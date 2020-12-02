Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Medical emergencies can be the source of huge financial burdens. Procedures, doctor visits, or even hospital transportation can set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars. You might have medical insurance, but depending on your coverage, an emergency could drown you in debt.

To help reduce the cost of medical expenses or pay off medical debt, you might consider taking out a medical loan. Medical loans are available in a few ways from a variety of providers. But not all lenders are created equal. Here are some of your best options for medical loans.

SoFi

Upstart

FreedomPlus

LendingPoint

LendingClub

Earnest

Avant

LightStream

Where to get medical loans

If you’re trying to find companies that offer medical loans, you have choices. Depending on what you need, you might find one option is better than another.

Getting a personal loan is one of the most common options for paying off medical debt. You can get one at a bank, credit union, or online. It’s important to compare personal loan lenders to see which ones offer you the best interest rates and repayment terms.

You also can try a personal line of credit. This method can be helpful if you’re getting a string of procedures done, such as intense dental work or long-term rehabilitation that requires payment after each visit.

Some offices and hospitals offer in-house financing options to pay for services. However, you might end up paying more in interest by using an in-house financing option, so be sure to explore all your options. Think about what you’ll be using the money for, when you can pay it off, and how much financing you qualify for before choosing this option.

9 best medical loans

Choosing to get a personal loan to handle medical expenses can be helpful for you, depending on your financial situation. Here are some of the best personal loan lenders.

1. SoFi

Loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000

24 to 84-month terms

Minimum FICO score of

No origination fees or prepayment penalties

No administration or late payment fees

Doesn’t allow a cosigner

Offers discounts for automatic monthly payments

No restrictions on loan purpose

Limited flexibility on monthly payment dates

Offers unemployment protection program in case of job loss

2. Upstart

Loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $50,000

36 or 60-month terms

Minimum FICO score of 600

Restrictions on approved borrowers

No prepayment fee

Origination fees ranging from Up to 8.00%

5% or $15 late fee, whichever is higher

Doesn’t allow a cosigner

Flexible monthly payment schedule

Repayment to begin one month after funds are received

Can make multiple payments per month

Doesn’t allow loan extensions, but offers alternative payment plans in case of emergency

3. FreedomPlus

Loan amounts ranging from $7,500 to $40,000

24 to 60-month terms

Origination fees ranging from 1.99% - 4.99%, depending on loan terms

Minimum FICO score varies

Only fixed-rate loans available

Funds available within 48 hours

5% or $15 late fee, whichever is greater

No prepayment fees

No restrictions on loan purpose

Allows co-borrower

5. LendingPoint

Loan amounts ranging from $2,000 to $25,000

24 to 48-month terms

Doesn’t allow a cosigner

Origination fee ranges from 0.00% - 6.00%

No prepayment penalty and no administration fees

Funds available within a day

No restrictions on loan purpose

Fair credit history needed

Loans not available in every state

Minimum annual income of $20,000

6. LendingClub

Loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $40,000

36 or 60-month terms

Minimal loan-use restrictions; medical expenses allowed

No administration fees or prepayment fees

5% or $15 late fee, whichever is greater, after a 15-day grace period

2.00% - 6.00% origination fee

Funds received within a week

Fixed interest rates

Allows a co-borrower

Flexibility to change the monthly due date

7. Earnest

Loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 depending on where you live

36 to 60-month terms

Minimum FICO score of 650

No origination, administration, prepayment, or late payment fee

Fixed interest rates

Doesn’t accept cosigners

Flexible repayment schedule

8. Avant

Loan amounts ranging from $2,000 to $35,000

24 to 60-month terms

Minimum credit score

Loans available within a day

Fixed interest rates

No prepayment fee

Up to 4.75% administration fee

Late fees

9. LightStream

Loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000

24 to 144-month terms

Fixed interest rates

Excellent credit required

Some loan restrictions

No fees

No prepayment penalty

No payment date flexibility

Can receive funds on the day of application approval

Can make extra principal-only payments

Is a medical loan right for you?

If you’re planning to have a medical procedure done or trying to get out of medical debt, medical loans might be a good option for you. Compare all lenders to see which ones offer the best personal loans for medical purposes.

If you need medical loans but don’t have strong credit, consider getting a cosigner or co-borrower. Having a cosigner with good credit might help you qualify for a loan that you otherwise can’t, and might lower your interest rate if you do qualify. If you decide to go this route, though, ensure that the lender you choose allows you to apply with a cosigner.

While medical loans are great when you’re in need, be cautious when taking out a loan. Remember that you’ll need to repay the money with interest. Make sure you can do so when the time for repayment comes.

