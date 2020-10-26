How to Find a Job After College by Making Yourself Marketable

As you work toward earning a college degree, it’s important to keep in mind how you plan to use it. What kind of career track are you considering? Do you know how to find a job after college?
There are many ways you can make yourself more marketable to potential employers, and you can start on this well before you even graduate. Here are some steps to consider when it comes to finding a job after college.
12 tips on how to find a job after college graduation
Consider some — or all — of the following tips as you strategize your post-college career path:
1. Make use of your campus career center
2. Get involved in undergraduate research
3. Join campus organizations and clubs
4. Consider volunteering
5. Complete an internship
6. Get a job
7. Build your network
8. Analyze and track your achievements
9. Create a website
10. Keep up with news on your industry
11. Take a class
12. Practice interviewing
Plus: Final thoughts on finding a job after college graduation
1. Make use of your campus career center
Your university’s campus career center provides valuable (and free) resources to help you on your career journey. You can take advantage of this service while you are still in school, as you figure out how to look for a job after college. Most such centers will provide counseling to help you figure out a career that interests you, and meet the qualifications you need to pursue it.
They may also provide help with career skills such as crafting a resume. Creating a resume mock-up and getting feedback from a career center can help you put your best foot forward when you are applying for jobs after college.
A career center can also coach you through mock interviews and help you practice your interviewing skills, among other services.
2. Get involved in undergraduate research
If you have a keen interest in a particular field — be it biology or public administration or music or computer science — you may be able to work with a professor to help him or her with related research projects.
This may mean doing actual research in a lab, or taking part in a creative project during the summertime or any number of options that can provide you with career-building experience that you can add to your resume before you graduate.
You can either talk to one of your own professors, or look up other professors who you know are working on projects in your area of interest. Contact them and let them know you’re interested in helping out.
3. Join campus organizations and clubs
You might also consider joining campus clubs and organizations that can get you great job-related experience.
For example, are you interested in journalism? Joining the school newspaper could mean you are armed with a number of worthy article clips before you ever have your first “real” job. Interested in a career in cybersecurity? There may just be a club for that. Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join an entrepreneurs club, if your college offers it.
Getting experience in these areas could be invaluable in pushing you toward your dream career.
4. Consider volunteering
You can also look off campus to sign up for volunteer work that will look good on your resume (and also make you feel good about helping your community). Thinking of going into a career in education? You can look into volunteering with an organization focused on kids, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Looking toward a career in politics? Volunteer on a local or national political campaign.
Your volunteer work provides more experience that can look great on your resume as you look for your first post-college job. You may even be able to get college credits for your volunteer work.
5. Complete an internship
For true real-world experience, an internship can be irreplaceable. Many of these internships can happen in the summertime, when you are on a school break, and contrary to popular belief, many of them actually offer decent pay.
Many companies actively recruit summer interns; for example, Facebook offers an eight-week summer internship program called University for Operations (FBU Ops). If you’re looking into a career in tech, experience such as this could give you a big boost. You might also look for a post-graduate internship, which could eventually turn into a real job.
Understand that internships take some work to apply for and get, as many are quite competitive. The experience of applying and obtaining an internship can further help you develop and test career skills. Participating in an internship program can also show future potential employers that you are a self-starter with a passion for your industry.
6. Get a job
Yes, this article is focused on how you can find your first job after graduating college. However, the paid work you do while you are still in college can also translate to great resume experience for your first truly professional gig. This can include not only internship programs, as discussed above, but also more official employment.
Your job may be an on- or off-campus experience, and may involve your federal work study benefit. For example, if you’re thinking about a job in the computer field, a work study position at the computer lab just might help highlight that interest on your resume. Or if you are looking toward a career in the health field, you might consider a student assistant position in a campus lab.
You may also be able to find outside work that can help boost your professional resume before you graduate. Even working as a barista at a coffee shop could come in handy if you are looking toward a job in the culinary industry.
7. Build your network
Networking can be vital to students searching for their first job after college, especially as they struggle to get noticed among the rush of other applicants.
As you gain experience through classes, research, volunteering or work, compile a list of the professors, employers and others whom you are confident can provide a strong reference for you when you need it, as well as potentially offer advice on pursuing your career goals. You can also attend job fairs that come to your campus, which can be a great way of getting face-to-face contact with potential future employers even before you graduate.
And as soon as you graduate, you can make use of your school’s alumni association to make connections with other former students who may be able to guide you on your chosen career path.
You can also build your network by joining a job site such as LinkedIn. You may think such sites are only for people who have already graduated from college, but that is not the case. You can create a profile and make good use of it even while you are still in school, by listing all your relevant experience and making valuable connections to people who are already working in your field of interest.
8. Analyze and track your achievements
As you prepare for finding a job after college, you should start to compile your achievements in a document that you can continue to add to as you gain more experience. Don’t simply list your achievements and activities; find ways to highlight what about your experience in these areas makes you stand out.
If you track these things as you go, you’ll have a strong list of experience and achievements to point to in cover letters and interviews, and you won’t have to think too hard when you sit down to write your resume or CV.
9. Create a website
You may want to take some of those achievements you’ve been compiling and use them to create a personal website that highlights your experience and talents. Your site may include writing clips, videos and other media that show off your strengths for future employers.
Having a professional-looking personal website could help put you a step above other recent grads, and can be more impressive than just having a LinkedIn profile.
Don’t worry if you aren’t particularly tech savvy. You can hire someone to help you put together the website, or perhaps ask a techie friend to help.
10. Keep up with news on your industry
If you have a particular career interest, you should always be aware of the latest developments within your intended industry.
For example, if you’re looking toward a career in education, stay up to date on the latest developments regarding the SAT and GRE. If you want to work in book publishing, scour the New York Times Best-Seller List so you have a good idea of the current trends in fiction and non-fiction.
You always want to be prepared to talk intelligently about your area of career interest in case you find yourself in a situation in which it could help you land a job. Stay up on the news, and it’ll be that much easier to wow a future employer.
11. Take a class
You may realize, after you graduate, that you are interested in a career path you didn’t consider while you were still in school. Instead of lamenting the fact that you didn’t take the right courses when you were still a student, you can take advantage of the wealth of in-person or online courses that are available to everyone.
Are you an English graduate who is now thinking about getting into coding? Consider a coding boot camp, or take an online coding class through Coursera. Have you decided you’d like a career in marketing but don’t think your college experience quite translates? Take an online marketing strategy class to boost your knowledge.
It’s never been easier to self-educate, even if you already have a college degree. Take advantage of what’s out there, for your own learning pleasure and to potentially help you get a leg up with potential employers.
12. Practice interviewing
Interviewing is a learned skill, and it definitely isn’t easy for everyone. Many people get serious jitters when it comes to interviewing, and this can lead to an underwhelming performance.
Before you interview for that dream job, you might consider sitting down with a friend or family member and going through a mock interview process that might help you calm your nerves and feel more prepared. You might also consider hiring an interview coach who has professional experience in helping people overcome their fears in this realm.
Informational interviews, in which you sit down with a company representative to discuss potential future jobs even if their firm is not currently hiring, can also help you boost your skills before you actually interview for your dream position.
Final thoughts on finding a job after college graduation
Many students wonder how to figure out what to do after college, including finding their first job. Job hunting can be an overwhelming experience, especially when you are new to it.
However, if you prepare yourself while you are still in school, you can graduate with the knowledge and experience that can help you start on your career journey with confidence.
For more on pursuing your career path, see this expert advice on how to find a job you really love.
Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.
