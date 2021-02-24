Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

In Iowa, borrowers have an average federal and private student loan balance of $29,956, 18% less than the national average of $36,689 and sixth-lowest in the country.

To help make the cost of a college education more affordable, the state has multiple scholarships and grant programs for its residents. There are also several student loan repayment assistance programs for existing student loan borrowers who live and work in the state.

Here’s what you need to know about your repayment options for Iowa student loans.

Iowa student loans: Borrowers owe average of $29,956 in federal, private debt — and more facts

To limit your college expenses, opting for a public in-state university can be a smart idea. Iowa has three four-year public universities: The University of Iowa, the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University.

In addition, the state has numerous community colleges to choose from, and its selection of private colleges includes the University of Dubuque, Northwestern College, Grinnell College and Drake University.

If you decide to go to school within the state, you may qualify for one of Iowa’s six grant and scholarship programs:

All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship: This scholarship is for Iowa students who attend eligible Iowa colleges and universities, and it covers a portion of their tuition and fees. For the 2020-21 academic year, the maximum scholarship is $4,644 and is renewable for up to eight full-time semesters.

This scholarship is for Iowa students who attend eligible Iowa colleges and universities, and it covers a portion of their tuition and fees. For the 2020-21 academic year, the maximum scholarship is $4,644 and is renewable for up to eight full-time semesters. Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship: Iowa high school graduates and adult learners can receive funds for the remaining gap between federal and state financial aid and the cost of tuition and qualified fees at their selected school (community colleges and accredited private institutions).

Iowa high school graduates and adult learners can receive funds for the remaining gap between federal and state financial aid and the cost of tuition and qualified fees at their selected school (community colleges and accredited private institutions). Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship: Iowa National Guard members who attend eligible Iowa colleges and universities may receive up to 100% of the regent tuition rate. For the 2020-21 academic year, the regent tuition rate is $9,274.

Iowa National Guard members who attend eligible Iowa colleges and universities may receive up to 100% of the regent tuition rate. For the 2020-21 academic year, the regent tuition rate is $9,274. Iowa Tuition Grant: Iowa residents enrolled at one of the state’s private colleges or universities may qualify for a grant to cover some or all of tuition and fees.

Iowa residents enrolled at one of the state’s private colleges or universities may qualify for a grant to cover some or all of tuition and fees. Iowa Vocational-Technical Tuition Grant: Iowa residents who enroll in career or technical education programs at Iowa community colleges can receive up to $900 a year for up to two years with this grant.

Iowa residents who enroll in career or technical education programs at Iowa community colleges can receive up to $900 a year for up to two years with this grant. Kibbie Grant: Iowa residents enrolled at state community colleges and pursuing specific career or technical education programs can qualify for this grant that pays for up to 50% of the average Iowa community college tuition and fees. Recipients can receive the grant for up to two years.

Student loan debt in Iowa’s largest county: Polk

Student loan debt by ZIP code in Iowa’s largest city: Des Moines

Loan repayment programs for Iowa residents

Besides federal loan forgiveness programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness, Iowa residents with student loan debt may be eligible for one of the state’s loan repayment assistance programs.

Health Care Loan Repayment Program

The Health Care Loan Repayment Program gives eligible health care professionals up to $6,000 — or 20% of their outstanding student loan balance, whichever is less — to repay their federal student loans.

In return, award recipients must work full time for at least five years in a designated service commitment area. The following health care professionals are eligible for the program:

Advanced registered nurse practitioners

Nurse educators teaching full time at eligible Iowa colleges and universities

Physician assistants

Registered nurses

Loan repayment eligibility lasts for a maximum of five consecutive years.

Health Professional Recruitment Program

The Health Professional Recruitment Program provides eligible health care professionals up to $12,500 in loan repayment assistance. Recipients can receive the award for up to four years, for a maximum of $50,000 in assistance. As part of the program, health care providers must agree to work in high-need areas.

The following health care professionals are eligible for this program:

Osteopathic doctors

Physical therapists

Physician assistants

Podiatrists

The program can only be used to repay federal Stafford loans (commonly known as direct loans) and grad PLUS loans. However, borrowers who refinance their loans after signing a contract can continue to receive the benefit if they contact Iowa Student Aid and provide loan documentation.

John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program

A federally funded program, the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program helps public defenders and prosecutors in Iowa repay their loans. In exchange, award recipients must agree to remain in their positions for at least three years. Only federal student loans are eligible for this program.

Rural Iowa Veterinarian Loan Repayment Program

To address a critical shortage of veterinarians in rural Iowa communities, the state created the Rural Iowa Veterinarian Loan Repayment Program. Individuals who practice in designated locations for at least four years can receive up to $60,000 in federal student loan repayment assistance. To qualify, individuals must be licensed (or in the process of becoming licensed) to practice veterinary medicine in Iowa.

Teach Iowa Scholar Program

Qualified teachers who teach in Iowa schools in designated shortage areas can get up to $4,000 a year in student loan repayment assistance through the Teach Iowa Scholar Program. Teachers can qualify for up to five years of assistance.

To qualify, teachers must meet the following requirements:

Teachers must have graduated from a teacher preparation program on or after Jan. 1, 2013, in the top 25% of their teacher preparation program.

Teachers must secure full-time employment in a designated shortage area at a school district, educational service agency, charter school or accredited nonpublic school recognized and approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

Teachers must have a valid Iowa teaching license.

Iowa federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance Iowa student loans

Nearly 5% of Iowa student loan borrowers owe $100,000 or more. With high interest rates, borrowers with six-figure debt can pay thousands more than they originally borrowed, due to interest charges — which could make them excellent candidates for student loan refinancing.

By refinancing their student loans, creditworthy applicants may qualify for lower interest rates, helping them save money over the life of their repayment terms. They could also reduce their monthly payments and consolidate their federal and private student loans, simplifying repayment.

In Iowa, one lender that offers student loan refinancing is Iowa Student Loan. It has refinancing options for:

College graduates

Parents

Medical residents

Medical and dental professionals

Students currently in school

This lender offers fixed-interest refinancing loans and allows borrowers to apply with a cosigner to increase their chances of qualifying for a loan.

But before refinancing your loans, make sure you’ve considered both its advantages and drawbacks. For instance, when you refinance federal loans, you transfer them to a private lender and lose access to federal loan benefits, such as forbearance and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

While some refinancing lenders offer forbearance and deferment programs if you experience financial hardship, their programs may have shorter postponement terms and different eligibility requirements than federal programs.

