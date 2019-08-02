Should You Pay Off Your Student Loans Before Getting Married?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Bells will be ringing! Getting married is a big deal, with many things to consider, including what to do if one (or both) of you has outstanding student loans. Marrying someone with student loan debt could affect your finances, so you’ll have to decide if you should tie the knot now or wait until the debt is repaid.

I know, I know. Waiting until you’ve repaid your student loan debt might seem unnecessary. Why delay your future as a couple?

Unfortunately, marrying someone with student loans could have lasting impact on your financial situation. Before you walk down the aisle, weigh the pros and cons of getting married now versus waiting until the student loan debt is paid off.

Marrying someone with student loan debt

Does one partner carry much more debt than the other? This may become a point of contention in your marriage.

If one person racked up $100,000 in student debt while pursuing a Ph.D., for example, but the other paid their way through college, the debt-free spouse might want to wait before entering into a marriage. In the beginning, the debt-free (or low-debt) spouse might be willing to ignore the partner’s financial obligation — they’re in love, after all. But marrying someone with student loan debt involves sharing a heavy financial responsibility, and the day-to-day reality could become draining.

Both partners might need to live in a smaller home, skip restaurants or vacations, or possibly work overtime. Will the debt-free person be OK with this frugal lifestyle? Or will they feel like their own financial goals are being held back?

Who’s going to pay?

When it comes to marrying someone with student loans, there are several options to tackle this debt. Should the spouse with the higher income contribute larger chunks of money? Should the spouse who acquired the debt pay more? Or should you both pay equally?

If you and your partner take the plunge into shared banking and finances, you’ll need to have a conversation about sharing the student loan debt (or not). You’ll also need to decide how much each spouse will contribute if you do share the responsibility.

For the sake of a harmonious marriage, make those decisions before the ceremony.

Future loans

Perhaps you’re not done with higher education. If you both want to continue your education with professional or grad school, who will get to earn his or her degree first? Will you both defer your undergraduate loans and live entirely off of your new loans? One of you may need to work to support the family.

If you decide to pursue school, you’ll need to figure out how much money, if any, to save beforehand. Or you might choose to skip graduate degree debt altogether in favor of starting your career and family life.

You and your future spouse need to account for not just for your current student loans, but also any future student debt you might incur.

Income-Driven Repayment plans

One of the biggest financial implications of marrying someone with student loan debt is the effect it can have on income-driven repayment plans.

Depending on your combined income, you could become ineligible for income-driven repayment plans, such as Income-Based Repayment or Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE), by getting married.

For instance, your qualification for an income-driven repayment plan is generally based on discretionary income. Once you and your spouse combine incomes, your new discretionary income might be too high.

You can generally avoid this problem by filing taxes separately, but that has downsides too, such as losing access to some tax breaks and credits. And for REPAYE, you and your spouse’s incomes are counted together regardless of your tax status, so you or your loved one would need to switch to a different plan to have the student loan payment based on just one person’s salary.

Should you pay off student loans before getting married?

The average wedding costs $33,931, according to a survey by The Knot. But even if you opt for spending just a few thousand dollars, it’s money you could devote to becoming debt-free instead.

In fact, the promise of a wedding is excellent motivation to pay off your debt. If you postpone getting married, you can restructure your repayment schedule to pay off larger amounts more quickly. Plus, you’ll be able to splurge more on the ceremony and reception.

However, if getting married is the top priority, at least make sure to discuss how you’ll deal with your education debt or your future spouse’s student loans.

Bottom line? Make the decision as a couple

It’s time for you and your fiancé to have a serious conversation.

Don’t let the financial elephant in the room build resentment between the two of you. Talking about finances can be uncomfortable, but remember that your union will be decidedly less perfect, and a lot less harmonious, if the topic of student debt is swept under the rug.

Discuss the timeline for debt repayment. Talk about how you’ll share the burden. Learn to communicate effectively with your partner about finances before you’re legally bound. Most importantly, be open and honest before you take the plunge into marriage.

Laura Woods contributed to this report.

