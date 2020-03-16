If you have federal student loans, do you know if they are subsidized or unsubsidized? Are you unsure?
It’s important to know the type of federal student loans you have: Direct Subsidized Loans, Direct Unsubsidized Loans, or even a combination of both. That’s because the interest on unsubsidized federal student loans accrues differently than interest on subsidized student loans. This can end up costing you more if you’re not careful.
Knowing if you have unsubsidized or subsidized loans can also help you make smarter repayment choices, avoid unnecessary interest costs, and properly prioritize repayment.
Let’s look at these two issues:
How interest on unsubsidized loans costs more
Both subsidized and unsubsidized federal student loans have interest rates that are fixed each year by the federal government, and that also depend on their disbursement dates. Both loan types also have the same interest rate for undergraduate borrowers; rates for graduate students are higher.
You can compare interest rates for both subsidized and unsubsidized loans on the website for Federal Student Aid, an office of the U.S. Department of Education. Most recently, both subsidized and unsubsidized loans for undergraduates had a fixed interest rate of 4.53%, while the rate for unsubsidized loans for graduate students was 6.08% disbursed on or after July 1, 2019, and Before July 1, 2020.
The initial interest costs on unsubsidized loans
The main difference between an unsubsidized loan and subsidized loan is how and when each accrues interest. However, the interest on unsubsidized loans can cost you more in the end.
Here’s why: Repayment of all federal student loans defers automatically until six months after you graduate or are no longer enrolled in college. During this time, the federal government covers all accrued interest costs for subsidized federal loans. Interest on unsubsidized loans, however, starts accruing right away. Also, this accrued interest is capitalized — which means it’s added to your balance — before repayment begins.
By the time you graduate, you could owe significantly more than you borrowed.
Let’s look at an example of two students who each borrow $5,000 a year at 4% to cover college costs and graduate in four years. One student borrows only with unsubsidized loans, while the second borrows mostly with subsidized student loans.
|Student A
|Student B
|Subsidized loans
|$0
|$18,000
|Unsubsidized loans
|$20,000
|$2,000
|Total interest accrued
|$2,800
|$380
|Balance upon entering repayment
|$22,800
|$20,380
By maximizing the subsidized student loans available each year, Student B avoids most interest charges. She owes $2,420 less by the time she enters repayment than Student A — even though both students initially borrowed $20,000 in student loans. Because of her higher initial balance, Student A will pay $520 more in student loan interest over 10 years of repayment.
In all, choosing to maximize her subsidized student loans will save Student B $2,940 in interest compared to Student A.
That’s assuming repayment goes off without a hitch. As you’ll see below, subsidized loans can also help if you need to defer student loans after entering repayment.
Unsubsidized loans accrue interest in deferment
Unlike the case with subsidized loans, you are responsible for paying interest that accrues on unsubsidized loans during deferment, an arrangement in which you’ve received permission to temporarily stop paying back your loan.
Here are reasons why student loan payments are commonly deferred:
- Returning to college to earn another degree
- Unemployment
- Medical emergency
- Economic hardship
- Active duty military service
- Service in the Peace Corps
If you need to defer student loans for any of the above reasons, unsubsidized student debt will cost you more than subsidized loans.
Here’s an example: Let’s say that two years into repayment, both Student A and Student B find themselves unemployed. They choose to defer their student loans to help make ends meet while they search for new jobs.
Here’s how a one-year unemployment might affect each person’s student loan debt:
|Student A
|Student B
|Loan balance after two years of repayment
|$18,938
|$16,928
|Portion of balance comprised of of unsubsidized loans
|$18,938
|$1,977
|Interest accrued on unsubsidized loans during deferment
|$757
|$79
|Total loan balance after deferment
|$19,695
|$17,007
Once again, Student B’s subsidized loans helped her avoid sizable interest costs — in this case, $678. Add that to her initial savings of $2,940, and she’s now $3,618 ahead of Student A on student debt repayment.
How to pay less interest on unsubsidized loans
Unfortunately, there’s no real way to completely avoid the higher interest charges that typically come with unsubsidized loans, but there are ways to lessen the load.
For example, you may be able to get a federal student loan interest subsidy for a portion of your interest for some amount of time if you’re on an income-driven repayment plan (REPAYE, PAYE or IBR) and have payments that are lower than your monthly interest charges. Only Direct federal student loans are eligible for these plans. But you must first apply for a income-driven repayment plan through Federal Student Aid to see if you qualify for an interest subsidy.
However, if you have a combination of subsidized and unsubsidized student loans, prioritizing payments by making extra payments on certain loans could help you avoid or minimize interest payments. Prioritize your unsubsidized ones first to reduce your total interest payments.
And even if you have only unsubsidized student loans, the strategies below could help you get ahead of accruing interest:
1. Find out what types of federal student loans you have
2. Repay unsubsidized loans first
3. Only defer subsidized loans
4. Look into refinancing unsubsidized student loans
1. Find out what types of federal student loans you have
Make sure you know which loans are subsidized and which aren’t. If you don’t have the information readily available, try contacting your current student loan servicer. You might even be able to find that information yourself if you have an online account with your servicer.
You can also request your financial aid history from the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS). This report will display a full list of all your student loans and other educational aid, including details about the type of loan and whether it is unsubsidized.
2. Repay unsubsidized loans first
Paying extra on student loans is a smart way to shave years off your repayment period and save hundreds (and potentially thousands) of dollars in interest. If you can make some sacrifices now to pay extra on your student loans, you’ll likely get ahead and save.
When you’re deciding which student loans to pay off first, consider prioritizing your unsubsidized student loans over any subsidized loans. Again, interest on unsubsidized loans is always accruing, which means these student loans carry higher costs and therefore more financial risk.
3. Only defer subsidized loans
Should you need to defer student loans at any point, do so strategically and defer only your subsidized student loans. This will pause payments without accruing interest or increasing your balance.
If possible, avoid deferring your unsubsidized loans. Continue repaying them as you normally do, or at least pay only the interest that accrues each month. This will help you keep up with your balance and avoid slipping further into debt. To see what deferment might cost you with time, check this deferment calculator.
4. Look into refinancing unsubsidized student loans
Because subsidized student loans are less financially risky than unsubsidized student loans, you have more to lose by refinancing these from federal to private student loans.
Unsubsidized student loans, on the other hand, might be a good option to refinance. In return, you could gain a better student loan rate and terms that fit your needs. Check this refinancing calculator and these refinancing options to see if this is your best way to go.
Whatever you decide, it’s important to have a plan of attack in place so you can pay down your student loan debt as quickly as possible, which could save you money in the long run.
Katie Gustafson contributed to this report.
