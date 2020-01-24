6 Alternatives to Private Student Loan Forgiveness (That Actually Work)

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Earnest Refinancing rates from 1.99% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Earnest

Although private student loans can fill a gap in funding, they can be tough to pay back. Not only do private student loans have fewer repayment plans than federal ones, but your options for private student loan forgiveness are virtually nonexistent.

That said, some states and employers offer student loan repayment assistance to help you pay off private student loan debt. Plus, you might be able to adjust payments by speaking with your lender or applying for student loan refinancing.

If you’re dealing with burdensome private student loans — and coming up short in your search for private student loan forgiveness — read on to learn about alternative options that could help you.

What to do if you need private student loan forgiveness

Although private student loan forgiveness programs don’t exist, you have other options. Here’s what you could do if you have private student loans and need to find some breathing room.

1. Talk to your lender

2. Refinance your student loans

3. Explore private student loan repayment assistance programs

4. Optimize your federal loans (if you have them)

5. Look for updates on private student loan forgiveness

6. Find new ways to increase your income

1. Talk to your lender

The first thing you need to do if you’re struggling with your private student loans is to contact your lender. Every company is different, so it’s important to explore your options with yours.

Your lender likely doesn’t offer private student loan forgiveness. But it might still be able to help you in other ways.

For example, many top student loan refinancing companies offer deferment or forbearance. These options enable you to temporarily postpone your payments, giving you some breathing room while also helping you avoid delinquency.

However, you can only be in deferment or forbearance for a limited amount of time, which will vary based on your lender.

If you’re struggling with repayment and looking for private student loan forgiveness, it’s crucial that you contact your lender and don’t just abandon your payments.

Abandoning your payments will seriously hurt your credit. And that can make it difficult for you to obtain new credit in the future.

2. Refinance your student loans

Refinancing private student loans could make it easier to manage your monthly payments.

Through student loan refinancing, you can consolidate all of your loans. If you qualify for a better interest rate than you have now, you can decrease your monthly payments.

Some refinancing lenders have other ways they can help borrowers. For example, some lenders — such as SoFi — offer extra benefits such as unemployment protection. This program not only helps you temporarily suspend your payments if you become involuntarily unemployed, but it also gives you access to career advisory services via SoFi.

If you’re interested in exploring refinancing as an option, you can find several refinancing lenders on our student loan consolidation and refinancing page.

3. Explore private student loan repayment assistance programs

Although you won’t find private student loan forgiveness programs (these are reserved for federal loans), you might be able to get help paying off your private student loan balance. Most states offer student loan repayment assistance programs (LRAPs) to qualifying professionals.

Some people who commonly qualify include teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, pharmacists and dentists. Although some of these programs might be limited to federal loans, others may pay off private student debt as well.

What’s more, some companies offer a student loan matching benefit, similar to a 401(k) matching benefit. If you’re open to a new job, look for companies that help their employees pay off their student loans.

A few states also have unique programs that help new residents pay off their loans. The Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones program, for example, pays $15,000 over five years to qualifying borrowers who move to an eligible area in Kansas. So if you’re looking for an out-of-the-box solution and are open to relocating, a program like this could be worth exploring.

Before dedicating a lot of time to one of these programs, though, read the fine print to make sure it will help pay off private student loans. You wouldn’t want to uproot your life only to find out your private student debt isn’t eligible for repayment assistance.

4. Optimize your federal loans (if you have them)

While you don’t have many options for private student loan forgiveness programs, you have a lot more for federal student loans, if you have them.

Federal loans come with a variety of repayment options to help when times are tough. You can utilize these options to ease the burden of your federal loan monthly payments and free up more cash. Hopefully, this will make it easier for you to pay down your private student loans.

Paying down more of your private student loans first also follows the debt avalanche payoff method. Here’s how it works:

The debt avalanche method advises targeting high-interest rate debt first.

All extra payments should go to that expensive debt while the lower-interest-rate debt gets minimum payments.

Once your target account is paid off, apply its payments on top of your next target account’s minimum.

Do this repeatedly until all of your debt accounts are paid off.

This plan works because it reduces the debt that costs you the most money first. It also creates momentum — as one account is paid off, you roll over its payments to another account. Suddenly that next account will be paid off a lot faster, and so on.

Now, here’s how that applies to your student loans:

If you’re either struggling to make all your payments or have nothing left to pay extra, you can use an income-driven repayment plan to reduce your federal loan monthly payments.

Apply the difference that you were paying on your federal loans before the income-driven repayment plan to your private student loans.

You’ll stay current on your federal loans by paying the minimum due per the income-driven repayment plan, while also eliminating your high-interest private student loans faster.

Since private student loans tend to come with a higher interest rate, targeting them first lines up with the debt avalanche method nicely.

5. Look for updates on private student loan forgiveness

Student loan debt is an ever-changing arena. The laws governing collections on student loans can change as quickly as administrations do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of news as it comes out.

Right now there are no moves from the current administration to add any private student loan forgiveness programs. In fact, there are more proposals to reduce benefits for student loan borrowers than there are to add.

That said, there’s still hope for positive change. And as a constituent, you have a right to contact your local representatives about laws that are up for a vote.

6. Find new ways to increase your income

This option has nothing to do with private student loan forgiveness — but it’s worth mentioning because of the sheer impact it can have on your student loan repayment.

If you know you’re not eligible for a raise or think you don’t have time to work more, consider looking into side hustles.

Let’s say you earn $400 extra per month for some freelance work and apply it directly to your student loan payments. Here’s how much of a difference that would make:

If your loan balance is currently $35,000 and your interest rate is 5.00% with a monthly payment of $371 over 10 years, one extra $400 payment will save you $239 and take two months off the life of your loan.

If you made that extra $400 payment from your side income every month, you’ll save $5,679 on your debt overall and pay it off five years and nine months early.

Finding ways to increase your income can change the game on your finances. And that extra income could be the push you needed to make ends meet or get ahead.

Think about it this way: If you find the right side hustle, you can do more than earn extra money. You can also build your skills and network. And that can help increase your chances of success and income potential as you go.

Talking to your lender is your best bet

Knowing that federal student loans qualify for forgiveness options that private student loans don’t is frustrating, to say the least. But don’t let that frustration keep you from seeking help when you need it.

Of all the options listed above, talking to your lender could be one of the most effective. Leslie H. Tayne of Tayne Law Group, a financial attorney and author of “Life & Debt,” explained this in more detail: “First, I would recommend speaking with your loan provider. While they won’t forgive your student loans just by asking, they may be willing to lower your monthly bill or work out a payment option that works for you.”

Choosing not to speak with your lender when you need to will only lead to more problems. Delinquencies and default will damage your credit for years to come. And bankruptcy won’t likely be a backup plan you can count on.

“Unfortunately, graduates believe bankruptcy is a viable option for throwing away their student loans,” said Tayne. “The truth is unless you have an extreme hardship, it’s going to be near impossible to discharge your student loans through bankruptcy.”

If you fear you won’t be able to sustain your monthly payments any longer, contact your lender. They’ll tell you what options might be available to you. That will be your best chance at taking charge of your private student loans before they take charge of you.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!