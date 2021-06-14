Best Low-Interest Personal Loans for You: How to Find Them and Qualify

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

If you’re drowning in high-interest credit card debt or don’t have the cash to fund a major purchase, low-interest personal loans can be a lifesaver. But with hundreds of lenders out there, it can be hard to know where to go to find the best low-interest loans for your specific situation and credit background.

The good news is we’ve done some research for you. Check out our list of seven solid options for low-interest loans, along with what you need to do to be eligible for them:

7 great low-interest personal loans available today

Shopping around ensures you get the best low-interest loan possible for your situation. The lenders allow you to do exactly that, offering prequalification as a means of checking your eligibility and available APRs without submitting to a hard credit inquiry.

Where to get low-interest personal loans Lender Good option for … APR range Min. credit score 1. Best Egg ● Small personal loans with low interest 5.99% – 29.99% 640 2. FreedomPlus ● Fast funding 7.99% – 29.99% 0 3. LightStream ● Low-interest long-term personal loans (short terms also available) 4.99% – 19.99% 0 4. Payoff ● Ending credit card debt 5.99% – 24.99% 640 5. SoFi ● Large personal loans with low interest rates

● Unemployment protection during repayment 5.99% – 18.85% 680 6. Upgrade ● Borrowers with co-applicants 5.94% – 35.97% 620 7. Upstart ● Easier loan approval 6.46% – 35.99% 600 * Annual percentage rate (APR) is a measure of your cost of borrowing and includes the interest rate plus other fees. Available APRs may differ based on your location. APR may include autopay discount.

** APRs and other details current as of May 19, 2021.

For help comparing rates and terms among these and other lenders, consider LendingTree, the parent company of Student Loan Hero. You can easily compare personal loan offers from up to five lenders with a single online form, giving you the peace of mind that you are getting your best loan available. With dozens of lenders that participate in their personal loan comparison tool, you will be able to potentially see offers from the lenders listed below, as well as others.

See Personalized Rates

1. Best Egg: For small personal loans with low interest

Loan amounts $2,000 – $50,000 Repayment terms 36 or 60 months Origination fee 0.99% - 5.99% Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds 1-3 days after final approval What to like What to consider ● Fixed interest rates that won’t fluctuate over time

● Funds can be used for debt consolidation and most other reasonable purposes (but not for education expenses)

● You can make payments in a variety of ways, including online, over the phone or even text message ● Like with other lenders, your origination fee is deducted from your principal loan amount, so you may need to borrow a bit more than planned

● $15 fee for returned payments

● Joint loans with co-borrowers aren’t currently available Read our full review of Best Egg

2. FreedomPlus: For especially fast funding

Loan amounts $7,500 – $40,000 Repayment terms 24 to 60 months Origination fee 1.99% - 4.99% Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds Within 48 hours after final approval What to like What to consider ● You could receive approval the same day you apply

● Funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including home improvement

● Fixed interest rates that will never increase ● Late payment fee of $15 or 5% of amount due

3. LightStream: For low-interest long-term personal loans

Loan amounts $5,000 – $100,000 Repayment terms 24 to 144 months Origination fee No origination fee Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds As soon as same day after final approval What to like What to consider ● No fees of any kind

● Fixed rates that are less risky than variable rates

● LightStream’s “Rate Beat” program promises to undercut any competitor’s quote by 0.10 percentage points

● Funds can be used for anything from a car to a wedding

● Receive an APR discount of 0.50 percentage points if you enroll in autopay

● LightStream sports an iOS and Android app, where you can apply for funding or make loan payments ● Your quoted APR will depend on your credit profile, of course, but also on your loan purpose and repayment term

● LightStream requires you to have “several” years of credit history and “few, if any, delinquencies” or other black marks on your credit report

4. Payoff: For ending your credit card debt

Loan amounts $5,000 – $40,000 Repayment terms 24 and 60 months Origination fee Up to 5.00% Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds 3 to 6 days after final approval What to like What to consider ● No application or late payment fees

● Fixed rates that might be welcomed if you’ve struggled with credit card debt

● Payoff is strictly for refinancing and consolidating credit card debt

● The company says paying off the plastic in your wallet can increase your credit score by up to 40 points

● You can change your payment due date once per year ● In addition to a 640 credit score, you’ll also need a delinquency-free credit report and a satisfactory debt-to-income ratio in order to qualify

● Payoff loans are not available in Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska and Nevada

● The company says it may be able to “help” if you can’t make your monthly payment on a Payoff personal loan Read our full review of Payoff

5. SoFi: For large personal loans with low interest rates

Loan amounts $5,000 – $100,000 Repayment terms 24 to 84 months Origination fee No origination fee Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds A few days after final approval What to like What to consider ● Option to receive a fixed or variable interest rate

● Receive an APR discount of 0.25 percentage points for enrolling in automatic payments

● No fees, including for late payments

● No restrictions on how you use the funds

● You can pause your payments if you lose your job

● SoFi promises live customer support 7 days a week

● The company has a long list of products, including student loan refinancing, so you could keep multiple accounts under one roof ● Primary borrower must have a minimum annual income of $50,000

● To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident or visa holder with at least two years remaining until your status expires

● You can apply with a co-borrower if you can’t qualify on your own

6. Upgrade: For borrowers with co-applicants

Loan amounts $1,000 – $50,000 Repayment terms 36 or 60 months Origination fee 2.90% - 8.00% Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds 1 day after final approval What to like What to consider ● Fixed rates so your monthly payment is static

● No application fee

● Self-employed borrowers are encouraged to apply

● Possible to seek funds with a co-applicant

● Funds can be used for debt consolidation or new purchases

● Credit monitoring benefits including with your loan ● Late payment fee of $15

● Eligibility criteria includes being a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or visa holder

● Upgrade doesn’t offer the ability to lower your monthly payment once you lock in your loan terms Read our full review of Upgrade

7. Upstart: For a more accessible loan approval process

Basics Loan amounts $1,000 – $50,000 Repayment terms 36 or 60 months Origination fee Up to 8.00% Prepayment penalty None How long it takes to get funds 1 day after final approval What to like What to consider ● The company says it considers 1,000-plus data points in its underwriting criteria, potentially making its loans more accessible than competitors

● Unlike other lenders, Upstart funds can be used for education expenses (though be sure to compare your student loan options first) ● Primary borrower must have a minimum annual income of $12,000

● Late payment fee of $15 or 5% of amount due Read our full review of Upstart

Though these lenders stand out for their low-interest loan products, many of them are light on information on loan repayment protections. If your income or financial situation isn’t on firm ground, be sure to ask each lender about how it would handle a situation in which you couldn’t afford your monthly payment.

SoFi is the lone lender above that clearly states that you could pause your monthly dues due to losing a job through no fault of your own, while the other companies often insist they’d work with you on a case-by-case basis to avoid delinquency.

How to qualify for low-interest personal loans

Personal loan interest rates are generally a reflection of how the lender views you as a credit risk — or how likely you are to default on the loan. Lenders look at a few factors to determine your rate.

1. Credit score

Your credit score is a road map of your experience with credit. Payment history, amount owed and length of credit history are major factors in determining that three-digit number.

A low credit score can signify that you’re less reliable as a borrower, so you might get a higher interest rate to make up for the risk. A high credit score, on the other hand, shows you’re a responsible borrower and should qualify you for a lower interest rate.

2. Debt-to-income ratio

Even lenders that don’t have a minimum income requirement use your income to help determine your interest rate.

The main reason is they want to know your debt-to-income ratio (DTI). The ratio is calculated by dividing your monthly debt payments by your monthly gross income.

The lower your DTI, the more flexibility you have to make your monthly payments. This makes you look less risky and usually results in a lower interest rate. Use our DTI calculator to find out what yours is before you apply.

3. Loan term

The shorter the repayment period, the sooner the lender can lend that money to someone else. So lenders typically offer lower interest rates on personal loans with short repayment periods. This incentivizes the borrower to repay the loan quickly.

Shorter repayment periods come with higher monthly payments, though, so make sure you can afford them.

Estimate monthly payments using our personal loan calculator.

Compare lenders to secure a low-interest loan

To see your lowest interest rate on a personal loan, compare several lenders to see what rates they offer. All the lenders listed here allow you to prequalify without a hard inquiry on your credit report.

Here’s what happens when you go through the prequalification process:

The lender will do a soft inquiry on your credit report.

You’ll get an estimated interest rate based on the information it finds.

When you apply, you’ll get a final rate based on your full financial profile.

Going through this process will help you get your best possible rate for your situation. Plus, thanks to a lower interest rate, you’re more likely to save money on your personal loan in the long run.

If you need to take out a personal loan and don’t know where to start, check out LendingTree’s personal loan shopping tool. Dozens of lenders work with LendingTree to offer personal loans. When you enter your information into the tool, you can get several offers at once, without affecting your credit score. Depending on your credit, you could qualify for a loan with an interest rate below 6.00%.

FAQs about low-interest personal loans

If you still have questions about low-interest loans, you’re not alone. These borrowing instruments can be confusing for first-time borrowers. Here are a few common questions, with answers.

Why are low interest rates valuable on a personal loan?

The lower your interest rate, the more you’ll save on the total repayment of your loan. That’s because less interest will accrue and capitalize onto your principal balance while you’re paying it off. To minimize your loan cost, improve your credit and prequalify with a lender advertising attractive low-interest loans.

How do you get a low-interest loan?

To get a low-interest loan, you need to have a very good credit score and repayment history that proves you’re a dependable borrower. Lenders only award low-interest loans to such creditworthy applicants. If your credit isn’t in the best shape and you don’t have to borrow in the short-term, improving your financial profile can help you access low-interest loans when you need them most.

Can you get a personal loan with bad credit?

If you can’t wait around to qualify for a low-interest loan, yes, it’s possible to meet a lower threshold for funding. Personal loans for bad credit are more accessible, but be aware of the risks of borrowing at higher interest rates before you proceed. Also, be wary of predatory lenders and loans that call for you to pony up collateral. It could be wiser to improve your credit in other ways before trying again later to borrow a lower-interest, unsecured loan.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.