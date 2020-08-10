How to Save Money While Paying Off Student Debt

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
Figuring out how to save money and pay off debt at the same time isn’t easy, but it is possible. In fact, it’s important to put money aside into an emergency fund while keeping up with your student loan payments. Plus, you might need to save for other big goals, such as buying a car or having a wedding.
Rather than putting your savings goals on the back burner, you can use these tips to achieve them while paying off your student loan debt.
How to save money and pay off debt at the same time
Here are some simple strategies to help you balance saving for big goals while still prioritizing paying off student loan debt.
1. Leverage your savings potential
First, find out what you can do to leverage your savings potential right now. For instance, does your job offer a 401(k) match or any other employer-sponsored programs, that can save you money?
If your employer offers a 401(k) match, it’s a good idea to invest enough money to get the full benefit. When your employer matches your contribution, you get a 100% return on investment right off the bat.
That’s a higher return than you could get on a traditional investment, and it far exceeds the amount you’d save on interest by putting that money toward your student loans. Even if you don’t save much beyond that percentage, try your best to max out your employer match.
Aside from making the most of employer benefits, look for other potential ways to save, such as getting a discount on your student loan interest rate by enrolling in autopay (typically, this comes with a rate cut of 0.25%).
Simply put, leveraging your savings opportunities is an easy way to maximize your savings right away. Any amount of employer-matching or discount savings you can participate in is more money in the bank over the long-term.
2. Make high-interest debts a priority
High-interest loans and credit cards can thwart your long-term goals, ultimately keeping you in debt for many years. It’s nearly impossible to get ahead financially when you’re paying 15 to 25% interest rates.
Make a plan to pay off your highest interest rate debts first. Then, see if you can refinance or consolidate any of your debts into low- or even zero-interest loans. Most credit card balance transfer offers, for example, come with an introductory 0% APR for anywhere from 12 to 18 months.
Before taking this route, find out if you’ll be liable for any balance transfer fees. You can also refinance student loans for lower interest rates with lenders such as Earnest, CommonBond and others.
If you have a qualifying credit score (or a cosigner), you could get better rates than you have now and save money as a result. Plus, you can choose new repayment terms on your student loans. Just be careful about refinancing federal loans, since doing so turns them private and makes them ineligible for federal plans and protections.
Once you’ve created a new debt payoff plan, stick to it. By lowering your interest rate, you might be able to pay off your debts even faster.
3. Categorize your goals by time frame
When you have competing financial goals, it can be tough to keep track of them. Make your progress easier to account for by categorizing your goals by how long it will take to reach them.
For instance, saving for a down payment on a new home will take a lot longer than trying to save up for a family vacation next year. Organize your goals based on their importance to you, as well as how long each one will take to achieve.
Not only is it useful to set realistic deadlines for your goals, but it can also help to automate your savings or loan payments whenever possible. For example, you might set up automatic transfers between your checking account and savings account on a weekly or monthly basis.
Since you’ve done the math on your savings goals, you’ll have a clear sense of how long it will take to achieve them. And you won’t have to worry about saving money all the time, since the automatic transfers will do the legwork for you.
4. Pay more than the minimum amount due
While you’re saving up for big goals, don’t forget to make paying off your student loans a high priority, too. As much as possible, pay more than the minimum amount due. Even if it’s only $20 or $50, a little extra each month can really add up over time and help you reach your goals faster.
If you find that it’s difficult to pay more than the minimum, try making your payments more often, such as two times a month instead of once a month. Not only will this help you get out of debt faster, but you’ll also be able to save money on interest fees by shortening the repayment period.
That said, it’s usually better to prioritize high-interest debt, such as credit cards or personal loans, before throwing extra payments at your student loans, which tend to have lower interest rates than other debts.
5. Use your peers for motivation
If you’re the type of person who gets motivated by competitions and community involvement, don’t be afraid to lean on your friends for support. This will make the topic of how to save money and pay off debt a lot easier to tackle, and your friends and family can help keep you on track with regular check-ins.
Turn your small milestones into a game with a fun prize or reward system at the end. Work with your peers and compete with your friends to see how much progress you can make on your goals. It’s all too easy to get discouraged and feel hopeless if you try and reach your goals alone.
6. Increase your cash flow
Without a doubt, one of the best strategies to use when working towards multiple financial goals is to earn more money. There’s only so much you can do when cutting back your living expenses until you just need to increase your cash flow.
Take on a few hours of overtime at work, or start a side business on the weekends. In this age of technology, there are endless ways you can earn extra money to put toward specific goals. You could even use one specific source of income to pay down debts while setting aside another income stream for big savings goals.
Another way to increase your cash flow is to talk to your tax professional about adjusting your tax withholding at your day job. You’ll have less money taken out of your paycheck, which means more money in your bank account.
That said, you might end up owing money instead of getting a refund once tax season rolls around, meaning you’ll have another savings goal to add to your list. If this becomes a strain on your finances, it might be better to leave your tax withholdings as they are.
7. Invest in a Roth IRA
Rebecca Stapler of Stapler Confessions and her husband started their careers with over $200,000 in student loan debt. This past month, they were finally able to reach a positive net worth. One of the main keys she attributes to this is investing in a Roth IRA.
In her experience, it’s a great way to hedge your bets for the future.
“As long as a Roth IRA makes financial sense at the time, max out those contributions and, if you need a down payment for a home, you can withdraw those contributions tax-free — as long as you wait five years,” Stapler said.
It’s true. If you’re purchasing your first home, you can withdraw up to $10,000 of the earnings in a Roth IRA without paying an early withdrawal penalty.
“That’s what we did, and the end result is that we earned more than $10,000 in our Roth IRA while we waited for the right time to buy a house,” Stapler said. “When we finally decided it was time to buy, we had a 10% down payment by withdrawing our contributions.”
While this approach makes sense for some, be careful about draining your retirement savings accounts. Since these investments grow over time, you could be costing yourself money over the long run. Even if homeownership is one of your goals, it’s also important to protect your future finances.
Saving money while paying off debt is challenging, but not impossible
Figuring out how to save money and pay off debt at the same time is challenging. But since you have multiple financial goals in your life, it’s important to find a balance between saving and chipping away at your student loans.
Take time to prioritize what goals are most important for your future – whether that’s paying off student loan debt or buying a new home — and use these tips as a guide to balance the financial decisions you make going forward.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 7.10%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.24%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.10%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|3.18% – 6.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
