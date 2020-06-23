Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

6 Best Banks to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2020 Save Money Now

Student Loans for an MBA: Which Is Better, Private or Federal?

Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina

Updated on June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020June 23, 2020Paying for CollegeCareer & Jobs, Featured, Student Loan Repayment1340Kat Tretina
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

MBA loans
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the situation for student loans for now. Visit Student Loan Hero’s Coronavirus Information Center for details and developments.

*          *          *

If you’re considering going to business school, you know it can be a big expense. MBA students can accumulate $100,000-plus in student loan debt, depending on where they go to school. You can look into scholarships, grants and employer-sponsored programs to help finance your MBA. If you still need help, there are also multiple student loan options for your MBA.

You might stick with low-interest, easy-to-obtain federal loans, but private lenders can be tapped as well, and may even offer better interest rates if you have excellent credit.

Find out about different MBA loans below, and learn which factors to keep in mind as you compare options.

Student loans for your MBA: Federal interest rates

If you take out a federal loan for your MBA program, your options are direct unsubsidized loans and direct PLUS loans. Graduate students aren’t eligible for subsidized federal student loans.

The annual limit for direct unsubsidized loans for graduate school is currently $20,500 (you may be able to borrow more if you are enrolled in an eligible health profession program). A PLUS loan may be an option if you max out that limit and still need financial aid.

A direct unsubsidized loan has an interest rate of 6.08%, as of the writing of this article. Because it is unsubsidized, the loan builds interest even while you’re still in school. A direct PLUS loan has a current interest rate of 7.08%.

Direct unsubsidized loans do not take your credit into account, while PLUS loans do.

Student loans for your MBA: Private interest rates

Federal student loans generally have lower interest rates than private loans. Federal loans are also typically fixed for the life of the loan, and private loans can have a variable rate, or a range for fixed rates going from low to quite high, depending on your credit.

If you have excellent credit, however, a private lender may approve you for a lower interest rate than you would get for a federal loan, which may save you money over the long haul.

You might consider a private loan from the start, or you might take out a private loan if you have exhausted all of your federal loan options. There are several options available for private student loans, including banks, credit unions and online lenders.

Citizens Bank and College Ave are just two lenders that offer student loans for your MBA. Both allow you to choose between a variable and fixed interest rate. While a variable interest rate is often low at first, it can fluctuate and rise with the market, so it can cost you more later.

Here you can read more about our picks for the 8 best private student loans available.

MBA student loan origination fees

If you take out direct unsubsidized or direct PLUS loans, there are fees to consider. The government takes out the fee before they disburse your loan, so the amount you receive is slightly less than the loan you take out.

If you take out a direct unsubsidized loan, the government will charge you a loan fee of 1.059% if taken out on or after 10/1/19 or before 10/1/20. If you take out a direct PLUS loan, your fee will be 4.236% if taken out during the same time period.

Private loans tend to work differently. Many private lenders do not charge application, disbursement or origination fees. Citizens Bank, for one, says borrowers save over $900 on average in fees.

Refinancing options for MBA loans

There is one downside to federal loans: If interest rates go down, you cannot refinance your loans through the federal program. In that instance, you must refinance through a private lender instead.

Keep in mind that if you refinance from a federal loan into a private loan, you lose the benefits that come along with having federal loans, including flexible repayment terms, federal forgiveness programs and options for forbearance and deferment if you are unable to make payments for a certain time period.

If you already have private MBA loans, you can refinance them to a lower interest rate as the market and your credit improves. By refinancing, you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the length of your repayment term.

You can go here to read about the five best banks through which to refinance your student loans. And here are 10 key questions to ask before refinancing your student loans.

Repayment plans for MBA loans

Federal loans offer unique benefits when it comes to repayment — benefits that can make managing your debt much simpler.

First, you do not need to start making payments on your federal loans until you graduate from school. With private loans, you may be required to make payments right away, which can be a lot of pressure while you are trying to get your MBA, though you may get a lower interest rate if you go with this option. You also may have the options of deferring your payment until you’ve graduated or dropped below half-time enrollment, or making interest-only payments while still in school.

If your income is relatively small after you graduate, your federal loans may be eligible for an income-driven repayment plan (IDR). Under an IDR plan, your payments are capped at a percentage of your income and can be as low as zero. With private loans, IDR plans are not available and you have to keep up with your payments, even if you have a small income.

Additionally, in the case of death or total disability, your loan servicer will discharge your federal student loans. For private loans, that may not be the case. And because many private loans require a cosigner, that means a loved one could potentially end up making payments on a loan even after the borrower has passed away.

Other options for financing your MBA

While loans can be a good way to finance your MBA, keep in mind that there are other options that could help you slash the debt.

  • Consider grants and scholarships: Scholarships for MBAs are competitive, but you may be able to get one from an outside organization or from your school. For example, the University of Florida has offered full tuition scholarships for eligible MBA students. And Harvard has an MBAid program that offers needs-based tuition assistance and summer fellowships.
  • Talk to your employer: Some employers offer tuition reimbursement plans for graduate school that can put a real dent in your debt load. Talk to your employer about your plans for getting an MBA, and see what kind of programs they might offer.
  • Look into loan forgiveness: You may qualify for a federal loan forgiveness program depending on how you plan to use your degree, and you may qualify for a forgiveness program through your school as well. For example, Stanford has offered forgiveness for MBA students who work in government or at approved organizations designed to improve society, such as a section 501(c)(3) or a 501(c)(4).

Choosing between federal and private student loans for your MBA

In many cases, it makes sense to take out as many federal loans as you are eligible for before turning to private student loans to pay for the rest of your education.

Federal loans typically have lower interest rates and more generous repayment terms. However, some borrowers with excellent credit and steady incomes may benefit from going through a private lender.

You can look deeper into the differences between federal and private loans by consulting our comparison guide. And for more information on managing graduate school loans, check out the ultimate student loan repayment guide for MBA grads.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
LenderVariable APREligibility 
1.24%
11.98%1		Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents

Visit College Ave
1.25% – 9.44%*,2Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit SallieMae
1.24%
11.44%3		Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents

Visit Earnest
1.87%
11.99%4		Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit Discover
2.71% – 12.99%5Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit Ascent
3.52% – 9.50%6Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit CommonBond
* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.

1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.

CollegeAve Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

1Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

2This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 6/15/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.


2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3 Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).


4 Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  5. Get a variable interest rate from 2.99% APR to 6.24% APR (3-Month LIBOR + 1.99% to 3-Month LIBOR + 5.24%) for either a 10-year or 20-year repayment term. Or lock in a fixed interest rate from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 10-year repayment term or from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 20-year repayment term. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5 Important Disclosures for Ascent.

Ascent Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.667%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 06/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 2.71%- 12.99%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between  3.82%- 14.50% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% discount on the highest offered rate (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
    2. Graduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an APR range between 5.71% and 11.17%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 6.64% and 11.92% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25%. (See Graduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Published in Career & Jobs, Paying for College, Student Loan Repayment

Tagged in