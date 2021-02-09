Refinancing with Laurel Road
The average student loan balance for Maryland residents is $39,505, which is 8% higher than the national average of $36,689. The state has the second-highest average balance in the country, with only the District of Columbia outpacing it.
Maryland does have an extensive list of grants and scholarships to reduce the need for student loans, and it also has multiple student loan repayment programs to help existing borrowers.
Here’s what you need to know about your Maryland student loans.
Maryland student loans: Borrowers owe average of $39,505 in federal, private debt — and more facts
Opting for a public university over a private one is an excellent way to reduce your education expenses. The University of Maryland System includes 12 institutions and three regional higher education centers.
Maryland is also home to some prestigious private universities. There are more than 20 four-year, private universities within the state, including top schools like John Hopkins University and Washington College.
The Maryland Higher Education Commission operates several need-based grant and merit-based scholarship programs. Some of the awards include:
- 2+2 Transfer Scholarship: This scholarship is designed to encourage students in community colleges to transfer to four-year, public universities. Qualifying students can receive $1,000 or $2,000 a year, depending on their major. The reward can be renewed for up to three years (or six semesters) of study.
- Cybersecurity Public Service Scholarship Program: Students majoring in cybersecurity subjects at either public or private universities can qualify for a scholarship to pay for tuition and room and board. In return, recipients must sign an agreement stating that they’ll work full time in Maryland for a state government unit or a public high school in the state.
- Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access (GA) Grant: Low-income, in-state students can qualify for this grant, valued up to $19,400. The grant can be renewed for up to three years of undergraduate study at a Maryland school.
Student loan debt in Maryland’s largest counties, from Anne Arundel to Prince George’s
Student loan debt by ZIP code in Maryland’s largest city: Baltimore
Loan repayment programs for Maryland residents
While federal borrowers can qualify for loan forgiveness programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness, Maryland residents may also qualify for one of the state’s many repayment assistance programs.
Janet L. Hoffman Loan Assistance Repayment Program (LARP)
If you live and have received your training within the state (such as a college degree, law degree or teaching certificate) and provide public service to low-income individuals through your employment with the state government, local government or a nonprofit organization, you can qualify for up to $10,000 a year in loan repayment assistance with the Janet L. Hoffman LARP.
The following professions are eligible:
- Lawyers
- Licensed clinical counselors
- Nurses
- Physical and occupational therapists
- Social workers
- Speech pathologists
- Teachers
John R. Justice Grant
The John R. Justice Grant is a federally funded program that provides loan repayment assistance to state and federal public defenders and prosecutors within the state. To qualify for the reward, public defenders and prosecutors must agree to stay employed in their roles for at least three years, and the award can only be used to repay federal student loans. The amount of the award is dependent on your income relative to your student loan balance.
There is an income limit for this grant. You can’t earn more than $60,000 a year ($130,000 if married), and have at least $40,000 in eligible student loans.
Maryland Dent-Care Loan Assistance Repayment Program (MDC-LARP)
Maryland residents who practice dentistry and administer care to Maryland Medical Assistant Program recipients are eligible for up to $23,740 in student loan repayment assistance for each year of obligated service through the MDC-LARP. You can receive the award for a maximum of three years.
Maryland Loan Assistance Repayment Program for Foster Care Recipients
If you’re a Maryland resident and were in foster care for three years or more, you’re eligible for loan assistance up to $5,000 a year (or 10% of your total debt, whichever is less). To qualify, you must have a college or graduate degree from an educational institution in the state, and be employed by a state, local or county government agency on at least a part-time basis. The reward for the Maryland Loan Assistance Repayment Program for Foster Care Recipients is renewable for up to three years.
Maryland Loan Assistance Repayment Program for Physicians
Physicians, physician assistants and medical residents within their last year of residency are eligible for the Maryland Loan Assistance Repayment Program for Physicians. Recipients can get up to $50,000 a year in loan repayment assistance. In exchange, you must make a two-year commitment to work full time in a health professional shortage area or medically underserved area. The award is renewable, up to a maximum of $200,000.
Maryland SmartBuy
The Maryland SmartBuy program is a unique initiative that helps qualified borrowers with student loan debt become homeowners. Maryland SmartBuy financing provides up to 15% of the home purchase price or up to a maximum of $30,000 (whichever amount is lower) for the borrower to repay their student loans. The portion designated for student loan payoff is structured as a 0% interest deferred loan, and is forgivable over five years.
To qualify, you must have a 5% down payment saved for the home, have at least $1,000 in student loans, and your student loan balance can’t exceed 15% of the home’s purchase price. You must also complete homeownership counseling and live in the selected house as your primary residence.
For example, let’s say you had $30,000 in student loans and wanted to buy a $200,000 home. The SmartBuy program would require you to have a down payment of at least $10,000 — 5% of the home’s purchase price. In exchange, the state would give you up to $30,000 — 15% of the home’s price — for you to pay off your student loans.
Maryland SmartWork
With Maryland SmartWork, state employees working in designated shortage areas — including nursing, public safety, psychology and information technology — can get up to $20,000 over 10 years of service to repay their student loans or a child’s education debt.
Maryland federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe more than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance Maryland student loans
In Maryland, 10.7% of borrowers owe $100,000 or more in federal or private student loans. With such a large loan balance, high interest rates can be especially costly, and you could owe far more than you initially borrowed.
If you have high-interest debt, student loan refinancing may be a valuable solution. You can apply for a loan from a refinancing lender for the amount of your existing debt and use it to pay off the old loans. Going forward, you’ll have just one loan instead of several, and your new loan can have different repayment terms than you had before. Depending on your credit and selected repayment term, you could qualify for a lower interest rate and save money over the life of your loan.
Along with major banks and online lenders, there are some Maryland-based credit unions that also offer student loan refinancing:
- FedChoice Federal Credit Union: With FedChoice, you can refinance your loans and pay only the interest that accrues for the first four years. After that, you’ll pay principal and interest for 11 years. Cosigner releases are available after 12 consecutive months of full payments (both principal and interest).
- SECU: SECU allows you to refinance up to $150,000 in student loans, with loan terms as long as 15 years.
However, there are some drawbacks to refinancing, particularly if you have federal loans. Refinancing turns federal loans into private ones, and you’ll lose federal benefits like access to income-driven repayment plans and forbearance. Some private lenders offer alternative payment options if you’re dealing with financial hardship, but not all do. Check with the lender to see what options are available.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 5.99%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.92% – 5.25%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.88%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
