 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 02/17/2021 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.91% APR – 5.25% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% APR – 7.63% Fixed APR with AutoPay.