Federal and private student loan borrowers in Kansas owe an average of $32,045, 13% below the U.S. average of $36,689. But it’s still a significant amount of money, which is why many borrowers are looking for repayment programs and refinancing options for Kansas student loans.
The state offers government-funded loan repayment or forgiveness programs for borrowers working in eligible professions in the state. For students looking to reduce their expenses and minimize their debt from the start, the state also has scholarships geared toward Kansas students.
Here’s what you need to know about Kansas student loans and your repayment options.
Kansas student loans: Borrowers owe average of $32,045 in federal, private debt — and more facts
In the fall of 2019, 123,824 students attended both public and private institutions across Kansas. Kansas students could benefit from several scholarships offered by the state for both undergraduate and graduate students. Kansas has 10 state-led undergraduate scholarships (including one for technical students) and six scholarships or fellowships for graduate students. Here are some of the popular scholarships they offer:
- Kansas State Scholarship: This scholarship is for a certain percentage of the state’s top high school seniors who show financial need (up to $1,000 is available annually). Students must have completed the required Kansas Scholars Curriculum and been named a Kansas State Scholar as certified by the Kansas Board of Regents.
- Kansas Ethnic Minority Scholarship: Up to $1,850 is available annually for eligible students (those described as “academically competitive”) who are African American, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian or Pacific Islander or Hispanic.
- Kansas Teacher Service Scholarship: In exchange for making a service commitment, eligible bachelor’s and master’s students pursuing a career in education can receive up to $5,536 a year in financial assistance. Recipients agree to work in hard-to-fill disciplines or underserved areas of the state. One year of teaching for each year of funding is required.
- Kansas Military Service Scholarship: Kansas residents who have served in the military overseas could be eligible for a scholarship that covers up to four years of undergraduate study at a designated Kansas institution.
- Kansas National Guard Educational Assistance Program: This program covers a percentage of tuition and fees for eligible members of the Kansas National Guard in good standing. Award amounts vary.
The state also offers tuition assistance to dependents and spouses of deceased public safety officers or military personnel, prisoners of war and foster children.
Student loan debt in Kansas’ largest counties, from Johnson to Sedgwick
Loan repayment programs for Kansas residents
Here are some options to help you create your student loan repayment strategy in Kansas.
Community Stipend Program
Through the Community Stipend Program, physicians in Kansas could receive monthly funds during their residency. These funds are contingent upon a service commitment.
Tip: You can use a repayment calculator to help determine whether it’s worth it to fulfill your service commitment and receive the stipend, or potentially go with a more lucrative option elsewhere.
Kansas Bridging Plan
The Kansas Bridging Plan is a loan forgiveness initiative designed to motivate residents in primary care and psychiatry to remain in the state. Residents who commit to 36 months could receive up to $26,000 toward their student loan repayment.
Students must commit to completing their residency in an eligible county — Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte aren’t eligible. The program is competitive, as the state annually funds just 14 positions for primary care physicians and three psychiatrist slots.
Kansas Medical Student Loan (KMSL)
The KMSL is available for primary care medicine and psychiatry students, providing tuition and a monthly stipend to recipients who agree to practice in the state after their residency. It’s awarded annually.
Students who pursue the loan for primary care must complete their service obligation in emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine or pediatrics after completing their residency. Those who pursue the loan for psychiatry must practice in child or general psychiatry after their residency. Students can’t receive funding from both programs.
There’s also a Retro KMSL that requires a one-year service commitment for each contract.
Kansas State Loan Repayment Program
The Kansas State Loan Repayment Program is for health care workers who pledge a commitment of at least two years while practicing in an area where there is a shortage.
Physicians or dentists can receive up to $25,000 in repayment assistance a year, while other eligible providers can receive up to $20,000 in repayment assistance. Nurse practitioners, dental hygienists and mental health professionals are among those who are eligible.
Rural Opportunity Zones (ROZ) student loan repayment program
Kansas has classified 77 of its counties as rural opportunity zones (ROZs). Through the ROZ student loan repayment program, individuals who reside outside a ROZ but become a full-time resident in one of them could receive up to $15,000 in student loan repayment assistance over five years. (Note that the 2021 application period is pending new state legislation.)
Kansas federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons
How to refinance Kansas student loans
Refinancing student loans is a common strategy, one that could be especially advantageous for the 5.9% of Kansas student loan borrowers who owe $100,000 or more in student loans. When you refinance at a lower interest rate, you could potentially save thousands in interest payments throughout the life of your loan.
Before refinancing, you should always compare lenders to make sure you’re getting the best deal available to you. To refinance your student loans, you first obtain a new loan — ideally at a lower interest rate — then use the funds from this loan to repay your original loan. If you want, you can also consolidate your debt at the same time by repaying multiple loans with the new loan. Then, you’d only have one loan payment to focus on each month.
Refinancing can help you save money on interest payments, potentially helping you get out of debt faster if you redirect what you were previously paying in interest toward the principal of the loan. Refinancing could also help you obtain a new term or release a cosigner.
You can refinance both federal and private student loans — keep in mind, however, that when you refinance federal loans, you’ll lose the federal protections available to student loan borrowers, such as forbearance, deferment, income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. While some private lenders offer similar options, especially for forbearance or deferment, there are distinct differences between them and what’s available through the government.
Sources
- U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020
- Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020
- mappingstudentdebt.org
Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.
