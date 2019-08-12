How Do Lenders Make Money?

Any borrower who has taken out a loan with a bank or a lender has probably spent time wondering how on earth loan companies could afford to part with such a large chunk of change.
If you’re like me, you might imagine that your loan officer goes into an underground vault to bag some cash for your loan, leaving the pile of money a little smaller afterward.
Thankfully for our economy, the reality is that lenders of student loans, mortgages and other debt rely on money to make money. It’s just not as simple as a basement full of cash.
Here’s a breakdown of how loan companies — from banks, online lenders and credit unions to quasi-state-run loan authorities — can lend to borrowers and still turn a profit.
How do loan companies work?
While your loan company doesn’t have a physical pile of cash, there does need to be an influx of money before it can start offering loans. That money comes either from depositors or investors. For instance, when your paycheck is direct deposited to your bank, that money becomes part of the capital that the bank uses to make loans.
Bank depositors will receive much lower interest rates than investors because they reserve the right to withdraw their full balance on demand. An investor, on the other hand, yields access to their money for a certain term — as in the case of a certificate of deposit — in exchange for a higher rate of return.
Let’s say an investor named Harry comes to the bank and deposits $10,000 in his savings account. The following day, a student named Sarah takes a $9,000 student loan from the same bank.
By lending out the $9,000, the bank has almost doubled the money in the economy, since Harry’s $10,000 is available to him and earning interest, while Sarah’s loan is purchasing her $9,000 worth of education.
How loan companies determine interest rates
If banks and loan companies are in the business of making as much money as possible, why don’t all depositors and investors receive minuscule interest rates or none at all? And why don’t all borrowers pay sky-high rates?
Even though a bank is free to set its rates, it also has to take several other factors into account.
1. Federal Reserve monetary policies
The Federal Reserve influences interest rates in a variety of ways, including setting a target for the federal funds rate (the interest rate banks use for borrowing money parked in a Federal Reserve account for one day). The Fed uses market operations to nudge this important interest rate to its targeted level.
The federal funds rate sets something of a floor for rates, since banks generally won’t lend money if they can get a higher rate in the federal funds market. It also indirectly helps banks set their prime rate, which is what the bank would charge the ideal, creditworthy customer for a loan.
2. Competition
As with most private businesses, prices are set with an eye to what the competition is doing. By closely watching the market for financial products, banks and other lenders determine what rates will attract customers.
Naturally, if a lender has the highest rates in town, almost no one will want to borrow from them. And if a bank can afford to offer loan rates below those of its rivals, it can likely steal some business away.
3. Inflation and market volatility
Banks must look at the cost of inflation and potential market volatility over the life of a loan, particularly for long-term loans. The interest rate charged to a borrower has to take into account how much inflation might eat into the bank’s profits.
To protect themselves (and give borrowers more options), some loan companies offer variable interest rates that can often start lower than fixed rates but might then rise over time. With variable interest rates, the bank passes the risk onto the borrower — if rates rise across the financial system, for instance, the bank won’t lose money by being locked into an earlier, lower rate.
So… how do lenders make money?
You’ve probably noticed that banking customers are paid less interest for their savings than borrowers pay out for their debt. From the example above, Harry might receive 2.25% annual percentage yield (APY) on his $10,000 in savings, but Sarah might have to pay at least 5.00% annual percentage rate (APR) on her $9,000 student loan.
That difference between APR and APY, known as the net interest margin, is where lenders make their money.
To put a finer point on it: Banks profit from the difference between what they earn in interest from borrowers and what they owe in interest to depositors and investors.
When a borrower fails to repay their debt, the lender could profit even more. A delinquent student loan, for example, accrues and capitalizes interest, making for an exorbitant repayment for the borrower. On the other hand, a loan in default that’s never repaid could ultimately cost the lender the profit it was expecting.
Don’t forget the fees
Of course, the net interest margin is not the only way that banks and loan companies make money. Fees can also be a source of profit — a fact which consumers should always keep in mind.
In particular, you are likely to see the following types of fees among loan companies:
Application fees
When a borrower applies for a loan, they will often be faced with an application fee or loan origination fee. Sometimes you will pay this out of pocket, and sometimes the fee will be included with the principal of your loan, which means you will also be paying interest on it.
Account fees
These fees are generally on the depositor and investor side: You might pay an account fee for a checking account or an investment account as a maintenance charge, though of course there are also fees on the borrower side, as with credit cards.
ATM fees
Using an ATM under another bank’s name will cost you. Often, you’ll pay a fee to the bank that owns the ATM, as well as a fee to your bank.
Penalty charges
These fees generally occur when you do things like overdraw your account or make a late payment on a loan. Some student loan companies even penalize borrowers for repaying their loans early — also known as a prepayment penalty.
What about loan companies that don’t act as a bank?
Some lenders make money on a combination of loan origination (fees) and loan repayment (interest). There are newer fintech companies that have also found a third way to turn a profit: repackaging and selling loans made to especially creditworthy borrowers.
In these cases, student loan refinance companies sell off pools of prime loans — collections of debt lent to creditworthy or “prime” borrowers. Investment fund and asset managers purchase the debt because of its appealing cash flow prospects.
SoFi, for example, began earning dividends from securitizations and whole loan sales well before it started resembling a traditional bank, offering investment accounts to its members.
In the end, who profits from student loans?
Let’s return to the bank-borrowing story of Harry and Sarah. Thanks to the fees and, in Sarah’s case, the interest they shell out, the loan company is first to profit. On the student loan front, Sarah also benefits because she receives the money she needs for her education.
That scenario is relatively cut and dry, but in the world of student loan refinancing, on the other hand, the question of who profits is more nuanced.
Let’s say Sarah refinances her $9,000 loan with a competing lender to reduce her interest rate. In this case, she profits by having to pay out less interest in repayment.
In addition, Sarah’s new lender profits from having a creditworthy customer who’s a good bet to make payments, adding to the company’s bottom line. (That explains why refinance companies compete for the most creditworthy borrowers, routinely innovating products and perks.)
When the lending process works the way it should, everyone profits in a sense, even if not to the same degree. After all, the lender could keep profiting in a third way: selling the loan to an investor.
Even though some of these practices might seem magical, it’s critical for all consumers — both borrowers and depositors — to understand the simple ways that loan companies make their money.
Armed with this knowledge, you can at least recognize and avoid unnecessary fees, plus reduce your interest payments. Loan companies have enough cash in their vault as it is.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
