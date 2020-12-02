Medical emergencies can be the source of huge financial burdens. Procedures, doctor visits, or even hospital transportation can set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars. You might have medical insurance, but depending on your coverage, an emergency could drown you in debt.
To help reduce the cost of medical expenses or pay off medical debt, you might consider taking out a medical loan. Medical loans are available in a few ways from a variety of providers. But not all lenders are created equal. Here are some of your best options for medical loans.
- SoFi
- Upstart
- FreedomPlus
- LendingPoint
- LendingClub
- Earnest
- Avant
- LightStream
Where to get medical loans
If you’re trying to find companies that offer medical loans, you have choices. Depending on what you need, you might find one option is better than another.
Getting a personal loan is one of the most common options for paying off medical debt. You can get one at a bank, credit union, or online. It’s important to compare personal loan lenders to see which ones offer you the best interest rates and repayment terms.
You also can try a personal line of credit. This method can be helpful if you’re getting a string of procedures done, such as intense dental work or long-term rehabilitation that requires payment after each visit.
Some offices and hospitals offer in-house financing options to pay for services. However, you might end up paying more in interest by using an in-house financing option, so be sure to explore all your options. Think about what you’ll be using the money for, when you can pay it off, and how much financing you qualify for before choosing this option.
9 best medical loans
Choosing to get a personal loan to handle medical expenses can be helpful for you, depending on your financial situation. Here are some of the best personal loan lenders.
1. SoFi
Loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000
24 to 84-month terms
Minimum FICO score of
No origination fees or prepayment penalties
No administration or late payment fees
Doesn’t allow a cosigner
Offers discounts for automatic monthly payments
No restrictions on loan purpose
Limited flexibility on monthly payment dates
Offers unemployment protection program in case of job loss
2. Upstart
Loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $50,000
- 36 or 60-month terms
Minimum FICO score of 600
Restrictions on approved borrowers
No prepayment fee
Origination fees ranging from Up to 8.00%
5% or $15 late fee, whichever is higher
Doesn’t allow a cosigner
Flexible monthly payment schedule
Repayment to begin one month after funds are received
Can make multiple payments per month
Doesn’t allow loan extensions, but offers alternative payment plans in case of emergency
3. FreedomPlus
Loan amounts ranging from $7,500 to $40,000
24 to 60-month terms
Origination fees ranging from 1.99% - 4.99%, depending on loan terms
Minimum FICO score varies
Only fixed-rate loans available
Funds available within 48 hours
5% or $15 late fee, whichever is greater
No prepayment fees
No restrictions on loan purpose
Allows co-borrower
5. LendingPoint
Loan amounts ranging from $2,000 to $25,000
24 to 48-month terms
Doesn’t allow a cosigner
Origination fee ranges from 0.00% - 6.00%
No prepayment penalty and no administration fees
Funds available within a day
No restrictions on loan purpose
Fair credit history needed
Loans not available in every state
Minimum annual income of $20,000
6. LendingClub
Loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $40,000
36 or 60-month terms
Minimal loan-use restrictions; medical expenses allowed
No administration fees or prepayment fees
5% or $15 late fee, whichever is greater, after a 15-day grace period
2.00% - 6.00% origination fee
Funds received within a week
Fixed interest rates
Allows a co-borrower
Flexibility to change the monthly due date
7. Earnest
Loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 depending on where you live
36 to 60-month terms
Minimum FICO score of 650
No origination, administration, prepayment, or late payment fee
Fixed interest rates
Doesn’t accept cosigners
Flexible repayment schedule
8. Avant
Loan amounts ranging from $2,000 to $35,000
- 24 to 60-month terms
Minimum credit score
Loans available within a day
Fixed interest rates
No prepayment fee
Up to 4.75% administration fee
Late fees
Avant branded credit products are issued by WebBank, member FDIC. *If approved, the actual loan terms that a customer qualifies for may vary based on credit determination, state law, and other factors. Minimum loan amounts vary by state. **Example: A $5,700 loan with an administration fee of 4.75% and an amount financed of $5,429.25, repayable in 36 monthly installments, would have an APR of 29.95% and monthly payments of $230.33.
9. LightStream
Loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000
24 to 144-month terms
Fixed interest rates
Excellent credit required
Some loan restrictions
No fees
No prepayment penalty
No payment date flexibility
Can receive funds on the day of application approval
Can make extra principal-only payments
*Your APR may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term, and your credit profile. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount, which is only available when you select AutoPay prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay may be higher. Subject to credit approval. Conditions and limitations apply. Advertised rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Payment example: Monthly payments for a $10,000 loan at 3.99% APR with a term of 3 years would result in 36 monthly payments of $295.20.
Is a medical loan right for you?
If you’re planning to have a medical procedure done or trying to get out of medical debt, medical loans might be a good option for you. Compare all lenders to see which ones offer the best personal loans for medical purposes.
If you need medical loans but don’t have strong credit, consider getting a cosigner or co-borrower. Having a cosigner with good credit might help you qualify for a loan that you otherwise can’t, and might lower your interest rate if you do qualify. If you decide to go this route, though, ensure that the lender you choose allows you to apply with a cosigner.
While medical loans are great when you’re in need, be cautious when taking out a loan. Remember that you’ll need to repay the money with interest. Make sure you can do so when the time for repayment comes.
Note: Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to the lenders. The lenders have neither provided nor reviewed the information shared in this article. For the latest available rates and terms, contact the lender directly.
Get multiple custom offers at once
Forget filling out tons of forms. Finding your best personal loan rate is now easier than ever.Disclaimer: Student Loan Hero is a subsidiary of LendingTree.
Interested in a personal loan?LendingTree allows you to compare rates from multiple lenders by filling out one easy form. How Student Loan Hero Gets Paid
How Student Loan Hero Gets Paid
Student Loan Hero is compensated by companies on this site and this compensation may impact how and where offers appears on this site (such as the order). Student Loan Hero does not include all lenders, savings products, or loan options available in the marketplace.
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Student Loan Hero is an advertising-supported comparison service. The site features products from our partners as well as institutions which are not advertising partners. While we make an effort to include the best deals available to the general public, we make no warranty that such information represents all available products.
How Student Loan Hero Gets Paid
Student Loan Hero is compensated by companies on this site and this compensation may impact how and where offers appears on this site (such as the order). Student Loan Hero does not include all lenders, savings products, or loan options available in the marketplace.
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Student Loan Hero is an advertising-supported comparison service. The site features products from our partners as well as institutions which are not advertising partners. While we make an effort to include the best deals available to the general public, we make no warranty that such information represents all available products.
|Lender
|RATES (APR)
|loan amount
|5.99% – 19.16%1
|$5,000 to $100,000
|7.98% – 35.99%
|$1,000 to $50,000
|7.99% – 35.97%*
|$1,000 to $35,000
|99.00% – 199.00%2
|$500 to $4,000
|5.99% – 24.99%3
|$5,000 to $35,000
|7.99% – 29.99%4
|$7,500 to $40,000
|compare rates on Lendingtree now
NMLS #1136: Terms & Conditions Apply
|1 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for SoFi.
2 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Opploans.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Payoff.
Opploans Disclosures
Direct Deposit required for payroll.
Opploans currently operates in these states: . *Approval may take longer if additional verification documents are requested. Not all loan requests are approved. Approval and loan terms vary based on credit determination and state law. Applications processed and approved before 7:30 p.m. ET Monday-Friday are typically funded the next business day.
4 Important Disclosures for FreedomPlus.
Payoff Disclosures
* Important Disclosures for Upgrade Bank.
FreedomPlus Disclosures
Upgrade Bank Disclosures
Personal loans made through Upgrade feature APRs of 7.99%-35.97%. All personal loans have a 2.9% to 8% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.98% APR (which includes a 14.32% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $343.33. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,359.97. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Accept your loan offer and your funds will be sent to your bank or designated account within one (1) business day of clearing necessary verifications. Availability of the funds is dependent on how quickly your bank processes the transaction. From the time of approval, funds should be available within four (4) business days. Funds sent directly to pay off your creditors may take up to 2 weeks to clear, depending on the creditor. Personal loans issued by Upgrade’s lending partners. Information on Upgrade’s lending partners can be found at https://www.upgrade.com/lending-partners/.