How to Establish Residency for In-State Tuition (And Is It Worth It?)

Your dream school might be a state school — that happens to be in a different state than the one in which you live. The major downside of attending a state school as a non-resident is that the price tag will typically be much higher than it is for in-state students.
The good news is that it is possible to establish residency either before attending the state school of your choice or while you are a student there. But the process can be difficult, and it may not always be the best way to cut college costs. Here are the pros and cons to consider, along with how to establish residency for in-state tuition.
- Pros and cons of applying for in-state residency
- How to establish residency for college
- Other ways to cut college costs
Pros and cons of applying for in-state residency
Here are some of the benefits and drawbacks to seeking in-state residency:
1. Pro: If you qualify, you can save serious money
2. Pro: A forced gap year might be a great experience
3. Con: In-state residency is not guaranteed
4. Con: You might have to give back some financial aid
5. Con: You’ll have to cut ties with your home state
1. Pro: If you qualify, you can save serious money
The biggest benefit of applying for residency in your school’s state is the cold, hard cash savings. It’s more expensive to attend a state school as an out-of-state resident — some states are pricier, on average, than others. A study by the College Board found that in 10 states, the average out-of-state tuition is a whopping three times the price of in-state tuition.
You won’t just save money outright by establishing residency. Going to school as an in-state resident can also mean you’ll need fewer student loans to cover college costs. Graduating with less student loan debt is a definite plus.
2. Pro: A forced gap year might be a great experience
Because many states require that you live in a state for at least a year before applying for residency, you might find yourself considering spending a gap year in the state where your dream school is located. You might do this before you even apply to the college, or you may defer enrollment after being accepted, if you can work with your school to do so.
You’ll need to be serious about establishing residency so as to not appear as though you are doing so simply to gain in-state tuition privileges. Get a driver’s license or state ID, get a job, find an apartment (even if that means having several roommates to save money) and become a truly involved citizen of your new state.
Putting off your education for a year or more might not be ideal. But the time away from campus could allow you to become truly financially independent and put yourself in the best possible position for a lower tuition.
You could also consider joining AmeriCorps. In addition to receiving a financial award for your education, you can petition your school for residency after completing your AmeriCorps volunteering experience.
3. Con: In-state residency is not guaranteed
Even after going through stacks of paperwork and moving from one state to another, securing in-state status is not a sure thing. It’s an especially difficult process for young people who are often still dependent on their parents, because they often must establish full financial independence to be considered. This is much harder to do at 18 than it is at 25.
Schools also review your application based on evolving state requirements, and then make a unilateral decision. An appeals process might also be handled by the same group of people who could deny you in the first place.
No matter your new home state and school, ensure you have every detail covered in the application process.
4. Con: You might have to give back some financial aid
Changing your status as a student could force you to give back some or all of the financial aid you have received, particularly if you earned it from another state.
If you’re a New York native moving to Boston, for example, you might have to give up any grant aid you received from your home state before Massachusetts can adopt you as its own. Your school might also cancel or change the aid it promised in your initial award letter as a result of your new residency and lower tuition costs.
Keep this in mind when calculating the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition. A University of Massachusetts Amherst student, for example, could save around $20,000 per academic year on in-state tuition ($30,790 including room and board) versus out-of-state tuition ($50,769 including room and board). But those savings might actually be lower considering this caveat.
5. Con: You’ll have to cut ties with your home state
Consider what else you might be giving up by establishing residency in a new state. You’d lose your home state voting privileges, for example. And if you’re trying to establish residency while you are already enrolled in college, you might not even be able to go back to your home state for summer vacation.
There could also be other significant financial effects of switching states. Moving to a city with no state or municipal income taxes could be a big win. But what if you’re moving to a high-tax state?
You’ll really have to consider whether you truly want to be a resident of your school’s state for the long term — not just while you’re a student. Changing residency isn’t a casual or short-term decision, and it’s a difficult process.
One workaround to keep residency in your home state while still saving on college costs: If you want to attend a neighboring state’s school, consider regional tuition exchange programs; one of many ways to pay less in tuition.
The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, for example, teams up with 16 states, including Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington, to deliver reduced tuition costs to out-of-state students.
How to establish residency for college
Now that you know some pros and cons, you may be wondering just how to establish residency in another state. First off, you should know that you cannot establish residency in another state by living in a dorm room for a year or more. But you may be able to request to change your residency classification after you have been attending your dream school for a specific period of time. This means that while you might begin as an out-of-state student, you may become an in-state student and receive the tuition benefit in a later year.
The first step toward establishing residency in your school’s state is to get a handle on your school’s requirements. Many schools make their criteria accessible online, either through the registrar’s office, bursar or financial aid website. If you can’t find yours, consult FinAid.org’s list.
Schools typically take cues from their respective state’s Board of Regents. But schools within the same state might interpret directions differently.
Most of all, they’re concerned with your domicile. This is a fancy word defining your physical presence in a state and your intent to stay. Schools want to ensure your in-state residency will continue after you’ve received your diploma.
Not all states are as welcoming to applicants as others. In-State Angels, a service that has helped students with the residency application process, offers this useful map that shows how difficult it is to become a resident in each state.
Independent students in tougher-to-apply states — such as Arizona, Colorado and Alaska — would have to clear a high bar in proving their financial independence. At ASU and schools around the country, there are also petitions for military members and veterans, Native Americans and spouses of domiciled residents.
Documents you need to establish in-state residency
No matter your status, you could be expected to provide documents as part of your application. Typical documents you might need include:
- Voter registration card
- Driver’s license and vehicle registration
- Local bank account statement
- State income tax returns
- Declaration of Domicile from the county clerk
Even seemingly trivial pieces of paper, such as a library card or a hunting or fishing license, can help prove your residency for college as well as your intent to live in the state long term.
Some schools do offer far easier ways to receive in-state tuition for out-of-state students. A Northwestern Oklahoma State University nonresident undergraduate, for example, could have their out-of-state tuition waived by maintaining a 2.0 GPA or better. And the University of Missouri offers a scholarship that waives in-state tuition requirements for students whose biological, adoptive or step-parent attended the school.
So before looking to establish residency in your dream school’s state, you should find out whether your school offers a similar opportunity.
Other ways to cut college costs
Gaining in-state residency so you can pay less in tuition is one way to save money and avoid a high amount of student debt. But proving residency for college isn’t possible or ideal for everyone, and it is far from the only way to cut your college costs.
For one, you can consider a variety of scholarships and grants using the many tools available. You might also consider the numerous loan forgiveness programs out there, particularly if you are considering entering a field in which you’ll be of service to others.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
2 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.
Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review.
Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school.
Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.
|2.75% – 10.65%*,1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.84% – 10.97%2
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|2.80% – 11.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.14% – 11.88%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|4.22% – 7.81%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate