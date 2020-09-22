How Katie Austin Destroyed $50K in Student Loan Debt

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Originally published Feb. 1, 2017

When she graduated from college in 2011, Katie Austin was one of the 45 million Americans with student loan debt. Her parents generously agreed to pay off half of her $100,000 debt, but Austin was still left with a $50,000 student loan to pay off.

Looking at that number, she wasn’t sure what to do.

Paying off $50,000 in student loans is no easy task. But with a plan, a lot of determination and a supportive community, Austin found that it was possible to clear out that $50K in student loans a lot faster than she thought.

If you have student debt, here are some useful takeaways from Austin’s experience:

First off: deferring payments on her $50,000 student loan

Austin didn’t start out with the idea that she would aggressively pay off her $50k in student loans. In fact, one of the first things she did after graduation was fly to Europe. She was able to defer her payments during that time, but that put her a bit behind.

After returning to the United States, she worked as a temp, making very little money. Austin didn’t think she could begin paying down her debt in earnest because of her low income.

“Then I moved to Los Angeles,” she said. “Things were even worse. I was wicked poor and living on food stamps.”

The first turning point in Austin’s journey to paying off $50,000 in student loans was landing a job with Lyft. She worked as a launcher, traveling from city to city recruiting drivers.

“I didn’t have an apartment,” she said. “I had a salary and a per diem. Lyft was basically paying for my life.”

It was then that Austin began paying off her $50,000 student loan. Even then, it didn’t occur to her to pay the debt off early: “I just made the minimum payments and frittered away the rest.”

Austin’s 6-point strategy to pay off $50,000 in student loans faster

One day, shortly after moving to San Francisco, Austin looked at her loan balances and realized that she had enough money to pay off her smallest student loan. It was only a couple thousand dollars, so she just knocked it out. She increased her monthly payments from $250 to just over $500 a month to pay it off faster.

Then she got a new job as a communications lead and attended FinCon, an annual conference for the financial media community. It was an eye-opening experience for her. Austin became serious about demolishing her debt and made a plan.

1. Refinance for better rates

2. Analyze your budget

3. Put your $50k student loan payments on autopay

4. Change your spending habits

5. Utilize your network

6. Set an end date for your debt

Refinance for better rates

Austin’s first step was to refinance her student loans. While she was paying off $50,000 in student loans, the debt was spread across several loans and servicers.

Refinancing allowed Austin to combine her loans into a single loan with one interest rate. And not only did it make it easier for her to keep track of everything, but the lower rate she got meant more of her payments went to the principal.

Analyze your budget

After the experience of frittering away her money, Austin decided it was time to analyze her budget to figure out exactly how long it would take to pay off $50,000 in student loans. She realized that putting $500 a month toward paying off student loan debt was insufficient. Once she looked at the numbers, Austin realized she could put $1,600 toward her debt each month.

Tripling her monthly payments made a huge difference and allowed Austin to pay off her debt way ahead of schedule.

Put your $50k student loan payments on autopay

Next, Austin knew she had to make her student loan payments automatic. Having her student loan payments on autopay helped her stick to her spending plan.

“I figured I’d be too lazy to change the plan,” she said. “It was easier to just decide not to buy things than go in and change my autopay.”

Change your spending habits

Austin realized she was spending money on things she didn’t need. Her constant travel while working for Lyft confirmed her love of minimalist principles. But she also realized she could do plenty of other things to cut back on her spending.

She changed her car insurance, started going to Safeway instead of Whole Foods and ate out less. Austin even started freelancing to make money on the side.

It also taught her to stick to her goals and priorities. Rather than being tempted for nights out, she learned to say no.

“The cool thing about having this major financial obligation is that you have a ready-made excuse,” Austin said. “When people ask you to do things you’re lukewarm toward, you can just tell them you’re paying off your student loans and can’t.”

Utilize your network

The fact that Austin’s parents stepped in to take on half her student loan debt was the biggest help. However, she also had other help.

Austin’s trip to FinCon introduced her to others living a debt-free lifestyle. She learned about the importance of a positive mindset and surrounding yourself with like-minded people. Knowing others were out there doing the same thing buoyed her up and helped her stick to her plan.

Not only that, but her boyfriend also helped. He bought a portion of her debt through a loan crowdfunding platform and didn’t charge her interest.

“Once I didn’t have to worry about interest, it really helped me pay it down faster,” Austin said.

Set an end date for your debt

Finally, Austin said, it helped to concentrate on the fact that you can live with almost anything for a short period of time. Because she was so aggressive and planned to pay off her debt quickly, Austin knew she would only have to deal with the restrictions of her budget for a couple of years.

“Having an end date was a real help,” she said. “You may have to give up stuff for a year or two, but it’s bearable because you know exactly when you’ll be done.”

Lack of an emergency fund buffer can be dangerous

Austin acknowledged that she was a little uncomfortable at times. She put so much toward paying down her student loan debt that she didn’t build an emergency fund.

“I knew I might be screwed if things went wrong,” she said.

On the other hand, once her boyfriend bought her debt, she breathed a little easier, knowing she could make arrangements if necessary. She also said that she felt some confidence that her parents could help if things got really bad — although she didn’t want to go to them.

In the end, Austin got lucky. She didn’t have any health problems or unexpected expenses. However, she doesn’t recommend living as close to the edge as she did.

“That buffer is really necessary,” she said. “Sometimes I wish I had built something up.”

Life after paying off $50,000 in student loans

Austin made her last student loan debt payment on her $50,000 student loan early in January 2017. Now, she’s trying to figure out what to do with the extra money she will have each month.

“I just got my first paycheck where most of the money isn’t going to student loans,” she said. “I need to figure out what to do with that money now.”

She knows she doesn’t want to just mindlessly spend the money, though: “I want to spend wisely. This money isn’t for shopping sprees and eating out.”

Austin thinks she’ll put a good chunk of it toward retirement savings and other goals, including travel. In order to stay on track, she plans to set goals and check in with her boyfriend. They sit down each month and talk about what they want to do. Then they help each other stay on track.

“Knowing I’m accountable helps keep me in check,” Austin said.

In the end, Austin is glad she took an aggressive stance toward paying off her $50,000 in student loans — now she’s debt-free and she has more options. While she understands that not everyone has the same help she did, she does think it’s possible for most people to pay off their debt with planning and determination.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

