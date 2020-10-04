LendingClub vs. Prosper Review: Here’s What You Need to Know

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

In recent years, there’s been rising interest in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. A report from Allied Market Research estimated that P2P lending would grow by 30% between 2020 and 2027, reaching nearly $560 billion in value.

Two well-known players in the P2P lending space are LendingClub and Prosper. How do these two companies compare for borrowers who are looking for personal loans?

Figuring out what works best for you can help you get your best deal. After a review of how P2P lending works, consider what you need to know about LendingClub versus Prosper.

How P2P lending works

Here’s how P2P lending works typically:

You fill out an application on the lender’s website.

Your credit and other information are used to assign you a “grade.”

Investors on the site (regular people, or your “peers”) will decide whether to fund your loan, usually in $25 increments.

If enough investors commit funds to your loan, and it’s fully funded, you receive the money.

According to Joseph Hogue, a chartered financial analyst and P2P lending expert at financial education website PeerFinance101, the LendingClub versus Prosper cage match isn’t a thrilling one.

“In many ways, these companies are a lot alike,” Hogue said. “They both work essentially the same way to get loans to borrowers.”

The process is similar on both websites, though there are slight differences in how you apply for your loan, said Hogue.

“No matter which website you go through, you’ll rely on other people to fund your loan,” said Hogue. “You’ll have a chance to make a statement, so share your story so potential lenders know you’re sincere and likely to repay the loan.”

LendingClub vs. Prosper: What’s different?

LendingClub Prosper Founded 2007 2005 Loans funded $50 billion-plus $17 billion Loan customers 3 million-plus 1.03 million

The differences between LendingClub and Prosper are in the small details, Hogue said.

See the chart below for a comparison of some details of the unsecured personal loans from the two companies. (The minimum credit score and DTI were current as of Sept. 11, 2020.)

LendingClub Prosper Loan amount $1,000 – $40,000 $2,000 – $40,000 APR range 10.68% – 35.89% 7.95% – 35.99% Term length 36 or 60 36 or 60 Origination fees 2.00% - 6.00% 2.41% - 5.00% Minimum credit score 600* 640 Maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio 40%* 50% Good for debt consolidation? Yes Yes Allows co-borrowers? Yes Yes

*LendingClub doesn’t outwardly state these minimum requirements, but they’ve been widely reported. On its website, LendingClub simply says it will review your credit reports, credit score and “other information that predicts the likelihood that you’ll make on-time payments until your loan is fully repaid.”

“Even though the minimum credit scores are similar, in my experience, LendingClub is a little more flexible about credit requirements overall,” Hogue said. “On the other hand, though, Prosper accepts borrowers with a higher debt-to-income ratio.”

Hogue recommended getting a rate quote from both LendingClub and Prosper to compare rates and terms. Since both companies use soft credit pulls to determine your rate, you don’t have to worry about it negatively impacting your credit as you comparison shop.

How to apply for a LendingClub loan

LendingClub takes you through a simple, step-by-step process to find a rate quote. You answer questions about…

The amount you want to borrow

How you plan to use the money

Whether you’re applying solo or with a co-borrower

Your total income

Then you answer basic questions about your:

Birthdate

Name

Street address

Phone number

Finally, you enter your email address, set up a password and get your rate. Each item is on its own page, but it gets you through the process quickly. I was able to fill in my information and receive a quote in less than three minutes.

If your credit doesn’t match LendingClub’s requirements, you have the option to find a co-applicant and add that person’s information, thereby increasing your chances of getting a loan.

Once you have a rate quote, you’ll be asked to provide documentation and the terms will be finalized. Then your loan request goes live on the LendingClub website and lenders can decide if they will help fund your loan.

How to apply for a Prosper loan

Like LendingClub, Prosper makes it simple to get a rate check. However, rather than going through multiple pages on Prosper’s website, you fill out all the required information on one page, although Prosper asks for a little more initially than LendingClub.

You need to enter some basic information:

Amount of the loan you’re requesting

Purpose of borrowing

Name

Birthdate

Street address

Monthly housing payment

Employment status

Income

Telephone number

You’re required to provide an email address and password to set up an account. Again, the whole process of filling the form and getting a rate quote took me less than three minutes.

If you don’t qualify for a Prosper personal loan offer, the company may refer you to its partner, AmOne, which specializes in debt consolidation and personal loans for people with fair to poor credit.

When LendingClub might be a good choice for you

A loan from LendingClub might be a better choice if:

“Yes, you can use your money from Prosper to fund a small business and do most of the things you can do with LendingClub,” said Hogue. “However, in my experience, LendingClub is better at catering to people who have more diverse needs beyond debt consolidation, like starting a business or refinancing an auto loan.”

LendingClub requires that you have at least three years of credit history. However, if you don’t meet the minimum credit requirements due to a low score or thin credit file, a co-borrower can help.

The DTI requirement is slightly more stringent for a loan with a co-borrower – your combined DTI needs to be less than 35%.

When Prosper might be a good choice for you

A loan from Prosper might be a better choice if:

You carry a higher debt balance

You’re creditworthiness unlocks single-digit interest rates

LendingClub will consider your application if your total debt payments amount to less than 40% of your income, while Prosper will do it as long as your monthly obligations don’t take up more than 50% of your income.

Also, if you’re especially creditworthy (with or without a co-borrower), you could access single-digit APRs that LendingClub can’t match.

LendingClub vs. Prosper: Shop for your best personal loan

Do your research to see what works best for your situation. Hogue suggested applying on both lender websites to compare rates.

It’s not just about LendingClub versus Prosper when it comes to personal loans. P2P lending can be a great way to find borrowing opportunities not offered by banks, but it’s not the only option. Hogue recommended getting quotes from other personal loan lenders, as well as from P2P lenders.

“Just like anything else, you’re going to get a better deal when you shop around,” said Hogue. “Check out Prosper, LendingClub and more traditional lenders to see where you get the lowest rate and the terms that best fit your situation.”

You might also compare SoFi vs. LendingClub, for example.

Note: Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to rates and terms for unsecured personal loans. None of the companies mentioned have provided or reviewed the information shared in this review.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.