Getting a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree can be a lucrative opportunity with high earning potential. The downside? Many MBA graduates from top business schools have steep student loan balances, even though there is opportunity for MBA loan forgiveness.
According to a Bloomberg Businessweek survey of 10,000 business school graduates from Class of 2018 at schools around the world, almost half of MBA students at prestigious universities are borrowing at least $100,000 to finance their post-graduate education. The average Harvard MBA graduate, for example, leaves school with about $90,000 in student loans.
If you’re an MBA graduate or are considering pursuing an MBA degree, consider some of the ways you can attack your debt through MBA loan forgiveness or repayment assistance programs. In this guide, we’ll cover ways to get your MBA student loans reduced or even eliminated.
MBA student loan forgiveness, repayment assistance programs by school
Under most of these MBA forgiveness and repayment assistance programs, you must commit to a period of public service at a qualified agency, nonprofit or government job. In other words, you’d be trading a potentially high salary in the private sector for getting MBA student loan assistance in the often-lower-paying public sector.
First, check whether your school has an MBA loan repayment assistance program. And if your school isn’t on the list below, read on for other options to get your MBA student loans forgiven.
Columbia University
Through the Columbia Business School Loan Assistance Program, MBA grads from this Ivy League school who work in the nonprofit or public sector or with a social venture may be eligible for loan assistance.
Graduates can apply for the assistance program within the first five years after graduation. Candidates must work full time (classified as 35 hours or more per week) at a nonprofit or government agency or other social-purpose employer as described in Columbia’s eligibility requirements.
Duke University
The Rex and Ellen Adams Loan Assistance Program offers student loan forgiveness awards to graduates of the daytime MBA program at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business if they serve public agencies or nonprofit organizations. Candidates must work full time for a qualifying employer.
To be eligible, candidates must apply for the program within three years of graduation. You can receive up to $15,000 in loan assistance each year and remain eligible for the program, as long as you are employed at the qualifying agency within eight years of your graduation.
Harvard University
If you went to Harvard or are set to attend the school, then you’re in luck. The Ivy League titan has multiple programs to help MBA grads reduce their student loans.
Its HBS Nonprofit/Public Sector Loan Repayment Assistance Program provides aid to MBA graduates employed in managerial positions in the nonprofit or public sectors, as well as (starting in 2017) those working in select for-profit enterprise positions. MBA student loan borrowers can apply for this program within 10 years of graduation, although preference is given to those who apply within the first three years after graduating.
Awards are based on a number of factors, including the applicant’s earnings, qualifications, need-based debt and job fit. Candidates with salaries of $90,000 or less are eligible for up to $10,000 each year. If your salary is higher than that, you may still be eligible for partial assistance.
If you’re a Harvard graduate working in for-profit entrepreneurial endeavors, meanwhile, you too have a shot at repayment assistance. The Rock Loan Reduction program provides one-time, needs-based awards ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to current graduating MBA students pursuing entrepreneurship.
Candidates looking to reduce their MBA student loans through this program must demonstrate significant financial need and serve as a founder or senior executive of their entrepreneurial venture.
Graduates working in the private sector with an emphasis on social enterprise aren’t totally left out either. Its HBS Loan Reduction for Private Sector Employees program offers a one-time loan reduction of $5,000 to $15,000 at the time of graduation to qualified students working in the private sector .
New York University
Did you get your MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and now work in a leadership position at a place with a social mission? If so, you may be eligible for NYU’s Loan Assistance Program. It’s designed to encourage graduates to use their skills to benefit an organization that might typically pay a lower salary.
Stern MBA graduates are eligible for this loan assistance within 10 years of the date of their graduation. Candidates must be employed full-time at a nonprofit, in public service or with another organization that carries out a social mission.
Graduates with gross annual compensation of up to $100,000 are eligible for assistance and can receive a maximum award of $15,000 per year. The amount you receive is based on how much you borrowed for your education, as well as on your income level.
Northwestern University
Graduates of the MBA program at Northwestern who pursue a career in the nonprofit world or in public service may be eligible for the Kellogg School of Management’s Social Impact Loan Assistance Program.
Applicants must make an adjusted annual income of $105,000 or less to qualify for aid, and they can receive a maximum of $15,000 annually.
Stanford University
The Stanford Graduate School of Business offers loan assistance for MBA grads who work in the nonprofit or public sectors, including local and national government jobs, through the Stanford MBA Nonprofit/Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Candidates must work at least part time (20 hours) with the intention of remaining at the organization for a minimum of six months.
If your adjusted income is $95,000 or less, you can receive the full amount of your annual loan payments. If your income exceeds that threshold, you can receive partial loan forgiveness.
University of California, Berkeley
The Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, offers the Haas Loan Repayment Assistance Program for business grads employed in the nonprofit or public sector. To qualify for this MBA student loan assistance program, candidates must work more than half-time at a government agency or nonprofit.
The amount of loan assistance you receive is based on your gross income. You can receive full loan repayment assistance if your modified gross income is up to $95,000, but if you make more, you are still eligible for partial loan assistance.
University of Michigan
MBA grads from the University of Michigan who work in the public sector or pursue nonprofit employment may be eligible for the Ross Loan Repayment Assistance Program.
Under this program, full-time workers for an eligible employer can receive funding to help repay their student loans. Award amounts vary, with the average payment for 2018-2019 reported at $3,916.50. Candidates must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents to qualify for this program.
University of Pennsylvania
The Bendheim Loan Forgiveness Fund for Public Service is designed to encourage Wharton MBA grads to pursue meaningful careers in public service and nonprofit sectors.
This option is open to Wharton alumni who graduated within the last five years. Eligible candidates could receive up to $20,000 per year to help reduce their MBA student loan balance. Criteria include career goals, salary and social impact activity.
Yale University
Yale MBA grads working in the public or nonprofit sectors may be eligible for loan repayment assistance through the Yale School of Management Loan Forgiveness Program. Graduates of the MBA, Master of Advanced Management and Master of Advanced Management programs are eligible for repayment assistance if they work full time at a qualified nonprofit or government organization.
The amount you get depends on your annual income. If you made up to $85,000 in 2018, you could receive repayment assistance for 10% of your eligible loan principal. If your income was between $85,000 and $102,000, you could qualify for prorated support, but if you made more than $102,000, you weren’t eligible.
Other sources of help for MBA student loans
As you can see by now, going to a school that offers loan forgiveness or repayment assistance can help reduce your MBA student loans, especially if you’re willing to commit the early part of your career to the nonprofit or public sector.
You can also consider the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program — if you have federal student loans and work for a qualified agency for 10 years, you may be eligible for forgiveness of your remaining student loan balance.
If you work in the private sector, on the other hand, consider moving your federal student loans to an income-driven repayment plan. Under these plans, your monthly payments are capped at a certain percentage of your income and any remaining debt will be forgiven after 20 to 25 years. Keep in mind, however, that extending your repayment term generally results in paying more money on interest over the life of the loan.
It’s also important to note that your forgiven debt under the PSLF is not considered taxable income, whereas any forgiven loans under an income-driven plan is considered taxable income. Sure, your tax obligations might be less than what you would have owed, but it’s key to prepare for the possibility of a big tax bill.
Final word
If you have MBA student loans and are looking for relief, there are ways to reduce your debt and get repayment assistance and/or MBA student loan forgiveness. Your school is a great place to start your search, so be sure to contact your financial aid office to ask about student loan repayment help, even if it’s not on the list above.
Marty Minchin contributed to this report.
