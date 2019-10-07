5 Income Share Agreement Terms and How They Differ From Student Loans

Andrew Pentis

Updated on October 7, 2019
October 7, 2019October 7, 2019Featured, Paying for College1107Andrew Pentis
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Income-share agreement
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
3.25% to 10.65% APR1

Visit Lender

3.70% to 11.98% APR2

Visit Lender

3.12% to 11.62% APR3

Visit Lender

1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 9/3/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for undergraduate loans and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover undergraduate loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.25% as of October 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit https://www.discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates.html for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Income-share agreements (ISAs) allow college students to trade a percentage of their future income for a reduction in their current tuition.

But unfortunately, ISAs aren’t as simple as they sound, and some technical words are involved that you won’t usually find in a glossary of student loan terms. And although ISAs generally enjoy a student-loan-like grace period and deferment option, they’re very different than traditional forms of education debt.

For example, repayment of federal and private student loans, for example, could span 20 to 25 years or longer, racking up interest all the while. ISAs, on the other hand, accrue no interest and have a fixed end date.

For more information about how ISAs work — and how they’re different from loans — start by learning these five key terms:

We’ll also touch on some things to watch out for before signing on to an ISA.

5 Income-share agreement contract terms to know

1. Income share

Definition: The percentage of future income you agree to share with your provider.

Shares can vary from less than 2% to as much as 20%, depending on your agreement. If your ISA calls for 10% of your $50,000 salary, for example, you will shell out $5,000 in payments per year.

Of course, the higher your income, the more money you’d repay. That partly explains why ISAs don’t work well for all careers.

Student loan comparison: If you repay a federal loan on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, you could limit your monthly dues to a percentage of your income.

2. Income threshold

Definition: The minimum amount of income you must earn to trigger repayment.

The threshold of Lackawanna College’s ISA, for example, stands at $20,000. If you were to earn less, you wouldn’t be responsible for making a payment — although your payment term (see definition below) could stretch as a result.

Detractors of ISAs contend that students could meet the income threshold of their agreement but still struggle to make payments. Maybe you’re a Lackawanna graduate earning a $25,000 salary, for example, but also have to budget for federal loan repayment or out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Student loan comparison: If you’re repaying a federal loan via IDR, a poverty-level income could qualify you for a $0 monthly payment.

3. Payment cap

Definition: The maximum amount of money you would have to repay.

ISA contracts commonly refer to caps in terms of multiples: Your payment cap could be two or more times the amount you initially received for your education. So if you received a $10,000 ISA with a “two times” cap, for example, your maximum outlay in repayment would be $20,000.

Keep in mind that some ISAs, including Clarkson College’s, have no payment cap, making them riskier propositions for students pursuing high-paying careers.

Student loan comparison: Payment caps don’t exist, so you could end up paying significantly more in interest than the principal amount you originally borrowed.

4. Payment term

Definition: The number of payments required to satisfy your debt.

Terms could span about five to 10 years. And while you could still finish repayment before the term’s end by prepaying your ISA’s payment cap, that might be costlier than submitting payments on schedule.

You could also lengthen your payment term by failing to meet the income threshold or leaving the workforce altogether. Users of Lackawanna College’s or Purdue University’s ISAs could increase their term by as much two years and five years, respectively.

Student loan comparison: Repayment terms for loans could similarly be prepaid or prolonged.

5. Payment window

Definition: The length of time you have to make payments, even if you’ve paid less than what you borrowed.

The window protects you from a never-ending payment term. Lackawanna College’s ISAs, for example, feature five-year terms and seven-year windows, while an ISA at Purdue University’s typically carries a 10-year term and 15-year window.

When the window closes, so too does your ISA.

Student loan comparison: Such windows remain open on private student loans until the balance reaches zero (except for rare cases involving state statutes of limitation). A federal loan repayment, meanwhile, could expire beforehand — but only after you’ve made to 20 to 25 years of qualifying payments.

Consider ISA contract terms when comparing a private student loan

Let’s say you’re an accounting major, looking to supplement your federal loan borrowing. On the one hand, you could borrow a $10,000 private student loan with an 8.50% interest rate over 10 years. If paid on schedule, you’d fork over $14,878, when accounting for interest, according to our loan payment calculator.

On the other hand, you could receive a $10,000 ISA from your school, featuring the following terms:

1. Income share: 3.11%

2. Income threshold: $30,000

3. Payment term: 100 months

4. Payment window: 160 months

5. Payment cap: $50,000

On a median early-career wage ($50,000) for accounting grads — and assuming your salary doesn’t increase — you’d repay the university $12,958. (Though of course, the more your salary increases, the larger your cost would become.)

You might not see that much daylight between the costs of the private student loan ($14,878) and the ISA ($12,958), but that’s where your understanding of loan agreements and income-share contracts comes into play.

You might opt for an ISA because it wouldn’t force you to make payments if you suddenly lost your income (or fell below the income threshold), nor would you suffer the toll of accruing interest. You could also be attracted to ISAs because — unlike loans — they expire when you reach:

  • The payment cap
  • The end of the payment term
  • The end of the payment window

On the flip side, you might prefer the private student loan repayment (despite its potentially greater cost) because your high-paying career significantly shifts the math. If you swap in a technologist’s $69,000 salary for that accountant’s $50,000, for example, suddenly the ISA repayment would jump to $17,883.

Review ISA contracts thoroughly before signing on the dotted line

As income-share critics note, federal and private student loans are far more thoroughly regulated than ISAs. There’s no guarantee that your school’s contract has a payment cap, for example.

After all, ISAs are still a relatively new option. Although income-share agreement companies fund them, they’re available at only select schools offering bachelor’s degrees, as well as some coding boot camps.

Reviewing an ISA agreement line by line is smart for all students. It’s even more advantageous if you can compare your school’s contract with a student loan agreement before deciding which suits you best.

If your curiosity about ISAs is piqued, also consider the pros and cons of these agreements. You might want to review our comprehensive guide to private student loans, too.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
3.25% – 10.65%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

3.70% – 11.98%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.12% – 11.62%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.52% – 9.50%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

3.15% – 11.41%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 9/3/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for undergraduate loans and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover undergraduate loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.25% as of October 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit https://www.discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates.html for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


5Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of October 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 2.05%. Variable interest rates range from 3.15% – 11.41% (3.15% – 11.26% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 

Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.